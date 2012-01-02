Firewall & Iceberg Podcast, episode 110: ‘Work It,’ ‘Downton Abbey,’ ‘The Firm’ & more

Welcome to the first Firewall & Iceberg Podcast of 2012, and the last before Dan and I are hip-deep in the events of the winter Television Critics Association press tour. I apologize in advance for two things this week: 1)The audio’s not great, as Skype was not our friend today; and 2)The sports talk segment at the end goes on for quite a while. As we’ve said before, we’re doing those things in addition to the TV coverage (nothing was dropped so we could debate Rodgers vs. Brees), and there’s no content after, so you don’t have to listen to that if you don’t want, but we may have gotten carried away nonetheless. (The Hall of Fame discussion alone is longer than any show reviews.) Before that, we do a bunch of reviews of new and returning shows, including an early contender for the worst of the year, and the return of one of Dan’s favorites from last year.

“Work It” (02:35 – 17:15)
“Downton Abbey” (17:20 – 27:20)
“The Firm” (27:25 – 38:20)
“Shameless” (38:30 – 47:55)
“House of Lies” (48:00 – 56:40)
Listener Mail – Reviewing shows projecting forward (57:00 – 01:04:10)
The NFL MVP Race (01:04:35 – 01:10:15)
The Baseball Hall of Fame (01:10:15 – 01:31:30)

 

As always, you can subscribe to The Firewall & Iceberg Podcast over at the iTunes Store, where you can also rate us and comment on us. Or you can always follow our RSS Feed, download the MP3 file or stream it on Dan’s blog.

And as always, feel free to e-mail us at sepinwall@hitfix.com and/or dan@hitfix.com if you have questions you want answered on the show. Please put the word “podcast” in your subject line to make it easy to track them down amid the hundreds of random press releases we get every day.

