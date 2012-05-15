Firewall & Iceberg Podcast, episode 128: Upfronts 2012, Part 1: NBC/FOX/ABC

#Mad Men
Senior Television Writer
05.15.12 14 Comments

The

It’s Upfront Week, which means it’s (hopefully) going to be a two-episode week for the Firewall & Iceberg Podcast. Today, we’ll be dealing with the NBC, FOX and ABC upfront announcements (plus another “Mad Men” review), while the plan is to return on Friday to discuss CBS, the CW and a bunch of recent season finales.

The line-up:

Upfronts – NBC, FOX and ABC (00:01:00 – 00:49:30)
“Mad Men” (00:49:30 – 01:14:30)
As we discuss towards the end of the show, we will likely have two podcasts next week, but also probably not on Monday. It will be catch as catch can. Follow our blogs, iTunes, the RSS feed, Twitter, etc., to have some sense of when a new podcast has been published.

As always, you can subscribe to The Firewall & Iceberg Podcast over at the iTunes Store, where you can also rate us and comment on us. Or you can always follow our RSS Feed, download the MP3 file or stream it on Dan’s blog.

And as always, feel free to e-mail us questions for the podcast.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Mad Men
TAGSALAN SEPINWALLFirewall IcebergMad MenUPFRONTSUpfronts 2012

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 23 hours ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 2 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 5 days ago 2 Comments
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP