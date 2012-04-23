Firewall & Iceberg Podcast, episode 125: ‘The L.A. Complex,’ ‘Mad Men,’ ‘Game of Thrones’ & more

04.23.12

The

On this week’s Firewall & Iceberg Podcast, Dan and I come to an unexpected consensus on the CW’s Canadian import “The L.A. Complex” (I’ll have a written review posted tomorrow morning), do our periodic Dan’s Reality Round-Up segment, answer a bunch of mail (including a lot of “Girls” discussion), check in on “Mad Men” like usual but also devote a few minutes to recent developments on “Game of Thrones.” Busy busy busy.

The line-up:

NFL on FOX (00:00:50 – 00:04:20)
“L.A. Complex” (00:04:15 – 00:13:05)
Dan’s Reality Roundup (00:13:00 – 00:26:20)
Listener Mail – Two “Girls” Queries (00:26:35 – 00:39:10)
Listener Mail – Twitter Etiquette (00:39:20 – 00:43:15)
Listener Mail – “Arrested Development” on Netflix (00:43:20 – 00:50:10)
“Game of Thrones” (00:50:20 – 00:59:55)
Sunday’s “Mad Men” (01:00:00 – 01:15:20)
