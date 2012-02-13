Firewall & Iceberg Podcast, episode 115: Grammys, ‘Cougar Town,’ ‘Life’s Too Short’ & more

It’s later in the day (or night) than usual, but we got in a Firewall & Iceberg Podcast just under the Monday wire. Dan and I talk a bit about the experience of watching last night’s Grammys, review the return of “Cougar Town,” the HBO debut of Gervais and Merchant’s “Life’s Too Short” and Netflix’s original wiseguy-in-Norway series “Lilyhammer.” We also answer some of your mail, which gives us a chance to check in on some freshman series we haven’t discussed in a while, and also for me to gush over Knicks point guard Jeremy Lin. (Apologies in advance for that segment.)

The line-up: