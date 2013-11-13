Firewall & Iceberg, episode 210

11.13.13 9 Comments

The

Time for a mid-week installment of the Firewall & Iceberg Podcast, as Dan and I review a new comedy, a new drama, a returning comedy and a filmed performance of a one-man stage show, all while opening the mailbag. And, once again, please vote for us in the Podcast Awards.

Warning: Dan uses a word you can’t say on broadcast television (but can say on “Ground Floor”) in the final listener mail segment.

The rundown:

“Ground Floor” 00:02:10 – 00:17:05
“Raising Hope” 00:17:10 – 00:30:40
“Mike Tyson: The Undisputed Truth” (00:30:40 – 00:42:45)
“Almost Human” (00:42:45 – 00:55:55)
Listener Mail – International audience (00:56:15 – 01:01:00)
Listener Mail – Singling out “SNL” for race problems (01:01:05 – 01:10:55)

As always, you can subscribe to The Firewall & Iceberg Podcast over at the iTunes Store, where you can also rate us and comment on us. Or you can always follow our RSS Feed, download the MP3 file or stream it on Dan’s blog.

There’s also now a complete archive of all the podcasts to date.
 
And as always, feel free to e-mail us questions for the podcast.

