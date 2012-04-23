On this week’s Firewall & Iceberg Podcast, Dan and I come to an unexpected consensus on the CW’s Canadian import “The L.A. Complex” (I’ll have a written review posted tomorrow morning), do our periodic Dan’s Reality Round-Up segment, answer a bunch of mail (including a lot of “Girls” discussion), check in on “Mad Men” like usual but also devote a few minutes to recent developments on “Game of Thrones.” Busy busy busy.

The line-up: