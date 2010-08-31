‘Firefly’ Rewind – Episode 13: ‘Heart of Gold’

Almost done with our summer trip through Joss Whedon’s outer space Western “Firefly” (which will definitely extend an extra week, since I watched the “Serenity” film yesterday with a friend), with a review of “Heart of Gold” coming up just as soon as I sneak up on a fellow while he’s handling his weapon…
“Well, lady, I must say: you’re my kind of stupid.” -Mal
“Heart of Gold,” like “Shindig” before it, is heavy on both the Mal/Inara sexual tension and Old West imagery. (In fact, it’s the first episode with unmistakably Western trappings since the opening scenes of “Our Mrs. Reynolds.”) Yet where both those aspects bothered me in “Shindig,” I quite like “Heart of Gold.”
What’s the difference? A couple of things. First, on the Mal/Inara front, “Heart of Gold” isn’t full of the banter between the two of them that’s meant to be cute and charming but comes out mean and ugly. It takes the characters’ repressed feelings for each other seriously, and in showing Inara’s grief-stricken response to the knowledge that Mal slept with her friend Nandi(*), it makes clear just how deep those feelings flow from her side. This isn’t an episode trying to tell me two people are in love when I don’t really want to see them together; it’s showing me how messy their emotions are and how hard it is to have them in the arrangement they have.
(*) Melinda Clarke, in between Lady Heather from “CSI” and Julie Cooper from “The O.C.”
Second, by explaining that Rance Burgess(**) is a rich man who’s moved out to the rim so he can live out his cowboy fantasies, it helps justify doing an episodic riff on the defending-the-fort Western archetype.(***) I still think the Western stuff works better as metaphor than as a literal translation on the show, but if part of the idea is that the rim is filled with spoiled rich men like Burgess who have taken the exodus from Earth as an excuse to role play, then it doesn’t seem quite as ridiculous.
(**) Fredric Lane, shortly before he played Marshal Mars on “Lost.”
(***) The best of these is Howard Hawks’ “Rio Bravo,” with John Wayne, Dean Martin and Ricky Nelson. It was so good, in fact, that Hawks and Wayne essentially remade it twice (as “El Dorado” and then “Rio Lobo”) and no one much minded.
The Western trappings, and the focus on whores who, as Inara is quick to point out, are not Companions (even if Nandi was trained as one) also allows Joss and company to revisit one of his pet themes: the way women are treated in traditionally patriarchal societies. We’ve seen that the future of “Firefly” has balance in some areas: on the Alliance planets, the Companions have more power and prestige than most of their clients, while no one at any point comments on Zoe’s gender when it comes to her skills as a soldier. One of the downsides of the freedom from civilization that Mal seeks is being in places like this where men can get away with viewing women as property, where Burgess can give a speech about how he intends to remind everyone “What a woman is to a man” right before he orders Shari the traitorous whore to perform oral sex on him in front of a frenzied crowd of mercenaries.
But the whores, with some help from Mal and the crew, turn out to be much tougher and more resourceful than Burgess took them for, and though Nandi dies, it’s clear from Petaline’s actions and attitude in killing Burgess that she’s going to help carry on Nandi’s tradition of strength and independence for the other ladies of the house.
Mal, meanwhile, finally has sex (remarkably deep into the series for a character nicknamed Captain Tightpants), then has to grieve Nandi’s death along with Inara. And he has to see that his night with Nandi has pushed his complicated relationship with Inara past the breaking point, to where she decides it’s time to leave.
Her desire to do so is something the series wouldn’t have to deal with long-term, what with the cancellation and all, but it did lead to Morena Baccarin’s strongest work of the run, and an hour that made me wish that I had gotten to see more of the evolution of Mal/Inara than “Serenity” could ultimately provide.
Some other thoughts:
- While the movie would deal with Inara’s departure from the ship, this episode hints at a storyline that we unfortunately never got to see: Zoe’s desire to have a baby with Wash. There are many stories I would’ve loved to see if the show had kept going, but Zoe finding the balance between mother and warrior woman would have been high among them.
- Some good Kaylee-related humor in this one, including her opinion of the male whores (“Isn’t that thoughtful?”), and her need to get Wash to compliment her – “Were I unwed, I’d take you in a manly fashion” – because she feels lonely seeing so much of the crew paired off.
- Also a very good Jayne episode. Yes, he immediately starts taking out his payment in trade, but he turns out to have chosen a simpatico whore (she gets aroused by talk of loading his pistols) and is his usual capable self during the fight.
- I haven’t had much time to browse the deleted scenes as I watch these episodes, but was there a bit that got cut where Kaylee has to fly Serenity while Wash runs the engines? That seemed to be what was being set up by their fight on the ship, with Wash locked on the wrong side of the galley, but there was never a payoff.
- Back in “War Stories,” Book justifies his gun-toting role in the rescue mission by noting that the Bible is fuzzy on the subject of kneecaps. I imagine it’s much less fussy with his role here, where he’s using a non-deadly weapon in the fire hose, but using it to set up Burgess’s men to be killed by Zoe. Book’s struggle to follow his faith as he got further assimiliated into the crew was yet another ongoing subplot we never got to see much of, alas.
Coming up next: the final episode of the TV show, the foot fetish-istic “Objects in Space.” And, as mentioned above, the plan is to do some kind of write-up of the movie (even a brief one) on the 14th to close out these reviews.
What did everybody else think?
Jayne: “Damn girl, that’s just dirty.”
Mal: “Jayne, do you know your mic is one because I don’t feel particularly girlish or dirty?”
That’s why I miss Firefly so much.
Also the first time I saw this episode, I instantly recognized Melinda Clark as Sasha Banacheck aka the Black Widow, from “Chuck”, also starring Adam Baldwin! Yay it’s all connected haha.
When Nathan Fillion presented the award for Best Supporting Actress in a Drama I hoped Christian Hendricks would win just so we could have a mini Firefly reunion on stage.
What are the odds that Jonah will tell the story of his mom shooting his dad to a therapist one day? I think everyone would have been better off following Mal’s initial advice to run.
Yeah, that was my big problem with this episode. Nandi would have kept her ‘family’ together and alive by running, which not only makes her decision to stay less comprehensible and her character less sympathetic but it also undermines the logic of Inara’s decision to leave at the end.
I agree on running, but then that’s 20something whores in need of a home, having lost all of their life assets, and unless they flew off with Mal (option, I guess, though I don’t know if they had the food/water/air to take care of them), they’d probably still have to deal with Rance looking for them all over the planet, and he had better resources.
Love, love, LOVE Rio Bravo!
As good as Wayne and Martin are, and Martin’s performance is an all-timer, Walter Brennen makes that film. Just kills it.
I’m always a little put off in this episode by Inara’s reaction to learning that Mal and Nandi hooked up. She’s supposed to be part of a culture that not puritanical, totally sex-positive, and believes that sex doesn’t have some special, magical importance so much as a fun, intimate way of being together. Right?
I’m not saying she shouldn’t have cried — a lot of times our feelings override what are supposed to be our beliefs. I want to believe that that’s what’s happening to Inara, that her feelings for Mal are just so irrational and powerful that she can’t have a normal reaction to Mal/Nandi. But there’s nothing in the episode that really suggests that — it’s all set up much more like, “anyone who cared about someone would have this reaction to learning that his/her love interest hooked up with someone else.” Which seems disingenuous. I mean, he’d known Nandi for like a day, he clearly wasn’t in love with her.
I could believe that Inara was upset at herself, for being in this kind of situation. Or that despite herself, she was upset/jealous with Mal. Or whatever! But I want just some acknowledgment of it in the episode.
Anyway, other than that, I totally agree with Alan on this episode :)
I’ve wondered about that myself. She might be jealous of them getting their rocks off without the personal baggage that M/I seem to have, that’s a possibility.
See, the part that bugged me was that Mal constantly bitches about Inara being a whore (sigh), and then has no problems with sleeping with an actual whore? THAT would have pissed me off were I her.
It’s a good thing I like Nandi/Melinda Clarke a whole lot, given this plotline.
I think Mal picks on Inara because she’s (in his mind) a whore who acts like an aristocrat. I’m pretty sure he dislikes aristocrats a whole lot more than whores. But I agree that his feelings about the act of selling sex for money are, let’s say, complex.
I think Inara is sad because Mal picks such a lovely, capable woman – someone he could easily fall in love with were circumstances different. If he had just slept with one of the younger girls, had his fun and that was the end of it, I don’t think she would have minded. But she knows that’s not who he is, and that for him to sleep with Nandi there must have been some level of simpatico beyond the physical. In some situations, for some people, it’s easier to watch the man you love sleep with someone else than it is to watch them have a really great conversation with someone else, if that makes sense.
I disagree with the contention that there was no acknowledgment of this contradiction. Inara clearly outlines what her feelings “should” be when she comments to Mal that one of the advantages of viewing sex in such and such a way is that there is no need to be embarrassed about it (when she runs into him leaving Nandi’s room).
That she breaks down and cries illustrates what she actually feels, and I think nicely justifies why she would feel compelled to leave Serenity (her feelings for Mal are getting in the way of her way of life).
Another point to consider; while Inara may have an ‘enlightened’ view of sex, Mal doesn’t hold her beliefs in high regard making sex something more personal for him. Since it was more personal for him, even if Inara doesn’t believe that sex should be personal, his intent is what hurt her.
I find that this episode isn’t good for what it is, but for the promise of what is to come.
Like Alan said, the Mal/Inara relationship advances beyond playground teasing and Wash/Zoe are moving into uncharted waters as well.
This episode, more than any other, makes me sad for the demise of Firefly. Because you knew that things were going to change and become even more interesting.
Thanks, Fox!
As for the episode itself? Near the bottom of the Firefly ranks for me (which is still better than 90% of everything else).
Worst. Episode. Ever.
I don’t understand why bickering plays so well on TV. It’s shown so often, I assume people enjoy it. It annoys me. Mal/Inara, Jeff/Britta, Sam/Diane, Mr. & Mrs. Costanza, Ray & Deborah Barone…
Wash & Zoe – now that’s a couple! Interesting individuals who are great together and keep the bickering to a minimum. The Mal/Nandi thing was working just fine. I would have been more than happy to see Nandi join the crew and continue as Mal’s love interest. I guess that its just a good rule of thumb that one shouldn’t get too attached to a healthy couple in a Joss Whedon show because someone’s always got to die.
I have to say that I’m glad we never saw a Wash/Zoe baby plot. Aside from the fact that babies are godawful on television because we can’t fast-forward (except for shows where they can do Soap Opera Rapid Aging) to the good parts, I would have lost respect for them if they were still running around doing criminal stuff while having a baby. Yes, it’s horribly sad they didn’t now, but Wash was still right in wanting to hold off.
(That said, I was just listening to This American Life where some family with 6 kids was on the run for 7-8 years because the parents did weed, and apparently until they got arrested, it was just awesome to be living in treehouses and abandoned ships…)
I can’t see Mal being ok with having a baby on the ship. I think it would have turned into a conversation about whether Wash and Zoe were ready to find a planet and settle down.
Or maybe they’d suddenly have a shrieky tween that they remembered raising who was made of glowing energy. That’s one way to skip the diapers and midnight feedings.
At the risk of running up to the edge of the no-spoilers policy, I’ll just ask if you’ve gotten a chance to read the “Serenity: Float Out” one-shot comic book (written by Patton Oswalt, no less)? If not, you really need to. The last page touches on an issue raised in this episode and very nearly brought tears to my jaded eyes.
The Western movie I’ve compared this to in the past is “The Magnificent Seven”, which is obligatory for a Western-themed (and many non-Western-themed) show to attempt.
I like Jayne in this episode. His switch from not seeing any percentage in helping people without a promise of payment up front to an enthusiastic “I’m in” upon learning the clients are whores, as well as his getting all poetical about his pecker, are typical clownish Jayne moments, but then his rather sweet attachment to Helen is very nice.
I, too, enjoyed the Wash/Zoe discussion of having a wee criminal. I choose in the face of no evidence to the contrary to believe that Zoe was pregnant at the end of the movie “Serenity”.
One thing not mentioned so far is how this episode provides a contrast between the idea of found/made family (a theme that runs strongly through every Joss Whedon series to date) with the more traditional, patriarchal family espoused by Rance Burgess. This theme of made family is made explicit by a line from Inara at the end of the episode:
Inara: I learned something from Nandi. Not
just from what happened, but from
her. The family she made, the
strength of her love for them.
That’s what kept them together.
When you live with that kind of
strength, you get tied to it, you
can’t break away. And you never want
to.
A fun take on a Warrior Woman having a baby can be found in Farscape: The Peacekeeper Wars. Of course, Aryn’s entire life was as the child of a warrior woman.
The episode was fun for me — I’ve been a Melinda Clarke fan from back in her Xena and Soldier of Fortune days. Jayne was in his element and I went from cringing to laughing. The Mal/Inara/Nandi complication was beautifully done.
Great episode, series etc. But surely someone other than me noticed the fake baby in the scene where Nandi gets shot? It’s when Burgess steps out of the door, he turns around to reveal he’s holding a rather surprised-looking doll. In the next shot, it’s a real baby.
Surely they could have re-shot?!?
Not a great episode, as someone else said, but it’s at least 10x better than many another show..
I know I’m coming in six years later and you’ll probably never read this. But I wanted to say it. You’re totally right about the ugliness of Mal’s constant barbs about Inara’s job. But this and Out of Gas are the episodes that resolve it for me.
Notice how Mal is perfectly gentlemanly, even deferential, with the whores and Nandi? Clearly, the sex work part of Inara’s job is not the part that he disrespects. Instead, what he despises is the social hierarchy of the Alliance. When he calls Inara a whore, he’s not attacking the work itself, he’s denying the social hierarchy that puts Inara above ordinary sex workers. Notice also that the first time he calls her a whore is right after she smugly assures him that she’d supported Unification.
Mal’s tragic flaw (like all good tragic flaws, also his greatest strength) is his determination. He can’t surrender, he won’t give up his ideals or his cause. Surrendering to his feelings for Inara–who is a renter, not a part of his crew, and who constantly distances herself from the rest of the crew as a reminder– is surrendering to the Alliance and its system. He attacks her in part, I think, because he hates himself for liking her.
Whereas another companion shows up who rebelled from the Alliance, abandoned her social status, and is a self-reliant individualist in Mal’s own mold, and she almost immediately wins his heart.
Mal could have been with Inara if she was a common prostitute. But he can’t be with a Companion. Inara, meanwhile, clings to her social status, even flaunts it. Simon does it because he’s awkward, but Inara does it because it puts her above the others. She can be with Mal, but she can’t be without her Companion-hood.
“The war’s over, get over it.” is the obvious answer… but if Mal was the kind of guy who could get over it, he wouldn’t have survived long enough to need to.