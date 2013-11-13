Firewall & Iceberg, episode 210

Time for a mid-week installment of the Firewall & Iceberg Podcast, as Dan and I review a new comedy, a new drama, a returning comedy and a filmed performance of a one-man stage show, all while opening the mailbag. And, once again, please vote for us in the Podcast Awards.

Warning: Dan uses a word you can’t say on broadcast television (but can say on “Ground Floor”) in the final listener mail segment.

The rundown:

“Ground Floor” 00:02:10 – 00:17:05

“Raising Hope” 00:17:10 – 00:30:40

“Mike Tyson: The Undisputed Truth” (00:30:40 – 00:42:45)

“Almost Human” (00:42:45 – 00:55:55)

Listener Mail – International audience (00:56:15 – 01:01:00)

Listener Mail – Singling out “SNL” for race problems (01:01:05 – 01:10:55)

