Firewall & Iceberg, episode 210

Time for a mid-week installment of the Firewall & Iceberg Podcast, as Dan and I review a new comedy, a new drama, a returning comedy and a filmed performance of a one-man stage show, all while opening the mailbag. And, once again, please vote for us in the Podcast Awards.
Warning: Dan uses a word you can’t say on broadcast television (but can say on “Ground Floor”) in the final listener mail segment.
The rundown:
“Ground Floor” 00:02:10 – 00:17:05
“Raising Hope” 00:17:10 – 00:30:40
“Mike Tyson: The Undisputed Truth” (00:30:40 – 00:42:45)
“Almost Human” (00:42:45 – 00:55:55)
Listener Mail – International audience (00:56:15 – 01:01:00)
Listener Mail – Singling out “SNL” for race problems (01:01:05 – 01:10:55)
As always, you can subscribe to The Firewall & Iceberg Podcast over at the iTunes Store, where you can also rate us and comment on us. Or you can always follow our RSS Feed, download the MP3 file or stream it on Dan’s blog.
There’s also now a complete archive of all the podcasts to date.
And as always, feel free to e-mail us questions for the podcast.
I figured the recent events on Boardwalk Empire would warrant a spot on today’s pod. What gives?!
Mike – We’ve betrayed you and let you down, another disappointment. I’m afraid that’s what gives.
-Daniel
I’ll try to find it in my heart to forgive you, Dan
Don’t do the podcast, so I’m hoping for a write-up about Almost Human from Alan.
I find it amusing (yes, I’m easily amused…) that one of your competitors is ” A Podcast of Fire and Ice”. I foresee a split in the elemental vote!
There’s been a lot of improvement in Hello Ladies. I think you guys should give it another shot. Ep 6 was funny as hell, and Ep 7(the most recent ep directed by Greg Daniels) was flat out great. Sure its not reinventing the wheel and its very much in Merchants previous cringe comedy style but its done to a T and the relationships have started to really work. Its also a great skewering of the LA lifestyle without being overly obvious or laboured. I’ve also noticed a shift towards the main character becoming a little more likable while the world around him grows a little more despicable so that helps for those who can’t watch a show with an unlikable lead (something I’ve never struggled with).
Thank you for the handy podcast archive! I’m in a slow-motion “Mad Men” catch-up, and wasn’t going to bother diging up all the F&I next-day discussions I’d skipped. Now they’re very easy to find, like the old “Mad Men” recaps are. Look at HitFix, finally learning how to organize its content! Who knew.
I’ve also found the archive really handy. Much easier to sift through than trying to search and wade through tags. Very nice.
Nice to hear The Crazy Ones mentioned. It’s the only good new sitcom of this season.