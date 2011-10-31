Happy Monday, and time for a busy, Dan-centric installment of the Firewall & Iceberg Podcast, in which we review “Hell on Wheels,” the new season of “Bones,” bust out another installment of Dan’s Reality Round-Up, talk off the cuff about the Charlie Sheen/FX deal, and lots more.
The line-up:
“Bones” — 1:55 – 8:25
“Page Eight” — 8:30 – 17:00
FX getting into the Charlie Sheen business — 17:10 – 27:00
“Hell on Wheels” — 27:05 – 41:40
Recent Ratings Overview — 41:45 – 53:45
Dan’s Reality Roundup — 53:45 – 01:14:30
Listener Mail: Women watch football too — 01:14:35 – 01:19:45
I think the popularity of Grimm and Once Upon a Time (and Terra Nova for that matter) isn’t so much about fairy tales or genre stories as it is shows that a whole family could watch together which rightly or wrongly many parents feel is lacking on today’s schedule.
About the Grimm 2.1 being silly/pathetic for NBC to be so glad about, I get where that comes from and joked in a similar way a few days ago, but at the same time keep in mind it was opposite a very popular world series. Instead of wondering if Fringe’s absence helped it, NBC might be considering that it could have done even better with easier competition.
would love to see a homeland discussion on your podcast in the near future.