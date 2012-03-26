Beginnings and endings consume this week’s Firewall & Iceberg Podcast, as we begin what should be 12 straight weeks of “Mad Men” episode discussion with the premiere, talk about the returns of “Game of Thrones” and “The Killing,” look at the probable series finale of “The River” and the definite finale of “Luck.” And I also take a moment to apologize to frequent podcast punching bag Dermot Mulroney.
The line-up:
Dermott Mulroney on “New Girl” (00:01:25 – 00:06:55)
“The Killing” (00:07:00 – 00:21:15)
“Game of Thrones” (00:21:15 – 00:33:40)
Listener Mail – CBS Sunday Delays (00:33:45 – 00:39:10)
“The River” finale (00:39:20 – 00:51:10)
“Luck” finale (00:51:10 – 01:08:30)
“Mad Men” premiere (01:08:30 – 01:34:40)
As always, you can subscribe to The Firewall & Iceberg Podcast over at the iTunes Store, where you can also rate us and comment on us. Or you can always follow our RSS Feed, download the MP3 file or stream it on Dan’s blog.
And as always, feel free to e-mail us questions for the podcast.
Alan , Dan You guys forgot to talk about Magic City. Since it’s premiering this Friday at 11 pm et, why didn’t you talk about it?
John – Starz is sneak previewing it on Friday at 11 after the “Spartacus” finale, but the pilot will air on the show’s actually premiere, which is April 6, so we’ll review it for next week’s podcast. [Also, Starz only announced the post-“Spartacus” preview last week, so I didn’t have time to realign my screener schedule on what was already a busy week.]
-Daniel
In reference to the spot that Luck leaves behind, I think the most likely candidate to take it’s place is The Corrections. I saw an interview with Ewan McGreggor a while back, he said the pilot had been shot and that, if HBO decided to pick it up, they’d start filming the rest in June. Given the crazy amount of talent behind it, I find it hard to believe that HBO wouldn’t pick it up. And based on the timeframe he gave, it should be ready for January, no?
There was a few times in the past where 60 minutes was limited to one or two segments to keep time but my guess is it is just too popular to do that.
Also Futurama was a victim of Fox believing they could air things at 7 during football season.
Diane Ladd should have won the year before for Wild at Heart, it’s embarrassing that she lost two years in a row for much, much, much weaker performances.
(I had to talk about that because I haven’t watch any of the shows you guys talked about).
The Lawnmower episode is easily my least favorite episode. Just hate that plot element.
Any opinion on Girls? As someone who really enjoyed Tiny Furniture, I was really disappointed by the trailer. Just stretching out the film with the same characters, seems like a weak choice, but I hope to proved wrong.
TimothyMCN – We’ll talk about “Girls” in two weeks… Worry not. And it’s more of a similar sensibility to “Tiny Furniture” than just Xeroxing…
-Daniel
No love for Shameless? It’s been so good! Emmy Rossum deseves more praise (as does Chloe Webb!) Please talk about the finale next week!!!
Mia – We’ve talked about “Shameless” frequently in the past and we’ve both said multiple times that Emmy Rossum should have been nominated for an Emmy last year. Not sure how much more praise we can give her than that.
There’s a good chance we will, indeed, talk about the finale next week!
-Daniel
You only talked about it once, previewing the show, but since you’ve never talked about any episodes, which is okay, usually you guys only talk before the premiere and the finales, but i’m biased because Shameless is one of my favorite shows and I wish you guys covered it more on the podcast. I know you’ve praised Emmy Rossum previously, that’s why I said she deserves ~more~ praise, not just deserves praise. =)
As long as you talk about the finale next week (and hopefully your thoughts on the season as a whole), i’ll be happy. =)
Mia – Then I think we should be able to make you happy! [Assuming I catch up on two episodes…]
-Daniel
Here’s a simple solution to the CBS Sunday over-run problem: “Expand” 60 Minutes. Air the current-season 60 Minutes in full, then create a new “best of” version of the show that can air immediately afterward and be customized to shorter run times during sports run-overs (and run for a full hour during normal weeks). Call it something like “60 Minutes Redux” and fill it with previous segments that generated high interest when they first aired, and perhaps throw in all-new-present-day updates on the stories (new perspectives, where are they now, what happened since then, etc) to create new interest in the segments. Since the show is such an established long-running institution, there would be no shortage of source material to revisit…and since the show is still popular, there should at least be some interest in a “best of” type show (especially with story updates added). The only hurdle would be any backlash to moving “Amazing Race” to 9pm and airing just one drama on Sundays in the 10 slot. C’mon, CBS…it’s a cheap solution and it wouldn’t hurt to try.
I like this idea and think it could work. Fox has found a solution for football overrun in their schedule with their “OT” show, and there is no reason that CBS has not explored a similar option. I can easily adjust my DVR to record the show after The Amazing Race when the schedule is thrown off, but it has gotten incredibly annoying.
Here’s the problem: Good Wife would get the boot, & Good Wife + 60 Minutes are the best things on CBS.*
*Yeah, Survivor is pretty good, & HIMYM used to be good. I have a hard time liking a “competition” that is as uncompetitive as Amazing Race, though I freely admit it’s well-produced. Still, I wouldn’t trade Good Wife or 60 Minutes for all 3.
Does Mad Men presumably permanent (during the season) place in the closer role on the podcast mean no more sports segments for the next 12-13 weeks?
Nah. We did sportstalk last week after discussing The Walking Dead finale. If there’s something worth discussing — say, a second life for Linsanity — we can just do it after Mad Men.
Cool. Maybe a MLB preview next week if there’s time, Sawks vs Yanks?
Great show guys.
Y’all have been on a bit of a roll lately.
recap of them discussing mad men –
alan: says something interesting.
dan: “eeeeeehhhhhhhh…”
alan: all right. says something interesting.
dan: “eeeehhhhhhh…”
alan: fair enough. says something interesting.
dan: “eeeeeehhhhhhh….”
Gosh, that Alan sounds like quite an interesting fellow and I’m glad that you’ll be able to subscribe to his newsletter.
As for that Dan, I can only apologize on his behalf for his not being as interesting to you as that Alan.
-Daniel
@Daniel… eeeeehhhhhh.
Re: Mad Men
I love Ken. He is not perfect, but he was one of the first to treat Peg as an equal. In the premiere episode, the Heinz man turned to Ken for his support. But I loved Ken’s simple response. It didn’t undercut Peggy nor did it insult the client. Being a female professional myself, I hate when a client, superior, or colleague looks to my male co-worker affirm my credibility or ideas. I recognize it won’t stop anytime soon, but it definitely helps when you have a co-worker who is aware and supportive when it happens.
I hope we get more scenes of Ken and Peggy working together!