Firewall & Iceberg Podcast, episode 110: ‘Work It,’ ‘Downton Abbey,’ ‘The Firm’ & more

Welcome to the first Firewall & Iceberg Podcast of 2012, and the last before Dan and I are hip-deep in the events of the winter Television Critics Association press tour. I apologize in advance for two things this week: 1)The audio’s not great, as Skype was not our friend today; and 2)The sports talk segment at the end goes on for quite a while. As we’ve said before, we’re doing those things in addition to the TV coverage (nothing was dropped so we could debate Rodgers vs. Brees), and there’s no content after, so you don’t have to listen to that if you don’t want, but we may have gotten carried away nonetheless. (The Hall of Fame discussion alone is longer than any show reviews.) Before that, we do a bunch of reviews of new and returning shows, including an early contender for the worst of the year, and the return of one of Dan’s favorites from last year.

The line-up: