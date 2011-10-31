Firewall & Iceberg Podcast, episode 101: ‘Hell on Wheels,’ ‘Bones,’ Charlie Sheen and more

Happy Monday, and time for a busy, Dan-centric installment of the Firewall & Iceberg Podcast, in which we review “Hell on Wheels,” the new season of “Bones,” bust out another installment of Dan’s Reality Round-Up, talk off the cuff about the Charlie Sheen/FX deal, and lots more.

The line-up:

“Bones” — 1:55 – 8:25
“Page Eight” — 8:30 – 17:00
FX getting into the Charlie Sheen business — 17:10 – 27:00
“Hell on Wheels” — 27:05 – 41:40
Recent Ratings Overview — 41:45 – 53:45
Dan’s Reality Roundup — 53:45 – 01:14:30
Listener Mail: Women watch football too — 01:14:35 – 01:19:45

As always, you can subscribe to The Firewall & Iceberg Podcast over at the iTunes Store, where you can also rate us and comment on us. Or you can always follow our RSS Feed, download the MP3 file or stream it on Dan’s blog.

And as always, feel free to e-mail us at sepinwall@hitfix.com and/or dan@hitfix.com if you have questions you want answered on the show. Please put the word “podcast” in your subject line to make it easy to track them down amid the hundreds of random press releases we get every day.

