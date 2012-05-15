It’s Upfront Week, which means it’s (hopefully) going to be a two-episode week for the Firewall & Iceberg Podcast. Today, we’ll be dealing with the NBC, FOX and ABC upfront announcements (plus another “Mad Men” review), while the plan is to return on Friday to discuss CBS, the CW and a bunch of recent season finales.
The line-up:
Upfronts – NBC, FOX and ABC (00:01:00 – 00:49:30)
“Mad Men” (00:49:30 – 01:14:30)
As we discuss towards the end of the show, we will likely have two podcasts next week, but also probably not on Monday. It will be catch as catch can. Follow our blogs, iTunes, the RSS feed, Twitter, etc., to have some sense of when a new podcast has been published.
As always, you can subscribe to The Firewall & Iceberg Podcast over at the iTunes Store, where you can also rate us and comment on us. Or you can always follow our RSS Feed, download the MP3 file or stream it on Dan’s blog.
And as always, feel free to e-mail us questions for the podcast.
So, um, yeah … {audible inhale}
Well, uh, I don’t know … whatever …
{rhetorical question with response in too cool for school tone … Feinberg doing Feinbery things}
Sure, whatever, fine, I don’t know, uh, yeah …
{Tasteless, classless, douchey joke at expense of another person’s obvious problems}
But yeah, uh, whatever … fine … SIGH
Love you Sepinwall but wish you would do this podcast with another partner.
“Fienberg.”
I’m just saying. If you want to invest two comments full of elaborate punctuation and impersonation into hating me, at least spell my name correctly.
Otherwise, you let me disassociate a little bit and it’s harder for me to take it personally.
-Daniel
I could live with the joke if it was funny but it wasn’t. It was lame … which made it even more inexcusable.
Mo – On a side note, I wasn’t making a joke. I was expressing something that went through my mind noting a truly unfortunate shared vernacular between a serious problem and that happens frivolously on a reality show when contestants are eliminated. I was just talking about the concern that one will need to take to avoid saying things that are unfortunate and to avoid making jokes with, intentionally or unintentionally, WILL be made.
The reasons why it wasn’t funny was:
1) You don’t find me funny. You made that point.
2) It wasn’t intended to be funny.
Anyway, you found it inexcusable, so I guess I should just go back to my corner, rather than making my excuse.
-Daniel
Hey FeinberG,
It hurts when someone mocks your foibles — doesn’t it?
Maybe you should think about that next time you come up with any more supposed cutting remarks.
Not especially.
But I see what you did there. Exactly what I tried saying would be problematic and worth avoiding. And you misspelled my name again, doing it intentionally to add to the comedy and the insult. Clever.
-Daniel
Knda makes you wish the IGN guys were a little more consistent publishing their TV podcast. They might not be as academic, but they’re funny.
Love the podcast- Dan AND Alan!
PS- good campaigns from Don in season 4 – I really liked Jantzen (although it wasn’t bought) and his Samsonite ad wasnt bad….
I thought both Heinz pitches that Peggy made were great, (Dancing Beans and Nostalgia) and we don’t know how much Don contributed. Is it really Don’s job to come up with the ideas anymore? Shouldn’t the creatives be coming up with ideas and he selects, edits, improves? I thought Don hit bottom last season and he is rebuilding (rebranding almost) himself this season. I don’t see him in decline as much as everyone else.
Dan and Alan forgot the Clio award-winning GloCoat ad – rather a big deal in Don’s creative career – and taking place at SCDP.
There’s definitely a female character dragging these eps of Mad Men down, but it’s not Betty…
Re: the impact of Jewish comedians/culture on mainstream American culture. You discussed Woody Allen in more detail, but Lenny Bruce actually died during ths timeline of this season (8/3/66). His heyday was more the ’50s/early ’60s, so to the extent he had any impact on mainstream American culture during his lifetime, it was certainly felt by this point!
Agreed. And Mad Men doesn’t take place in Middle America. I would think Allen and Bruce probably did have a huge effect on the Manhattan that these characters inhabit.
So I agree with Alan, but I still love you Dan
What’s with all the hating on Dan? Let’s talk Mad Men instead, much healthier behaviour. Am I the only one that completely cracked up when Stan called a Micheal a boob?