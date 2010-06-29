‘Firefly’ Rewind – Episode 4: ‘Shindig’

We’re continuing our summer trip back through Joss Whedon’s “Firefly” (at the end of this review, I’ll have links to the previous ones) with the fourth episode, “Shindig.” A review coming up just as soon as I have money for a slinky dress…
“You think you’re better than other people.” -Badger
“Just the ones I’m better than.” -Mal
In my review of the “Firefly” pilot, I wrote that two of my biggest complaints with the series had to do with the show’s depiction of companion culture, and related to that, the ugly tint it gave to the Mal/Inara Unresolved Sexual Tension. “Shindig” is, of course, about both of those issues(*), and while it deals with them in a more interesting way than we got in the pilot, it’s still not one of my favorite episodes of the series.
(*) And, as an added bonus, it puts Mal and Kaylee into 19th century formalwear, so it hits the trifecta for my key “Firefly” problems.
There’s a scene late in “Shindig” where Inara accuses Mal of hypocrisy for punching her client for implying she’s a whore when Mal himself uses the word often in her presence. Mal makes the distinction that he doesn’t respect her job, but that he respects her. That distinction makes Mal feel better about himself, and I think Jane Espenson wants it to make us think more kindly on his behavior with her, but it never flies with me. He can have that attitude, and could get away with frequent suggestions that what Inara does for a living is beneath her. Certainly, I’ve had friends and loved ones with jobs I didn’t approve of in one way or another, and we’ve discussed that and moved past it. It happens. What Mal does, on the other hand, is to be as cruel and nasty as possible in any dealings with Inara that have to do with her profession, and that overrides any notion that he respects her as a person. If he really did, he wouldn’t be this consistent an ass to her.
And I’d be fine if we were meant to keep on viewing Mal as a hypocrite, and to acknowledge that even our heroic Captain Tightpants(**) has his flaws. He has a superiority complex, established throughout the pilot and reaffirmed in the scene with Badger I quoted above, and his attitude towards Inara could fit into that iffy character trait easily. But the fencing practice scene, and the Mal/Inara moments that follow in the duel and then on the cargo hold balcony, suggest otherwise; suggest that we’re supposed to, like Inara, forgive Mal his cruelty because he does ultmately care about her, and I just ain’t having it.
(**) A nickname I’ve used often in regards to the character, but one whose origin I had forgotten until I re-watched this episode.
One of last summer’s DVD projects, “Sports Night,” also had a UST set-up with a bitter undercurrent that the show only occasionally wanted to deal with, preferring to keep things on the level of light banter and unexpected flirtation. Nathan Fillion banters as well as anyone in the business, and he and Morena Baccarin had fine chemistry back in the day, but just as I was mainly revisiting “Sports Night” in spite of Dana and Casey rather than for them, I’m glad that Mal/Inara is far from the main subject of “Firefly,” even if it is of this episode.
As to companion culture in general, when I objected to it in my pilot review, several of you brought up the historical precedent of geishas (which, given the show’s Asian influences, is probably a better analogy than mine to Renaissance courtesans), while others suggested that companions are viewed differently in the sophisticated Alliance planets than they are in the moons out on the rim where Mal and company largely dwell. But Atherton Wing’s boorish behavior is the second time in four episodes where we’ve seen that even Inara’s high-class clients view her job exactly the way Mal does. And that’s also something that’s potentially interesting: that the need for sex and other forms of companionship in post-Earth society became so great that the prostitutes finally wised up and used that need to empower themselves, but that people have certain innate feelings about those who have sex for money that can only be hidden for so long behind all the courtly mannerisms and euphemisms. The problem is that Inara herself always seems surprised when this happens to her. And that’s disappointing considering what a smart, tough cookie she’s supposed to be.
Given my issues with the larger parts of “Shindig,” it’s no surprise that my favorite part of the episode was, is and will continue to be Kaylee. It’s not exactly an Eliza Doolittle gag – even in baggy coveralls and with engine grease on her nose, Jewel Staite is adorable – but it’s still nice to see our resident optimist get to be the belle of the ball, and to do so by being herself. She briefly tries to fit in with the snotty girls, but instead becomes the center of (male) attention from dropping any pretensions and simply talking about engines – while still getting to enjoy the food, drink and how nice she looks in the poofy dress.
“Firefly” unfortunately didn’t run long enough to give Kaylee a proper spotlight episode, but at least she gets that moment under the hovering chandelier.
Some other thoughts on “Shindig”:
- We’re still at the point where the show is figuring out how to reintroduce material from the unaired pilot. Badger and Mal allude to their previous standoff in Badger’s office (and enough is said, and conveyed by Mark Sheppard’s performance, that viewers could easily fill in the blanks), and Kaylee again goes crazy for a strawberry.
- The story of the ball and the duel are thin enough that there’s time to just hang out a bit on Serenity to see Wash and Zoe enjoy some marital bliss, to see the guys play cards (and to see Jayne, naturally, cheat when the others aren’t looking) and to see the two extremes of River’s behavior, when she freaks out over the can labels in the pantry and then turns herself into a perfect cockney mirror of Badger when everyone is afraid she might somehow give up her true identity to a man who’d have no problem turning her and her brother in for a reward.
- I have a hard time watching elaborately-choreographed formal dance routines like the one Mal and Inara participate in without thinking of this scene from “Top Secret!” (the underrated middle film from the “Airplane!”/”Naked Gun” team).
- Inara takes the high road with Mal about him being a thief, but note that she has a fancy gizmo that allows her to break into locked rooms. (I imagine, given her profession, the value might be more in the idea of being about to get out of such a room in the event of sudden client trouble.)
- While the crew are all horrified by the notion of Jayne disrobing, I suspect there was a Browncoat or 12 throwing things at the TV when that plan was shot down.
What did everybody else think?
In the DVD commentary for this episode, Espenson talks a little about the theme being Inara not fitting into Mal’s world (the opening scene) and Mal not fitting into Inara’s (majority of the episode). At the end, they half realise that neither of them fit into either world, and Serenity is their home. With that in mind, this episode made a bit more sense to me second time around.
It’s still not one of my favourites, although for me it was more about the mesh of sci-fi and a 19th century style ball than anything else.
On the plus side it does contain one of my favourite lines of the entire show: “That there, exactly the kinda distraction we coulda used”. Just perfect delivery.
Is there a reason why my harmless comment, posted just after this accidental blank (which has something to do with logging in and posting at the same time, a hitfix “feature” I was unaware of), was deleted?
Hi–I’m enjoying these recaps! I think that there are a lot of reasons for having Companions in the show. For one thing, it’s a way of saying “hey, their atttidues are different from ours!”
He’d punch you for saying it, but Mal is at least as much “cookie dough” as Buffy–he can NEVER be counted on for a mature response that one would be well-advised to use in one’s own life.
And I don’t think the lightbulb gadget Inara has is a picklock–I think it’s the equivalent of the room key, which she is entitled to have as a guest of that Very Fine Establishment.
“Shindig” is the episode where I started to really love Firefly. I can see how the Companion stuff can be a demerit. But Kaylee is absolutely delightful, and I get a huge kick out of the duel, too.
So maybe it isn’t great, but it did hook me onto the rest of the series.
Last time I tried Firefly I made it through last weeks episode and quit.
I tried Firefly once again for the summer rewind, and was going to quit again, but because you said this is the episode that hooked you I’m going to watch it tonight.
Thanks for that! I think. ;-)
angela: episode 6, “Our Mrs. Reynolds” is where Firefly takes hold & and never lets go until you cry a little and admit that The Wire really isn’t your favorite TV show.
Loving the “Top Secret” reference by the way.
I always enjoyed this episode, maybe because these are the kind of episodes we see out of “Chuck” nowadays. A great combination of action, drama, and comedy, without becoming completely overbearing in any three of those categories, great distribution.
I always found the end of duel scene rather hilarious:
Stabs him
“I guess I’m just a good man.”
Stabs him again
“I’m okay.”
It’s times like that when you know that no one besides Nathan Fillion could have pulled this role off.
Last week Alan mentioned that Mal had killed people with little ceremony because it was the smart move in each of the first 3 episodes. I had to resist the urge to mention that that scene was coming up next.
Inara has “a fancy gizmo that allows her to break into locked rooms”.
Unless I’m mistaken, I believe that it was just the door knob.
or the key…
It looks like she attaches a glowing doorknob-looking thing to the door that wasn’t there before.
In the DVD commentary, Jane Espenson explains that it’s how hotel rooms work: instead of giving you a ‘key’, they give a doorknob. (She also mentions that she thought it would have to be a CGI element when she wrote the script, but that she was glad they were able to create a practical prop for it instead)
‘Cause carrying around a doorknob is so much more advanced and convenient than, say, a key or a keycard or a room code.
“If he really did, he wouldn’t be this consistent an ass to her. ”
You’re right about this but I think Mal simply doesn’t know how to act around Inara and looking down on her profession is the easiest way.
And because of the aforementioned quote and other deeper insights into the Mal/Inara relationship, this is one of my favourite Firefly episodes.
“You’re right about this but I think Mal simply doesn’t know how to act around Inara and looking down on her profession is the easiest way. ”
Yeah, the adult equivalent of tugging her hair in class every day.
Also, concerning the “western conceit” and Alan’s problem with the olden days costuming, it makes a certain amount of sense in light of a comment Mal makes in Heart of Gold (I assume?), something to the effect that rich people set up their own little settlements on the outer planets literally so they can play cowboy. Control the means of production, control the goods produced – and if you want those goods to be 19th-century brothelwear or whatever, that’s your prerogative as a rich person. You can terraform the outer planets with enough money; why not temporally reform them, too?
I cant figure out whether Alan actually likes Firefly or not, because it seems every recap he’s wholly negative, and shows a dislike for the entire premise of the show (I don’t see how one can love Firefly and hate the western conceit at the same time). Or will things pick up?
Sigh…
I ran into this with Sports Night as well, where some readers wanted something 100% positive, and in the weeks when they didn’t get that, they complained that I shouldn’t be writing about a series I clearly hated.
I *love* Firefly. Great show, fun show, show that makes me happy. I do not, however, love it unreservedly. I am capable of finding flaws in it, and I’m not going to not mention those flaws because it harshes some people’s buzz. If the point is just to spend 13 weeks saying, “Wow, that was awesome!,” then you barely even need me.
If you look at the three previous reviews, I loved the pilot, loved “Bushwhacked” and said that “The Train Job” was vastly better than it had any right to be given the outside constraints under which it was made. If that means “every recap” is “wholly negative,” your definition of several of those words is different from my own.
Trust me, I’m no fanboy/ browncoat, not every FF is a gem to me either. I just get this sense that you have oveerarching issues with the western in space aspect, which to me is central to the shows premise.
@sepinwall – so you can love the show but still provide harsh criticism about things about it that bother you about its execution, like Mal can love Inara but still provide harsh criticism about things that bother him about her work! ;)
Steve, I love the premise thematically. I just don’t always love the extremely literal application of it. Horses and cattle? Make sense. 19th century period ruffled dresses? Less so.
I never had a problem with the clothing styles – I love the idea that future culture is a melting pot of cultures, languages, and fashions from throughout global history. It didn’t seem too out-of-place for societies that had developed in rugged conditions to similarly adopt the trappings of familiar-yet-dated cultures – particularly in terms of “elites” that wanted to maintain their appearance of material superiority. If that makes any sense…
personally I LOVE firefly and consider it one of my favorite shows, but whenever I go back and want to watch an episode or two, I go through the entire ep list and tick off every single one as “oh, that episode isn’t very good.” I finally realized that I love the world and the characters and the potential, but that nearly every episode has something about it that I think doesn’t work (even ones with plots I love, like “ariel”).
also I agree with alan that there’s something really problematic about how mal treats inara. I really hate the idea that there’s something “innate” about disrespect toward sex workers. I would say it’s some combo of (a) people in the firefly world still have our society’s hangups about sex work, even while they nominally respect companions and (b) joss’s shorthand for “this guy is a dickhead” is to make a guy treat women badly. there’s definitely something fishy about how many clients disrespect inara, and how surprised she is every time.
One of the interesting things about Firefly as beloved TV show of the internets is that it largely forgets that even while the show was more fully formed than any of Whedon’s other shows that made it to series, and it was completely screwed up by Fox’s inane decision to not air the pilot and then show the episodes out of order, that the show did have some of the uneveness inherent in all but the most confident new series. And Shindig is one of those episodes where the show was finding its way more than most.
This is a weak comparison, but your mention of Sports Night reminded me of the (not great) subplot about Dan getting a publicist. He doesn’t want her around, he disrespects her, he complains about her youth. At the end she gets a speech about how he doesn’t have to like her, but she likes her job and she’s good at it and it can help him if he lets it. I think this is something a tiny bit like that. Companions aren’t respected like judges or doctors, but they perform a service that many find very useful, they make a lot of money, and they carry themselves with grace and confidence. They also have enough clout to choose their clients, at least at Inara’s level. Think Ari Gold on The Good Wife – no one really likes him or speaks well of his profession, but you don’t see him complaining.
I don’t know if I’d go so far as to call hatred of sex workers “innate” but I think it’s clear that this society has not evolved to the point where a woman with the power Inara has could be completely respected by a powerful man over whom she has power. Why she’s frequently surprised by it, I don’t know – I haven’t watched these episodes in a while. Perhaps in the inner planets they hide it better.
I’m enjoying the Firefly rewatch so far, but I hope the situation with the Firefly rewatch winds up being different than the Sports Night rewatch.
Alan, this may not have been your intent, but during the Sports Night rewatch it seemed like your issues with the Dana/Casey storyline (and some other elements) eventually overpowered your affection for the show as a whole. And while that certainly is a valid opinion to hold and present, it seemed like your dislike of and focus on those elements started to overshadow other elements of the rewatch summaries. I was never looking for a 100% positive fan love-letter to that show, because while Sports Night was wonderful, it was far from perfect (it was kind of fun but painful to watch S60 later, since it was like Sorkin had magnified all the bad parts about Sports Night in that show and let them run rampant in S60) After awhile on the Sport Night rewatch (post after post where you spent a lot of words talking about what you disliked about the episodes) I seriously started to wonder why you had chosen that show for a rewatch. ( I could almost feel an giant re-watch eyeroll coming everytime an episode had any Dana-Casey element or any Sorkin-soapboxing at all.) I think, eventually, you handed off many of the rewatch commentaries to someone else, maybe because of those issues, and maybe because of your own schedule issues, but honestly, the focus on critisism of the episodes did take away from the fun of the rewatch. It was kind of a feeling of: “Oh, Yay! We’re all going to watch this great show together!” , followed quickly by “Oh, wait, I guess no one really likes this show that much at all, anymore.”
For this Firefly rewatch, I’m looking forward to your honest opinion about each episode. And if this episode wasn’t a favorite, partially because it brought to light issues with depiction of “companion culture”, Mal/Inara’s UST, and the western culture conceit, that’s fine. But I hope that all the rewatch posts don’t dedicate paragraphs to the issues with “companion culture” or “the outer planets are too literal a depiction of idealized 1800’s US Western culture” at the expense of other discussion. There is so much going on with this short series thematically, in character development and the way stories are told, that I’d hate to see your discussion of it bogged down with the same commentary every week. If those themes come up every week, by all means talk about them, but be sure to make time every week to focus on something else too. Even if it’s something as simple as Kaylee’s pure and simple joy in the enjoyment of a strawberry :-).
FWIW, I think I agree with you on the “Companion” and “Mal/Inara” aspects…the western wear/culture never bothered me for some reason. To me, there was always something off about the Mal/Inara relationship and the way companion culture was depicted. Mal and Inara’s interactions always felt a bit juvenile (ie similar to my school experience circa 6-7th grade). I know what TPTB wanted me to feel, but I just didn’t get there watching the show….I could fanwank it, but I hate when shows make me fanwank reasons for emotional payoffs. Since Firefly had such a short life (and so much obvious network tinkering in some important aspects like Mal’s characterization, I don’t hold that against the show *too* much, but it is always a nagging issue. If Whedon and company had handled that aspect of the show just a little better, I think I’d find Firefly pretty much perfect.
Fox’s fault, Whedon’s fault, it doesn’t really matter.
Firefly gets goin around episode 6 (VERY early for a Whedon show. VERY early. I don’t even bother with the first half of Buffy Season 1 or the first *two* seasons of Angel. Doyle: )
6+, I suspect y’all fanboys & gals will enjoy the reviews more.
I don’t have the same problem with companion culture being a part of the show, that just isn’t an issue for me. While Mal’s behavior to Inara is often pretty offensive, it seems in line with his character to have zero tolerance to people being used or owned or controlled by the government or the elite. I was able to reconcile my adoration of Mal as a character with his consistently cruel comments to Inara as a combination of his personal jealousy (which humanizes his behavior somewhat for me), his political/social views (with which I generally agree), and his immature tendency to say inflammatory stuff to get a rise out of someone (he reminds me very much of my father and grandfather in that particular respect, so I’ve grown to see that trait somewhat affectionately). The way I see it, he shows respect for her as a person by pulling no punches – he knows she can hold her own and stand up for herself, and doesn’t coddle or patronize her by glossing over his disgust for her profession. And, in doing so, he is implied to be consistently offering her an alternative to the mutual exploitation involved in her profession while reiterating his belief that she deserves better.
I think this episode, in particular, deals with the nuances and hypocrisies involving companion culture, and explores the Mal-Inara dynamic and mutual affection/aggravation in a satisfying way.
Two of my favorite lines have already been mentioned – the one where Mal keeps poking Atherton with the sword (..a good man…I’m alright…), and Jayne’s line about “exactly the kinda distraction we coulda used” was priceless. I also really liked the quieter moments in Mal and Inara’s conversation at the end, particularly where they verged on talking about their feelings for each other, and Mal kinda opens the door for her to be honest by asking her why she didn’t consider staying with Atherton, and she deflected him by lightly saying “Someone has to keep an eye on Kaylee. And all my things are here.” It wasn’t LOL funny, but I thought it was a great moment between the two of them – they so often have conversations when they are saying one thing but meaning something else, and this was a memorable one for me.
Plus, the return of Badger! The scene with him and River was awesome, as well as him telling the crew (as they were including him in their rescue plans) “this is embarassing…you seem to be confused about my purpose here” (or something like that). Mark Sheppard is always awesome, and always welcome in any show.
I agree completely with your assessment of Mal’s behavoir towards Inara as a combination of jealousy, political/social views, and an immature streak. I’ve always thought that jealousy was the biggest part of it. He loves her, and he hates that she has sex with other men, especially the privileged elite, for money. Even more, he probably hates that he needs her job and the position it affords for his work.
I was pleasantly surprised when I re-watched this episode the other day. I remembered it as one I didn’t like very much, but I rather enjoyed it this time out. Very funny at times, and I quite enjoyed Kaylee holding court at the ball. I also really liked when Mal attempted to explain his apparent hypocrisy to Inara in the hotel room. Unlike Alan, I do believe that he respects her as a person even though he has no respect for her profession. His continued cruelty and nastiness doesn’t a lack of respect, but his bizarre way of dealing with his conflicted feelings when it comes to her. It reminds me of a little boy dealing with a girl friend he likes (see above re: Mal’s immature streak).
* This could be the episode where I kinda agree with you, on how, hmm, “odd” it might feel that they took so much from the Old West. Although it’s far from being as much an issue for me as it seems to be for you, so I can quite easily let go. I also am fine with the simple idea that, given the chance, a lot of people would have loved to “play cowboys” and recreate such “old-fashioned” traditions and customs because it has that idea of “grandeur” and class, I guess. (Especially to justify why Mal looks the way he does. He gets to be a captain on his ship, living by his own rule, why would he not wanna look like that? What would be/look better?)
* I think Mal is some kind of an hypocrite, sure, it helps him do what he has to do, also to hide his (true) feelings. It’s the way he is, not just with Inara. But I’m not that “bothered” by the distinction he makes, I can go with it. Him saying he’ll insult her profession but not her as a person, relates to the same sort of things we got back in “The Train Job.” Mal might be a thief and all, but when he finds out about the situation the people are in, he doesn’t have a choice. Because he’s a thief alright, but not a bad man. He’ll attack Inara for what she does as a living, but not who she is as a person. He insults the people he loves/cares for, that how he is. He’ll always make fun of Jayne, but like every other people on his crew, he cares for them. All of them.
That’s why Mal would take offense at being called a “petty thief” – not about being a thief, how that is illegal, bad or what have you, that’s just a job. He’s a thief, he’ll admit it, and he’s fine with it. That’s doesn’t prevent him from being a good person. But petty, now that one’s about him as a person…
* Fact: Jewel Staite is adorable.
“Inara […] has a fancy gizmo that allows her to break into locked rooms.”
If you’re referring to the scene where Inara visits Mal the night before the duel, the script says:
Now we get to see how a hotel key works. She is holding a small metal sphere with a small protruding round shaft. The sphere is about 2/3 the size of a regular doorknob. She holds it near the hole in the door and magnets pull it in. THE SHAFT FITS INTO THE HOLE ON THE DOOR AND, THUS, THE SPHERE BECOMES A DOORKNOB! The mechanism hums and A SMALL LIGHT COMES ON. She turns it, unlocking and opening the door.
what’s strange about ‘Firefly’ to me is that I could absolutely not get into it when it was first aired. Never got past the first commercial break, actually. Saw the ‘Serenity’ movie, then my son gave me the series set, and I’ve watched the whole thing at least 3 times so far. Always wanted more of Kaylee and this episode did give me some of that. I was never a Whedon fan before, or actually, since, but I do love ‘Firefly’, almost perfect casting, and each episode seems almost perfect to me now.
So Glad the Future Hotel Key was explained to Alan.
Now onto the other Comments he made:
1.Atherton’s reaction was because he paid for something and didn’t get his worth-I have to ask:Would you not react the same way if you paid for a gee I don’t know an appliance that only did half of what you paid for it to do?!?I know I would……….Though I wholeheartdly don’t agree with the way he expressed his Disapointment.
2.Mal & Inara’s Love-Dance(throughout the whole Series)is never more poingnant than in this ep….He loves her she loves him and they both know it….wether they say it out loud or not….They both know.
3.I Love River’s Speech and the fact that she showed true Heart&Soul(not to mention Strength&Cheekiness)and flipped everyones expectations on their heads,about how capable she is(which is more prevalent in Serenity:The Movie)even though the Alliance had taken a majority of her Childhood away.
4.This episode showcases why Kaylee is my Fav character,She is a Genius Mechanic(unlike Bester*),She is Honest,She is a Woman of great determination,great Love and Just Pure Joy-I truely wish she was a real person-And the Looks she Gives Mal in this ep are Classic.
5.Wash&Zoe LoveFest is Awesome(In a not perverted way Lol)
Mark Sheppard is a Brilliant Actor.
This is one of my Fav eps
Just to reiterate Mal is allowed to have disdain for the woman he loves Career choice and Inara calling Mal a PETTY Thief shows she doesn’t agree with his Career either.
I sort of view the Mal/Inara parts of “Firefly” the way I regard watching any movie in which Andie MacDowell is a star or featured player. I do not care for her at all, with the caveat that she either has perfect pitch when it comes to reading scripts or else has an agent with the same quality. I say that because some of my very favorite movies — most especially “Groundhog Day” — require me to perform heroic feats of la-la-la-la-ism so as to enjoy the movie while doggedly blocking out as much of her “performance” as possible. It is like that for me with Mal and Inara; apart, they are fine and sometimes uber-fine. Together they are black holes within an otherwise delightful star field.
It’s important to remember that there’s supposed to be a difference between a companion and a common prostitute. People buy into the distinction to differing degrees, certainly (Mal doesn’t buy into it at all); but the two instances in which we saw Inara’s clients make comments towards her as a common whore took place farther away from the central planets, where companion culture is more firmly ingrained (in fact, both took place on Persephone). Both men failed to understand the power and significance a companion has, assuming they could tempt Inara with money and station, both of which she already has likely as not; and both reverted to treating her as property of a sort.
I always interpreted Mal’s harshness towards Inara’s career as jealousy. Obviously, he doesn’t agree with her profession, but he wouldn’t make nearly the fuss about it where she someone else. In degrading her career, his aim is to make her, too, feel that she’s above it. It’s insensitive and rude, but Mal never claimed to be perfect.
err, a bit of ambiguity there. Companion culture is more firmly ingrained on the central planets. Folks in places like Persephone would have less intimate familiarity with companions and their standing. They just think of them as fancy, socially acceptable prostitutes.
I’ve always thought the whole Companion thing was handled pretty strangely. I suspect Mal is just being as uncouth as he can possibly manage to bug her (I am restraining myself from mentioning future episodes as to how Mal feels about sex for money *cough*). Unfortunately, I don’t think anyone can manage to treat someone who has sex for money in a totally normal manner. Firefly seems to attempt to try to do so, but deep down, a woman who doesn’t have sex out of her own affections–even if Inara kinda does as far as we can tell given the circumstances–gets judged suspiciously by men. I think the only fictional treatment of this sort of practice that ever achieved neutrality about it was Jacqueline Carey’s Kushiel series.
That said, this is one of my favorites for the swordplay, and Kaylee, and Mal’s repeated stabbings. “Well, I’m all right.”
I really enjoyed Shindig. I think it one of the funnier episodes, with lots of great dialogue. Especially the crew playing cards, and trying to come up with a plan. I can’t remember who said it, but I love the “we were about to spring into action” when Mal and Inara show up.
I think the cruelty goes both ways with Mal and Inara. She uses it to keep Mal at a distance, even though she cares for him. Not just when she is responding to one of his remarks, but just off the cuff cruelty to hurt him.
Alan, I am loving the chance to discuss Firefly, I look forward to seeing what you and your commenters have to say on Tuesday morning.
This actually is one of my favorite eps of the series. It’s extremely witty and I think your complaints about the nature of companionship and how its ultimately received is something Joss neglected to explain in longhand (like USA-China alliance and a bunch of other past shit) because there’s so much else going on. It is a space-western after all. Then again, it’s easy to use the cancellation excuse and say maaaaaaaybe he was going to delve more into it given a chance. *shrugs*. You’ve inspired me to rewatch the series on bluray but I haven’t gotten to the second “companion” ep, Heart of Gold yet and I can’t remember how it deals with the issue.
Also the infusing of western/space/and other eras like the 19th century party never bothered me. It was a cool quirk and I always figured that different planets behaved and incorporated old styles/eras in different ways. Serenity was a great send-off but thinking about this show’s universe really makes me wonder what a season 2 and 3 wouldve looked like. Sigh
This is the episode that made me almost give up on the series, before the stretch of awesome episodes upcoming (jaynestown, mrs. reynolds, ariel, out of gas) managed to hook me.
I couldn’t agree more with Alan about the problems with the show – the companion concept, inara specifically, and the somewhat silly anachronistic callbacks to the 19th century American West. And as Alan mentioned, these elements were at their worst in this episode.
The only thing I remember liking was River’s unexpected lucidity.
Not one of my favorite episodes of the series but it had one of my fave Mal lines ever, when he referred to Lord Harrow’s comment about Badger as an insult to the “psychotic lowlife community”. Fillion just has a way with the droll delivery.
That and the moment of Jayne with the pullups in the cargo bay. Of course I am that shallow. And Kaylee was at her most adorable in this one, in the layer cake dress but also with her reaction to Mal saying he has a job for her as she’s working in the engine room. According to the DVD commentary that was wonderfully ad-libbed. I loved the way she silently snarked on her Captain Tightpants in that scene.
Somehow I’ve never been bothered by the Mal’s disdain for Inara’s profession, because Inara shows the same disdain for his. For me, I regard their disrespect for each other’s profession as their way of flirting, because both are so incapable of voicing their actual feelings to each other, whether because they are from different worlds or whatever – and are thus relegated to berating each other (and each other’s profession) instead. And because they’re both asses to each other, I don’t find it all that offensive.
What I mean is, if Inara wasn’t a companion and was say, a stockbroker or something, I’m sure Mal would berate that all the same.
I love the face Kaylee makes to herself after Mal summons her for the ball. (“I’m not speaking to you captain” “Got no need to speak, c’mon”) So adorable.
Companion culture is part of Alliance culture. Mal hates Alliance culture and isn’t buying into it. Plus he’s jealous and immature. Nobody from a core planet is ever seen disrespecting Companion culture. Atherton may be a big shot on Persephone, but Persephone is not the core. I’m guessing they don’t settle things with swordfights on Ariel.
People on the fringe planets/moons also generally hate Alliance culture, which, as we’ve seen in episodes set on Alliance planets, is completely lacking in the Western aesthetic so common on the show.
The 19th century manner of clothing and speaking is a conscious affectation on the part of those on the fringes to set themselves apart from Alliance culture. A minor character in a later episode is even directly mentioned as someone from the Core who wanted to strap on a gun and play cowboy.
It’s always been quite apparent that this show draws a lot of science fiction fans who don’t like the Western genre and are totally unfamiliar with it. Whedon wanted to make a Western as much as a sci-fi show, and it wouldn’t be a Western without whores, dusters and petticoats.
But Bob, R.A. Heinlein uses the western motif for colonizing other planets in more than one of his novels. Stephenson even uses it in his post cyberpunk The Diamond Age with the way he dresses Carl Hollywood. Certainly whores, dusters, and petticoats abound. I’d say science fiction has frequently paralleled the colonization of space with colonization of the American Frontier.
I was always under the impression that Mal did not like Inara’s profession because of the high position it gave her in society and made him feel that she was better than him and was out of his league. So his teasing is to bring her down to his level (which I think a lot of guys do) to make them seem more compatible.
@Alan I think I am more sympathetic to the readers on the issue of “harshing people’s buzz”. I do not think it is unfair to criticize a show that you love but I think the presentation demonstrates some basic feelings. I feel your reviews have focused on network failings and your pet peeves with the shows rather than the interesting things that the characters do or say. I don’t think you point out interesting character arcs or plot developments that you really care about and love. Pointing out such minute details would show immediately to the reader that you cared so much about the show that you would notice (as one reader did) that Wash steps on Jayne as a foot rest after he is knocked out. I feel you have been dealing with the series with too many broad strokes.
I feel this is most clear if you contrast your reviews of Firefly with the way you talk about Undeclared. You talk about them very differently.
Also saying that certain things are a problem gives them a sort of objectivity (or at least in the way that problem is put into context in your piece. It seems to imply some sort of objectivity.) which tells the reader that they should also be annoyed at how shoddily something is executed. Your annoyance at the style of dress for this space western I think is hardly objective.I feel it is more of an annoyance than a problem or something that doesn’t work.
Word Alan, is there anything you just like about this show? If so please share.
@M thanks for the support
@Alan to wit this last season before catching up on episodes of How I Met Your Mother I would read the reviews of Myles McNutt Donna Bowman and yourself. I really like this show some of the moments on the show are the best I have seen (Marshall’s needing to find the perfect burger). However after reading your reviews I was convinced by your argument that the Mother should be the focus of the show and the tantalizing hints have become increasingly frustrating. It is because of this realization I was very frustrated by the final episode of the season. So I do not blindly support shows I love but am able to point out enough moments and arcs in the series to justify why I watch them. I don’t find this quality in your reviews for Firefly.
I was never too put off by Mal’s treatment of Inara because I never believed he cares for her. I think he’s insanely in love with her, and knowing that he could never share her with another and yet he would never ever ask her to give up her profession to be with him, drives him the rest of the way crazy. So he ends up acting like a spoiled teenager.
The Badger and River scene is one of my favorite in all of Firefly. But isn’t it an Irish accent? She’s refered to as a “colleen” isn’t she?
Great recaps, Alan. Just a quick point about your assessment of the Mal/Inara interaction – I was always under the impression that Mal is dismissive and nasty about Inara’s role as a companion because he’s in love with her, and because every week/whenever he has to see her go specifically to be with someone else. That hurts him, and Mal responds by lashing out as a result.
Not that it excuses him, mind, but framing it in that context certainly makes it a lot more understandable.
And I would have loved a Kaylee-centric episode as well. Shame the show didn’t last long enough – looking forward to the next revisit!
Quote from a deleted scene in Serenity the movie, from Serenity: The Official Visual Companion
Inara: “…and these worlds are not like the Central Planets. There is barbarism dressed up in the most civil weeds. Men of the highest rank who don’t know the difference between a Companion and a common whore. It’s unsafe.”
Atherton Wing is a perfect example of whom she is talking about, He’s from Persephone, a semi-civilized planet which functions much as St. Louis did in the nineteenth century, as a jumping -off point for the frontier. He’s part of a nouveau-riche elite who put on airs of nobiity, but who still try to smuggle weapons into their own fancy-dress balls. He doesn’t even know that he can be blsackballed by the Companions.
As for Mal, the undertones of class and cultural superiority that Inara evices in that quote are part of what infuriates him about his attraction to her. Apart from his prejudice against prostitution in general, she is a representative of Alliance culture, which defeated him and destroyed his ideals. Hence some of the cruelty you note, Alan. In a future episode, pay close attention to exactly when Mal first calls Inara a whore. It’s very telling.
After really liking the last episode, this one almost made me check out of the series again. I’d been bothered by the use of the Confederacy as a heroic archetype anyway, and then to have our pseudo-Confederate heroes be anti-slavery on top of that just really annoyed me.
Like Alan, it was other elements of this episode that held my interest: Kaylee above all (I love the fact that she’s both tomboyish and girlie at the same time), but also Wash and Zoe. And anything with Badger is gold, although I could barely understand River (and I’m British).
As regards Mal’s cruelty – I agree that it’s problematic towards Inara, but he’s also cruel to Kaylee both over the ‘sheep’ comment and also when he says the job she’s to do doesn’t need her to talk. First, that’s not true. Second, he’s just using her as a prop. When it comes to women, or at least feminine women, Mal’s a pretty nasty piece of work.
okay this might totally be wrong but. as far as the fancy gizmo goes .. i was under the impression that the door was missing the door knob and that some how made it so Mal could not escape. Inara simply has the other half of the door knob.
I don’t think it’s that odd for Mal, or society, to accept companionship as a profession but still look down upon it. Look at lawyers in today’s society. There are thousands of jokes about lawyers, and they’re regularly compared to evil, often blood-sucking things, but yet it also holds a certain prestige, as well as having a huge earning potential. Life doesn’t always make sense.