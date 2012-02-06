Firewall & Iceberg Podcast, episode 114: ‘Smash,’ ‘The River,’ Super Bowl ads and more

#Super Bowl #30 Rock
Senior Television Writer
02.06.12 10 Comments

The

The Super Bowl has ended, and since Dan and I couldn’t agree on an acceptable wager, the Firewall & Iceberg Podcast is the same as it ever was. We don’t dwell on the game very much, but we do talk for a while about the underwhelming crop of commercials, before transitioning into reviews of NBC’s “Smash” and ABC’s “The River,” and then a smattering of listener mail.

The line-up:

Super Bowl commercials (01:15 – 20:40)
“Smash” (20:40 – 39:00)
“The River” (39:00 – 52:50)
Listener Mail – “30 Rock” (53:30 – 58:45)
Listener Mail – “Kid Nation” and stuff (58:45 – 01:05:45)
Listener Mail – Casting “exclusives” (01:06:25 – 01:13:25)
As always, you can subscribe to The Firewall & Iceberg Podcast over at the iTunes Store, where you can also rate us and comment on us. Or you can always follow our RSS Feed, download the MP3 file or stream it on Dan’s blog.

And as always, feel free to e-mail us questions for the podcast.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Super Bowl#30 Rock
TAGS30 ROCKALAN SEPINWALLFirewall IcebergSMASHSUPER BOWLTHE RIVER

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 5 hours ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 4 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP