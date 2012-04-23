On this week’s Firewall & Iceberg Podcast, Dan and I come to an unexpected consensus on the CW’s Canadian import “The L.A. Complex” (I’ll have a written review posted tomorrow morning), do our periodic Dan’s Reality Round-Up segment, answer a bunch of mail (including a lot of “Girls” discussion), check in on “Mad Men” like usual but also devote a few minutes to recent developments on “Game of Thrones.” Busy busy busy.
The line-up:
NFL on FOX (00:00:50 – 00:04:20)
“L.A. Complex” (00:04:15 – 00:13:05)
Dan’s Reality Roundup (00:13:00 – 00:26:20)
Listener Mail – Two “Girls” Queries (00:26:35 – 00:39:10)
Listener Mail – Twitter Etiquette (00:39:20 – 00:43:15)
Listener Mail – “Arrested Development” on Netflix (00:43:20 – 00:50:10)
“Game of Thrones” (00:50:20 – 00:59:55)
Sunday’s “Mad Men” (01:00:00 – 01:15:20)
I haven’t listened yet but:
1.Thank you for including GOT this week.
2. As I found out on twitter from Dan, I’m sorry Alan has dropped Fringe from his rotation and Dan is not up to date at the moment. I would have loved to hear talk about the “Days of Future Past” episode from this week.
Alan dropped Fringe? Forever? That’s schocking.
Doubt that’s ‘dropped watching’… more, dropped from reviewing rotation…
He did say he dropped watching altogether, and i can understand him, since i also did around the early start of Season 3. still have friends who are hard core fans, i dont think less of them, they dont think less of me.
While Seinfeld did have an all-white cast, it did have many side characters that were people of color. Jackie the lawyer, George’s boss at Yankee HQ, the owner at the Chinese Restaurant. Plus you had plots that were very clever about race, like Jerry being disappointed his girlfriend with an Asian name wasn’t Asian, and Elaine being unable to figure out whether her boyfriend was black.
EllisCarver – And if, after 180 episodes, we can’t point to “Girls” having *some* memorable minority presence, it will be ABSOLUTELY fair to go to town on it.
-Daniel
I quite enjoyed this article…
[badassdigest.com]
Why the Joe Buck hate? I would shutter to hear either of you actually call a Super Bowl or a Game 7 with anything more than your trademark hitch pitched shriek or droned monotone banter, boys and girls.
TheDecade – And perhaps that’s why we’re unlikely to ever be asked to call a Super Bowl or a Game 7.
Am I the “droned monotone” or the “hitch pitched shriek”?
“Shudder.” Shudder.
-Daniel
C’mon, they’re so bad you’d close your windows? That’s just mean!
Luckily for Alan and Dan, they’re not employed in that job. They’re not angling for themselves to replace Joe Buck, they’re aiming for competent announcers to do it.
Have to say, though, that I would LOVE to hear Alan and Dan call one Yankees-Red Sox or Giants-Patriots game!
This isn’t the first time Pete popped in the door in his only appearance and drastically changed Peggy’s day. The same thing happened in Mystery Date. Pete reminded Roger of the work to be done on Mohawk for Monday which put $400 in Peggy’s pocket and set up the plot with Dawn.
Whoa – the first time I read this, i misread how Pete “popped” in the door, and started wondering “When did ‘Mad Men’ start going all ‘Flavor of Love’ on us”?!?
Funny that the Fox Sports apology got the details wrong. Fox took NFC away from cbs, not nbc. Cbs took afc away from nbc a few years later. Its a never ending shame spiral. :)
If you call a show Girls and put it on HBO, many guys are going to tune in expecting ‘hot chicks’ and many women will tune in expecting something artsy and representative of all types of women due to the wide, generic title. Titles do matter.
If it was called something like Hannah gets a life, which I know is not a good title and is just an example of something specific to this story, it would have faced less backlash in my opinion.
I should add that I’m not claiming this was the primary issue, the primary issue was as you guys stated – overhype. But I do think it was a contributing factor.
So, girls was overhyped by the new york media due to its setting and subject matter?
Does that make it the jeremy lin of tv? :)
The overhyping was surely un-Lin-tentional!
Since Alan mistook Gabrielle Union for Aisha Taylor I’ll assume from now on that he is in fact a racist. And since Dan didn’t correct him I’ll assume from now on that he is a racist also. A shame really because I liked listening to the podcast till now… but now I have to drop it because of my high moral standards.
Both Gabrielle Union and Aisha Taylor guest starred on friends as girls who dated both Ross and Joey.
Damn… doest that mean that I’m a racist now? I am so lost
I was surprised Aisha wasnt mentioned, since i think she had a role with more lines and appearances than Gabrielle (and i think it was on the final or next to final season)
I started cackling at the Joe Buck discussion because I have spent many hours screaming at the TV when he calls Yankees games on FOX.
He’s terrible.
Couple things: Joe Buck is a completely terrible announcer. I hate when announcers sound disinterested in the game, and Buck is especially bad because he’s actively disappointed when the Yankees win. I don’t mind announcers having opinions about the teams they’re watching, but the disparity between his Yankee calls and every other call in baseball is egregious and unprofessional. And he thinks he’s funny, because largely he’s sitting next to two complete morons in Aikman (Well, I think this game is going to come down to who can score the most points) and McCarver (You see, you want to hit line drives because they’re a lot harder to catch than your ground balls or pop ups). For someone who’s called multiple game sevens, multiple WS finals, and multiple superbowls or championship games, the guy doens’t have a SINGLE memorable call. By law of averages, he should have a “And we will see you tomorrow night!” or “Touch em all Joe!” by now.
And I swear to god, the discussoin of race on Girls is absolutely ridiculous. The bottom line that political correctness, which I was extremely disappointed to hear, is what’s dictating the discussion. I submit that these girls don’t know people of color BECAUSE IN REAL LIFE THEY DON”T KNOW THEM EITHER. It’s very rare for a white girl to have a black girl best friend, and vice versa. Also, I smile knowing that if Lena Dunham had tried to write a black character or a relationship between this crew and a black woman, she’d probably be getting ripped pillar to post for her audacity, a 24 year old sheltered art hipster, trying to write an authentic black person, because how could she recognize their challenges??! Can’t win for losing. Plenty of things to go after Girls for if you’re so inclined, but that one seems particularly wasteful.
Re Mad Men – Peggy watched Born Free, not The Naked Prey. Right?
Yup. Indeed it was.
Thanks to having the podcast in two different blog posts, our mistakes get corrected doubly!
-Daniel
Clearly Born Free, with the release of the lion back into the wild, echoed Bert Cooper’s symbolic return to the office in terms of power. How can you miss the whole point of the HJ from Peggy?
Just kidding, of course – thanks for the great podcast guys.
This was a question you asked last week about Don saying he grew up in a place like this.
In the episode where Don Draper goes to Roger and Jane’s party and meets Conrad Hilton for the first time, he tells Hilton about how he worked at a very young child parking vehicles at a whorehouse.
And the point that why would his zealot stepmother Abigail allow this? Maybe she just really wanted to press home the point that she wasn’t his mother and his mother was a hooker his father paid?
I’m pretty sure he said something along the lines of “I worked in a place like this” to Conrad Hilton, which would imply country club, not whorehouse.
If I might make a suggestion for your treatment of GoT on these podcasts – I think you should reverse roles. Right now you mostly have Alan asking questions of Dan, who of course has some trouble answering because he’s read the books & Alan hasn’t. But if Dan asks more of the questions (choosing carefully of course), it would provide interesting fodder in terms of generating speculation. Particularly since, for a non-reader, Alan is a very astute observer of the show.