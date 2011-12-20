Firewall & Iceberg Podcast, episode 108: Best TV of 2011, plus ‘Homeland’

It’s time for the Firewall & Iceberg Podcast to count down our favorite shows of 2011. You already know what my top picks were, but now I can discuss them with Dan, here where his choices and/or rankings differ from mine, and listen to Dan’s absolute dismay as I express my disinterest in his favorite character on a show on his list. Plus, at the end we break down our thoughts on the “Homeland” season finale.

The line-up:

TV’s Best of 2011 (04:15 – 01:13:00)
“Homeland” finale (01:13:15 – 01:31:00)
As always, you can subscribe to The Firewall & Iceberg Podcast over at the iTunes Store, where you can also rate us and comment on us. Or you can always follow our RSS Feed, download the MP3 file or stream it on Dan’s blog.

And as always, feel free to e-mail us at sepinwall@hitfix.com and/or dan@hitfix.com if you have questions you want answered on the show. Please put the word “podcast” in your subject line to make it easy to track them down amid the hundreds of random press releases we get every day.

