It’s a slow week in television, relatively-speaking (no major premieres, at least), which makes for an eclectic Firewall & Iceberg Podcast, where talk of the Dowager Countess of “Downton Abbey” rubs up against discussion of boxing trainer Freddie Roach, Ann Perkins’ love life, pilot season, and, of course, new podcast mainstay Jeremy Lin (but only kinda-sorta).

The line-up:

“Downton Abbey” (00:01:30 – 00:21:00)
“On Freddie Roach” (00:21:00 – 00:29:30)
Dan’s Reality Roundup (00:29:30 – 00:44:10)
Listener Mail – Pilots (00:45:55 – 00:59:10)
Listen Mail – Linsanity and Asian Representations (00:59:10 – 01:07:00)
Listener Mail – Critically acclaimed shows we don’t acclaim (01:07:00 – 01:13:45)
Listener Mail – The Ann Perkins Problem (01:13:50 – 01:18:40)
Listener Mail – FOX’s truncated schedule (01:18:50 – 01:22:25)
As always, you can subscribe to The Firewall & Iceberg Podcast over at the iTunes Store, where you can also rate us and comment on us. Or you can always follow our RSS Feed, download the MP3 file or stream it on Dan’s blog.

And as always, feel free to e-mail us questions for the podcast.

