Firewall & Iceberg Podcast, episode 105: ‘State of Play,’ ‘Appropriate Adult,’ ‘Bag of Bones’ & more

Senior Television Writer
12.05.11 14 Comments

We were on the verge of devoting most of this week’s Firewall & Iceberg Podcast to my irrational love of unheralded Knicks rookie Iman Shumpert (who has yet to play a game in the NBA, of course) when we put the call out on Twitter for extra listener mail questions, and you guys delivered. Combined with your terrific questions and some stronger material to review this week, it’s a pretty eclectic podcast. So thanks!

The line-up:

“State of Play” (02:15 – 09:30)
“Appropriate Adult” (09:30 – 16:55)
“Bag of Bones” (17:35 – 27:40)
Listener Mail: The “Dexter” Twist (28:15 – 37:55)
Listener Mail: Old Cast, New Show (38:00 – 43:30)
Listener Mail: Episode Titles (43:35 – 47:45)
Listener Mail: “Saturday Night Live” (47:50 – 56:30)
Listener Mail: “Boardwalk” history (56:45 – 01:01:20)
As always, you can subscribe to The Firewall & Iceberg Podcast over at the iTunes Store, where you can also rate us and comment on us. Or you can always follow our RSS Feed, download the MP3 file or stream it on Dan’s blog.

And as always, feel free to e-mail us at sepinwall@hitfix.com and/or dan@hitfix.com if you have questions you want answered on the show. Please put the word “podcast” in your subject line to make it easy to track them down amid the hundreds of random press releases we get every day.

