Firewall & Iceberg Podcast, episode 121: 'Game of Thrones,' 'The Killing,' 'Mad Men' premiere & more

#Mad Men #Game of Thrones
Senior Television Writer
03.26.12

Beginnings and endings consume this week’s Firewall & Iceberg Podcast, as we begin what should be 12 straight weeks of “Mad Men” episode discussion with the premiere, talk about the returns of “Game of Thrones” and “The Killing,” look at the probable series finale of “The River” and the definite finale of “Luck.” And I also take a moment to apologize to frequent podcast punching bag Dermot Mulroney.

The line-up:

Dermott Mulroney on “New Girl” (00:01:25 – 00:06:55)
“The Killing” (00:07:00 – 00:21:15)
“Game of Thrones” (00:21:15 – 00:33:40)
Listener Mail – CBS Sunday Delays (00:33:45 – 00:39:10)
“The River” finale (00:39:20 – 00:51:10)
“Luck” finale (00:51:10 – 01:08:30)
“Mad Men” premiere (01:08:30 – 01:34:40)
As always, you can subscribe to The Firewall & Iceberg Podcast over at the iTunes Store, where you can also rate us and comment on us. Or you can always follow our RSS Feed, download the MP3 file or stream it on Dan’s blog.

And as always, feel free to e-mail us questions for the podcast.

