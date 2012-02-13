Firewall & Iceberg Podcast, episode 115: Grammys, ‘Cougar Town,’ ‘Life’s Too Short’ & more

02.13.12 28 Comments

It’s later in the day (or night) than usual, but we got in a Firewall & Iceberg Podcast just under the Monday wire. Dan and I talk a bit about the experience of watching last night’s Grammys, review the return of “Cougar Town,” the HBO debut of Gervais and Merchant’s “Life’s Too Short” and Netflix’s original wiseguy-in-Norway series “Lilyhammer.” We also answer some of your mail, which gives us a chance to check in on some freshman series we haven’t discussed in a while, and also for me to gush over Knicks point guard Jeremy Lin. (Apologies in advance for that segment.)

The line-up: 

The Grammys (00:00:45 – 00:15:35)
“Cougar Town” (00:15:40 – 00:29:50)
“Life’s Too Short” (00:29:50 – 38:45)
“Lilyhammer” (00:38:55 – 00:51:10)
Listener Mail – “Person of Interest” (00:52:00 – 00:59:05)
Listener Mail – New shows we’re sticking with (00:59:05 – 01:07:25)
Listener Mail – LINSANITY (01:08:15 – 01:20:45)

 

As always, you can subscribe to The Firewall & Iceberg Podcast over at the iTunes Store, where you can also rate us and comment on us. Or you can always follow our RSS Feed, download the MP3 file or stream it on Dan’s blog.

And as always, feel free to e-mail us questions for the podcast.

