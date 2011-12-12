It’s a finale-heavy episode of the Firewall & Iceberg Podcast, as Dan and I discuss how “Boardwalk Empire,” “Sons of Anarchy” and “Boss” wrapped up their seasons, briefly discuss HBO’s “Luck” sneak preview, answer your mail and once again dip a toe into the waters of sports discussion (this time at the very end of the show, for the benefit of those of you who don’t want sporting peanut butter mixed in with your TV chocolate) .
The line-up:
“Sons of Anarchy” (02:00 – 23:55)
“Boardwalk Empire” (23:55 – 42:40)
“Boss” (42:40 – 49:50)
“Luck” (49:55 – 58:45)
Listener Mail: Enduring comedies (58:55 – 01:04:28)
Listener Mail: Increasingly niche networks (01:04:30 – 01:09:30)
Listener Mail: Single-cam/multi-cam comedies (01:09:35 – 01:14:10)
Random Sports Blather (01:14:40 – 01:26:45)
As always, you can subscribe to The Firewall & Iceberg Podcast over at the iTunes Store, where you can also rate us and comment on us. Or you can always follow our RSS Feed, download the MP3 file or stream it on Dan’s blog.
And as always, feel free to e-mail us at sepinwall@hitfix.com and/or dan@hitfix.com if you have questions you want answered on the show. Please put the word “podcast” in your subject line to make it easy to track them down amid the hundreds of random press releases we get every day.
So… is this a sports podcast now?
For the last 10 minutes of a 90 minute podcast? Sure.
For Dan it is natural that he would give his D_Fienberg alter ego some time in HitfixDaniel’s venue.. for Alan, i think is the start of a subtle frenemy relationship with the Sportsguy (whose new website is turning out interesting articles on TV) and is now bringing other people in to talk about TV instead of just Sepinwall.. lol
I wonder if Simmons gets bitchy email and tweets when he has non-sports guests on his podcast.
Ironically, that would include when Alan is on.
Yes, he used to, from extreme hardcore sports-only fans.. but there is a lot of crossover (the BS Report’s 90210 podcast is still one his historically highest listened), im including myself in that demo that likes a lot both subject and loves any rational discussion of them.. i love when Dan and Alan tweet sports, specally since they can be passionate for their teams, against others, funny and also insightful.
HAHA I never considered Lucille Bluth! I think she takes Betty’s place. If you pretend Arrested Development is a drama and take everything she does seriously, she’s gotta be second after Livia, right?
Bad TV Moms? Are we excluding prime time soaps? If not, then how about Jane Wyman on Falcon Crest?
please stop the sports talk.
I love your podcast and listen every week and I’m also a huge sports junkie (as I am sure both of you guys are as well). You clearly know what your talking about when it comes to sports, but the fact is people that are internet savvy, listen podcast and love sports, listen to your podcast, but have other outlets whose opinion on sports they enjoy more.
I know I could just simply skip over the segment, but feel i speak for a majority (at least all my friends who listen) that people who don’t like sports will skip the segment and the people who love sports have podcast out there whose opinions the respect more and will skip the segment.
Don’t want to come off as internet commenting jerk, because I love your show, I just don’t find sports talk necessary in this particular outlet.
I disagree. I love the sports talk. And today I learned that Ryan Braun’s nickname is “The He-Brewer.” It made my day. My life is better knowing that nickname exists.
Sorry, Matt, I’d prefer you skipped the segment than me do without it. I enjoy the sports commentary, and I think given the presence of sports in the television landscape, it somewhat fits into the podcast. Generally, I can’t stand listening to traditional sports voices–including Simmons–so it’s nice for me to hear discussion from critics whose opinions I trust.
If they are going to talk about something other than TV I’d rather it be movies than sports. A review of, say, Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy would be more welcome by some of us than opinions on Lamar Odom.
Of course it’s not like we’re paying for it so there’s a limit to how much it matters. ;)
Agreed.
I’ve been requesting for a while that the pod discuss some sports TV, so this is a nice substitute.
Why do people have to gripe about the podcast not being EXACTLY WHAT THEY WANT and just skip segments? Isn’t that one of the reasons Alan/Dan include timecodes on the pod?
If the leading NBA podcast started adding a segment at the end discussing How I Met Your Mother, you don’t think they’d get gripes? It would make this look like a lovefest. ;)
Hey, why are you overreacting? They kept the sports talk to the very end of the podcast. You don’t even need to go through the trouble to ‘skip over’ anything. You could just stop it right there since nothing else comes after.
Very strange that the sport section becomes such a huge discussion. Because of this, I’d say, please continue.
I’m sorry, but is it really that hard not to listen to it????? This is Alan & Dan’s Podcast, they can talk about what ever the heck the want. It’s free. Get over it!
Have to agree with Matt. Couldn’t you use the time to talk about another show. I’m increasingly finding myself skipping over larger sections of the podcast because I don’t watch every show reviewed here. Now instead of covering some of the shows are talked about on the blogs but not covered in the podcast you’re filling time with sports? I don’t get it.
AAmadis – I’m personally loving the “To sport or not sport” debate and I’m only jumping in to say that nobody is “filling time” with sports. This podcast was 75 minutes and then we tacked on some sports discussion at the end. It didn’t take the place of anything other than stopping the podcast and then me and Alan talking about sports for 10 minutes after the recorder stopped. When we have our first 60 minute podcast that’s 30 minutes of sports talk, then we’ll definitely be filling time with the sports talk. Like you, I hope that never happens…
-Daniel
After hearing both your thoughts on the Boardwalk Empire finale I think I’ve finally figured out why I didn’t like it. You both used phrases like, “this is where the story of Jimmy needed go,” and alluded to it being important that the Nucky character also had to go this place. And you’re right, that for Boardwalk Empire to become the story of Nucky Thompson, the story did have to unfold in that way.
I’m disappointed in that I thought I was watching a different show that wasn’t solely centered around Nucky’s character. And given how much of this season was invested in the life of JImmy I don’t think I was wrong to assume that the show was about more than Nucky’s transformation into “full gangster.”
As has been mentioned before, some shows teach you how to watch them. I thought the show was pushing the narrative one way and it turned out to be something different entirely. This isn’t necessarily bad storytelling but to me the direction the story is headed is far less interesting.
I don’t really care for the sports parts, but it’s also not a deal-breaker thing that ruins the podcasts either. If it becomes a divisive issue what you might consider doing is creating a 30 minute extra podcast on weeks like this. It’s own thing. Then instead of people being like “hey they are talking about sports not tv” it would seem like a bonus extra. Fireball and Scoreberg? Okay maybe not that title.
As to the worst Moms on tv, well there’s a lot to choose from because it seems like 75% of tv writers didn’t like their’s. The Mom character on Futurama, and Sterling Archer’s mom would be up there on any list – at least in the cartoon division.
I think Mags Bennett warrants discussion. She shattered Coover’s hand with a hammer, cut Dickie off and chose Loretta over boys. She could turn to ice in a minute.
i would say for the mt rushmore, that DeAngelo’s mom is way worse then Naimons. At least her son was able to get away from her and survive.
That’s what I was thinking! Brianna “Take the Years” Barksdale belongs right at the front of the worst Moms Rushmore.
Namonds mother had that bitch face though.
The more I think about it, the less sense the ending of Boardwalk Empire makes.
Sure, I can see that Nucky is going to want Jimmy dead. But did it really have to happen now? I mean, right now? Wouldn’t it make more sense to try to normalize relations, assess the situation, lull him in to complacency, figure the angles and then do it?
The whole business at the soldiers memorial, what was the actual plan there? Did he really expect that Jimmy would show up alone and unarmed? I mean, obviously he did, but only for reasons that Nucky would have no clue about. Nucky has no reason to believe that Jimmy would trust him here and I can’t imagine he’d guess Jimmy’s death wish. So what was the plan.
What if Jimmy brought a few guys with him? What was his plan then? What if had Harrow hang back with a sniper rifle? What if any number of things if Jimmy smelled a rat? Jimmy and Richard are killers — stone killers — if things went pear shaped, Nucky and all of his guys could have ended up dead. Owen Sleater should have sussed that out if nobody else did.
And moreover, I have a hard time believing that Jimmy would just let Nucky kill him. I could maybe see him eventually putting a gun in his own mouth, although I’d have liked to have seen a little more of his suicidal ideation first, but just letting himself get killed, after everything he did to stay alive? Not to mention that he doesn’t seem to be all that upset that Manny gets to live. Even if he really wanted to die, I expect he’s want to put the man who murdered his wife in the ground first.
I think the killing of Jimmy came far too early in the story and I think it’s going to really hurt the show going forward, both in terms of viewership and narrative structure.