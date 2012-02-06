The Super Bowl has ended, and since Dan and I couldn’t agree on an acceptable wager, the Firewall & Iceberg Podcast is the same as it ever was. We don’t dwell on the game very much, but we do talk for a while about the underwhelming crop of commercials, before transitioning into reviews of NBC’s “Smash” and ABC’s “The River,” and then a smattering of listener mail.
The line-up:
Super Bowl commercials (01:15 – 20:40)
“Smash” (20:40 – 39:00)
“The River” (39:00 – 52:50)
Listener Mail – “30 Rock” (53:30 – 58:45)
Listener Mail – “Kid Nation” and stuff (58:45 – 01:05:45)
Listener Mail – Casting “exclusives” (01:06:25 – 01:13:25)
i remember stern did a song parody about matthew broderick’s irish car accident back when it happened.
all the smash williams jokes and nothing from the guy from new jersey making bruce jokes about “the river?”
It’s a slippery slope, Alex. The one running joke is either always funny (my belief) or it’s not (Dan’s belief), but if I become the guy who re-conceives every new show that has a title that sounds like something else, then it becomes a gimmick, and not one that even I think is incredibly funny.
If somebody else wants to suggest a version of “The River” that’s about the Bruce song/album, knock yourself out, by all means.
The difference between “Toddlers and Tiaras” and “Kid Nation” is the difference between parents and producers. We wouldn’t for a second let producers treat kids the way the parents do in “Tiaras”.
“Wonderland” may be an example of a drama immediately killed by protest. Though I’m sure it wouldn’t have lasted long anyway.
About five seconds after I sent that email I thought that The Book of Daniel fit that bill (a lot better than my awful Survivor example), although as Dan said in a reply, NBC wasn’t even willing to play ball by sticking that on Fridays
Wssn’t there a show about a Priest in the 90s (I think on ABC) that was either killed on delivery or never made it to air? Not Book of Daniel, I thought somethig with a one name title
You’re thinking of Nothing Sacred, and that aired the bulk of its first season. The Catholic League protested the hell out of it, but I don’t know that there was going to be a huge potential audience for a morally complex drama about a priest having a mid-life crisis.
Is there anything to be read into Community’s prominent placing in Super Bowl Sunday’s NBC Promo “The Brotherhood of Man”? or was that done before the Spring scheduling up in the airness?
it was filmed in early january. so maybe it’s a good sign after all?
WOW. Dan is CRANKY today, and you can hear it as he tries to disagree snidely with everything Alan says, this is as bad as he’s been in a while. If you’re going to be that crabby about the Patriots getting beat, then at least do us the courtesy of talking about the game. I’m not saying you have to agree with each other all the time, but try to disagree without the condescending tone, like you’re talking to someone who is obviously not as smart as you. When you said Alan asked “Clint or Eminem” via twitter, and then got all aghast when he said he thought that meant you preferred the commercial (then he agreed), I mean come on man, what did you think he was asking? He picked THAT moment to ask if you like Clint Eastwood better than Eminem? What the hell kind of question would that have been right at that moment?
I have a weird relationship with this podcast.
By the way, the Smash Williams jokes aren’t funny and haven’t been ever. I thought this was a joke made ironically at first, but if there’s sincerity there, let me clarify, noone on this side of their ipods thinks that’s funny.
There, now I’ve taken everyone to task :-).
RU Serious – I thought he meant who was a better centerpiece for a Super Bowl-airing Detroit-centric commercial – Clint or Eminem. That’s different from which commercial was a more effective Super Bowl-airing Detroit-centric commercial.
Apologies for the condescending tone.
-Daniel