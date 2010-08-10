‘Firefly’ Rewind – Episode 10: ‘War Stories’

It’s time for another review of Joss Whedon’s outer space Western “Firefly.” My thoughts on “War Stories” coming up just as soon as I’m fired from a fry cook opportunity…
“What this marriage needs is one more shouting match.” -Zoe
“No, what this marriage needs is one less husband.” -Wash
Joss Whedon shows often deal with the tension between alpha males and beta males, between the guys who want the heroines vs. the guys the heroines want. (Think Xander/Buffy/Angel in the early days of that show.) “Firefly” offers a twist on that arrangement. There’s a tough heroine in Zoe, and a strapping alpha Mal and a goofy beta Wash, but Zoe’s with Wash, not Mal. Her love of the captain has always been platonic/professional in nature, and her heart belongs to the semi-muscular man in the loud shirts. But because their marriage exists on a ship where Mal is in charge, and where Wash is daily exposed to his wife having an intimate bond with a man who intimidates him, the tension still exists, and “War Stories” confronts it head on.
Alan Tudyk has to this point been largely asked to play comic relief. There’s still a lot of that in this one as Wash makes a nuisance of himself on the mission to unload the last of the medical supplies. But Tudyk finally gets to do some very strong dramatic work as Wash loses his patience with Zoe and Mal, and particularly as Wash comes to recognize during his shared ordeal of torture just what it is that his wife worships in the captain. He recognizes that Mal was being strong enough for the both of them, trying to distract Wash from the electro-shocks by taunting him with hints about a wartime affair with Zoe. And having started the episode so eager to get his wife away from Captain Tightpants, Wash becomes determined to risk his life to save Mal’s. Zoe and Jayne are still the ones who do the bulk of the killing, but Wash finds his inner alpha male for the day, and the Serenity crew lives to fly another day.
Michael Fairman makes a welcome return as Niska, here even more obsessed with torture, to the point where he begins to resemble Christopher Guest’s Count Rugen from “The Princess Bride.” (And as we learned in “Out of Gas,” Mal is one tough hombre, so it’s cool but not surprising to see him capable of standing and fighting even after being the victim of Niska’s special machine.) Niska escapes through means that aren’t entirely clear in the editing, and had the show lasted longer, he would have made an excellent recurring villain. At least “Firefly” was around long enough to give him an encore, in a much stronger overall episode than “The Train Job.”
And Niska is at the center of another of those wonderful “Firefly” moments where Joss and company are determined to subvert the cliches of action movies and thrillers. Mal is a man who will shoot someone in the head rather than waste time negotiating, and Zoe is a woman who will not hesitate in choosing her husband over her captain, rather than agonize over the decision the way Niska (and the audience) might expect her to.
(There’s a similar, very funny beat in the climax, when Zoe assumes it’s important to Mal that he kill the torturer himself, only for Mal to call out, “No it’s not!” so that Zoe, Jayne and Wash can all take the guy out.)
The episode ends with everything mended in the Zoe/Wash marriage, but not before Mal and Zoe share a hilariously wooden embrace as Mal teases Wash about his suggestion that their problems would be solved if the captain and his first mate had sex already.
“War Stories” is the last of a four-episode run that’s the creative peak of “Firefly.” There will be plenty of goodness to come, but these four, together, showed just how great the series was capable of being, and made the inevitable cancellation sting that much more.
Some other thoughts:
- Simon and Book open the episode wondering what the Alliance was doing to River, and we get a big clue in the climax, when River picks up the gun dropped by a terrified Kaylee and, with her eyes closed, shoots three of Niska’s men dead. At the start of the episode, Kaylee and River are playfully chasing each other like sisters – with Mal as the dad warning the kids to cool it with the rough-housing – but at the end, Kaylee’s clearly spooked to be around her.
- And I also thought it was a good character moment for Kaylee that she simply couldn’t participate in the gunfight, much as she wanted to. Not everyone in the ‘verse is going to be a willing and capable fighter – least of all a sunny, optimistic mechanic – and the show has enough other strong women that I have no problem showing Kaylee as someone who doesn’t have it in her. (It’s not like Simon was much more helpful, anyway.)
- Shepherd Book, meanwhile, shows off more non-priestly skills as he breaks down the murder scene like a trained CSI, then proves an expert marksman in kneecapping Niska’s men during the space station raid. He may be a preacher now, but clearly there was so much more there.
- Note that Jayne is still feeling guilty about his “Ariel” shenanigans. He buys apples for the crew with his share, and though he criticizes Wash’s plan as a suicide mission, he goes along to help and takes a bullet for his trouble. (And is later rewarded with Wash’s abandoned soup because he’s still capable of moving faster than Mal.)
- Jayne still ain’t all that smart, though, and gets the line of the episode when he studies Mal’s severed ear and asks, “What are we gonna do? Clone him?”
- After Inara briefly pretended to be open to Saffron’s charms back in “Our Mrs. Reynolds,” the show gives her the first female client that we’ve seen. The story doesn’t add much other than a scene where Morena Baccarin gives a hot oil massage to an attractive blonde and then makes out with her, and while I’m sure certain segments of the audience would say “That’s more than enough!,” it does come across as a fairly transparent ratings ploy (albeit one that didn’t work).
Color me surprised you didn’t go with “as soon as I’m in my bunk,” but I suppose that would’ve been the obvious thing.
I don’t think the show hit a creative peak and not especially with this episode. Objects In Space runs all over this easily.
I thought Jayne’s funniest line was his stunned face after seeing Inara w/the female client and then proclaiming that he was going to his bunk.
I agree. Of all the quotable lines from the series, “I’ll be in my bunk” is the one my friends and I repeat most often.
Amen to that. Same here. Still amazed it went unnoted in Alan’s review.
Agreed. I use it all the time.
“I’ll be in my bunk” is a line that’ll never get old. You can use it in mixed company and people instantly look around for the hot woman you’ve obviously seen.
Jayne almost letting Book die while weight lifting was pretty hilarious. My favorite action sequence in the whole series is probably when they storm Niska’s space station. Also somewhat similar to a scene in Serenity (won’t say anymore for spoilers sake).
I would respectfully disagree with the “creative peak” statement. Trash, The Message, and Heart of Gold are all in the same creative vein as the previous four in my opinion, the most I can say right now is because The Message and Heart of Gold showcase a little more of Malcolm Reynolds’ inner workings and Trash because it features the return of Firefly’s best recurring villain.
Great performance by Alan Tudyk in this episode, he played the dramatic and the “concerned-husband” role wonderfully without sacrificing his usual comic-relief likability.
Yeahâ€¦ I think I’d still choose Niska over Saffron as the best villain. Niska was down right scary… evil, twisted and a real psychopath. Saffron was wily and very smart, but Mal and the gang already knew her MO by this point in the show.
Yes, “I’ll be in my bunk” is the line of the episode, if not the series. And the facial expression on Jayne right before he says this is hilarious.
I would recommend folks listen to the DVD commentary for this one, as provided by Nathan and Alan. One of the better ones, and definitely the funniest.
Awesome
I love the fact that Jayne was repulsed by the notion of Mal and Zoe getting it on.
Watching that kiss, weren’t we all?
“Take me sir. Take me hard.”
I love this one because it doesn’t shy away from those very un-PC feelings Saffron tried to foster in Wash – don’t you want a wifey-wife, a cooker and a cleaner who will mop your brow and rub your feet? He doesn’t want that, really, but there are aspects of it that appeal, especially because it clearly hurts his ego to play second banana to both Mal and Zoe.
There is a truly vile rant out there somewhere on the interwebs about how misogynistic this show is – the writer actually calls Joss a rapist for creating it. But I watch a scene like Zoe making Wash soup and I see a show that knows that people aren’t perfect, and that they sometimes get comfort from things that others might disapprove of, but that that isn’t the end of the world. These two people love each other, and nothing about Zoe is diminished for having made her husband a bowl of soup. He doesn’t love her for the soup, but for the kindness.
Just finished a run through of this show with my boyfriend, who’d never seen it before. I can’t get him to watch anything, usually, but he took to this immediately. Serenity next! (Alan, do you plan on doing a write-up on the movie at any point? Or, have you already?)
While I wouldn’t go so far to call Whedon a rapist, I am highly skeptical of his feminist bonafides. There is an undeniably creepy undercurrent to much of his work. The soup thing is not a part of it at all, in fact the overblown reactions to it struck me as obnoxious and false.
@SPP (in relation to you rapist comment) you haven’t seen Objects in Space yet? Remember Joss wrote and directed the episode.
I believe that Whedon more so has feminist moments. The largest arc of Buffy was feminist; changing the horror trope of a blond girl going down an ally to learning that she can fend for herself is an important feminist point. This was directly referenced in the season 5 finale when she saves a teenage boy from a vampire and he asks incredulously how she was able to do that given that she is only a girl and Buffy responds, thatâ€™s what I keep saying (implying she is just a regular person and does not want to be super but has the ability to be a superhero like any boy). Buffyâ€™s series finale ends with girls all over the world standing up for themselves. This is another important feminist message.
Firefly has these moments too. Zoe is a committed militant (strength as opposed to feminine weakness), Kaylee being the best engineer and loving her job (in a field which in today’s real world is dominated by men so much so that the culture is hard for women to enter), Inara is able to take part in a profession where she is able to chose her own sexual partners and is revered for it (This is the concept. Whether this is executed perfectly is up for debate and Alan has already pointed out how the concept is flawed. What remains, however, is that the concept is to flip gender expectations which is what makes it feminist).
Whedon does have a problem with race. On his series Angel there are very few people of color present and moreover virtually no hispanics (on a show purported to be in Los Angeles). On Firefly, Zoe is referred to as an Amazon (in the commentaries I believe but it nevertheless sets the tone for the character) which makes her character separate from the other characters or simply some kind of other (the strength could also be interpreted to fit a “buck” stereotype as none of the other nonsuperhero female characters are as proficient with fighting as she is.) Objects in Space/Serenity the movie reveals more problems and we will get to that when it arrives.
Whedon’s philosophy about writing for television is that writers should focus on important questions but never forget that they are entertaining. This is why (and I feel this is a cop out) he says when there is something cool either violent or a traditional trope he explains it away as “well you gotta have that” espousing that the elements of violence or traditional tropes have entertainment value so there can be a compromise on a perfect philosophy of equality.
Mal keeping Wash awake during the torture scene is one of my single favorite moments of the series.
If I decide I want to watch a single ep of the show, this is usually the one I put in.
This is my favorite episode of Firefly because this is when I realized how much a hero Mal (and in turn Nathan Fillion was). The scene that you mentioned and how Mal after dying comes back and his able to beat his captors down shows me how a victim can take control of a torture situation (this would be matched years later by Daniel Craig in the Casino Royale torture scene).
Mal’s line (and specifically Fillion’s delivery of it) are my favorite in media history:
“You wanna meet the real me now!”
Simply amazing
I love Book in this episode: “It is, however, somewhat fuzzier on the subject of kneecaps.”
Almost forgot his other great quote: “I was there, son. I’m fair sure you haven’t shot anyone yet.”
Best touch that I missed the first time I watched this episode: The look of pain/resignation on Mal’s face in the last scene when Jayne says “Free soup!” and then, in clueless camaraderie, backhand SLAPS Mal right about where the ‘very special machine’ had been attached to his chest.
The thing about this show that struck me is how great it was almost right out of the gate. Most shows, especially Joss shows, really struggle to find their footing the first season and don’t usually feel like they completely “click” until Season 2. But I thought Firefly was hitting on all cylinders almost from the beginning.
Love this episode. My favorite of the series.
Some great lines and some great revelations (or at least hint toward them).
Love Zoe’s line “You were gonna ask me to choose, right? Wanna finish?” Love when Wash is taken back aboard the shuttle by Zoe and he starts mummbling “He’s crazy”, and she (and we) assume he’s talking about Niska, when he is really talking about Mal. Love the line “You wanna meet the real me now?” even though Nathan Fillion says in the DVD commentary that he doesn’t like the line delivery.
Loved seeing Book in action. Definitely something there. Love the River scene, and how scared Kaylee is after she guns down three men without even looking.
What I didn’t like: That roll Zoe made in the hallway of Niska’s space station was HORRIBLE! That takes me out of it every time I watch it. She doesn’t get her guns out until she is standing back up, so why make the roll in the first place? If she had come up with guns blazing it would have been good. As it was filmed, she should have been shot six times before she got her guns out.
Hate the idea of not getting to see Niska again. Best villian on a TV show in a long long time. Between Niska, Saffron and Badger, we had a nice rogues gallery shaping up.
It’s so bittersweet. So sad we will not get to see how it was to play out.
I’ll be in my bunk!
I wouldn’t necessarily consider Saffron or Badger villains (in that Whedon way where no one is a villain and everyone thinks they are righteous). Badger provides them with jobs and Saffron goes where the money is best kind of like Jayne. I could eventually see Saffron join the main cast if it had stayed on long enough.
I could actually see Saffron as one of the cast as well. That would have been very interesting.
Agreed on that roll! It takes me out of the scene to the point that I rewind it 3x to watch how awful it is. The rolls seemed like a bad move for our warrior princess (Amazon) and worse, it was executed and edited extra slow. Then she makes herself a huge target while slowing bringing up her guns to fire. Just running across and shooting or shooting around the corner or ducking and shooting or ANYTHING seems like a better choice than this action movie cliche. Only real false note in the entire episode and one of only a couple in the series.
Let’s not forget:
“Leave no man behind.” *cocks tiny gun*
I’m pretty sure that it’s this episode that features one of my favorite line readings from Mal. It occurs when Wash is manipulating things so that he can go on the mission, and from memory, is something like:
“Well, I’m the Captain . . . I’m angry . . . and I’m armed.”
“but at the end, Kaylee’s clearly spooked to be around her.”
I watched Arrested Development right before this series (the entire series so I was still thinking with a comedy lens). The scene refernenced above could have been played out by any of the Bluth family and would have been played for laughs. In this show it is played for horror. I found that really interesting.
“but at the end, Kaylee’s clearly spooked to be around her.”
I think I missed this episode – I watched via NEtflix streaming and don’t remember this episode at all. In fact,I recall seeing the “previouslies” on a later episode and thinking, “I’ve never seen that scene before!” So I’ll have to go back and check to see if I just missed it, or if it genuinely isn’t part of the Netflix streaming version of the series.
Since I watched this episode again on Sunday via Netflix streaming (as I have the whole summer recap) I would say that you just missed it.
The actress who played Inara’s client in this episode is a dead ringer for a young Veronica Cartwright (circa “Alien”).
This is the first time we see Book and Jayne working out together. This surprised me when I first realized it, as in retrospect those scenes (here, in “The Message” and “Objects in Space”) are so memorable that I had thought they were throughout the series. Now I think that perhaps the events of “Jaynestown” and “Ariel” have led Jayne to seek out the company of the Shepherd for spiritual guidance, an idea almost as disturbing as his being generous with his share of the take.
Must comment on the Funniest Torture Scene Ever. I would think Niska would be irritated to be ignored by his subjects. I imagine a torturer expects your full attention, but Mal and Wash just go on with their conversation as though nothing is happening (which of course is Mal’s plan).
Well, and he also realizes more than ever that Book is more dangerous than he lets one, and therefore more interesting to Jayne.
Great line delivery when Niska asks if Mal has ever read the works of Sun Yu (sp?) and Mal replies “Why, are we starting a book club, or are you trying to torture.. trying to torture me?”
Odd point when they storm the station: Jayne carries Vera…but it’s obviously just a prop as he fires a PISTOL he has in his other hand in ever shot with him in it.
there was a deleted scene where Inara tries to get her client to use her political power to help them rescue Mal, but she says she can’t and then her husband and child enter and ask who Inara is. Rather than blackmail the Councilor, Inara makes up an excuse and leaves which also explains her line later in saying how the Councilor helping them with their wounded was “the very least she could do”. Just thought I’d shed a little light on how the Councilor in this episode was supposed to show more of Inara’s honour and grace but ended up being more of a “well wasn’t that something?” factor
I think a bigger part of Zoe’s choosing of her husband over the captain was more calculated than sentimental. I’d break it down to 3 parts.
Let’s assume she knew she was coming back for whomever was left behind. One, as we have seen and she knows first hand, the captain is tough enough to take more torture and this isn’t his first time at the fair. There’s no point in leaving Wash and coming back. He would probably have died before they could return.
Two, the captain can chip in. If Zoe and the rest of the rescuers can distract most or all of Niska’s men, the captain can handle a single guard or if left alone completely, can escape and meet them partway or flank Niska’s remaining men.
The third part would be more sentimental. Assuming this suicide mission works, she would be going back to get the guy that would divorce her and leave the ship at the very next planet, moon, or flying space junk.