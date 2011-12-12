Firewall & Iceberg Podcast, episode 106: ‘Boardwalk Empire,’ ‘Sons of Anarchy,’ ‘Luck,’ ‘Boss’ & more

It’s a finale-heavy episode of the Firewall & Iceberg Podcast, as Dan and I discuss how “Boardwalk Empire,” “Sons of Anarchy” and “Boss” wrapped up their seasons, briefly discuss HBO’s “Luck” sneak preview, answer your mail and once again dip a toe into the waters of sports discussion (this time at the very end of the show, for the benefit of those of you who don’t want sporting peanut butter mixed in with your TV chocolate) .

The line-up:

“Sons of Anarchy” (02:00 – 23:55)
“Boardwalk Empire” (23:55 – 42:40)
“Boss” (42:40 – 49:50)
“Luck” (49:55 – 58:45)
Listener Mail: Enduring comedies (58:55 – 01:04:28)
Listener Mail: Increasingly niche networks (01:04:30 – 01:09:30)
Listener Mail: Single-cam/multi-cam comedies (01:09:35 – 01:14:10)
Random Sports Blather (01:14:40 – 01:26:45)
As always, you can subscribe to The Firewall & Iceberg Podcast over at the iTunes Store, where you can also rate us and comment on us. Or you can always follow our RSS Feed, download the MP3 file or stream it on Dan’s blog.

And as always, feel free to e-mail us at sepinwall@hitfix.com and/or dan@hitfix.com if you have questions you want answered on the show. Please put the word “podcast” in your subject line to make it easy to track them down amid the hundreds of random press releases we get every day.

