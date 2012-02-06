The Super Bowl has ended, and since Dan and I couldn’t agree on an acceptable wager, the Firewall & Iceberg Podcast is the same as it ever was. We don’t dwell on the game very much, but we do talk for a while about the underwhelming crop of commercials, before transitioning into reviews of NBC’s “Smash” and ABC’s “The River,” and then a smattering of listener mail.

