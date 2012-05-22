Firewall & Iceberg Podcast, episode 129: ‘Community,’ ‘House,’ ‘Avengers’ & more

05.22.12 6 years ago 27 Comments

A very busy, very long Firewall & Iceberg Podcast this week deals with finales, firings, a forgettable new TBS sitcom, a metaphorical Marvel Team-Up between Don Draper and Joan Harris, a more literal Marvel team-up between the members of The Avengers, and the announcement of this week’s summer re-watch.

The line-up:

Tessa’s Mom Candidates (00:01:30 – 00:05:00)
“Men at Work” (00:05:00 – 00:10:45)
“Community” finale/Dan Harmon (00:10:45 – 00:28:00)
“Grey’s Anatomy”/”Scandal” finales (00:28:10 – 00:45:45)
“House” finale (00:45:45 – 00:58:45)
Listener Mail – “Breaking Bad” premiere (00:59:00 – 01:03:45)
“Mad Men” (01:03:50 – 01:20:00)
“Avengers” (01:20:10 – 01:36:00)
Our Summer Re-Watch Announcement (01:36:10 – 01:39:25)
As we discuss towards the end of the show, there may or may not be a podcast next week, due to Dan’s travel schedule, but there will definitely not be a podcast on Monday, due to the Memorial Day holiday.

As always, you can subscribe to The Firewall & Iceberg Podcast over at the iTunes Store, where you can also rate us and comment on us. Or you can always follow our RSS Feed, download the MP3 file or stream it on Dan’s blog.

And as always, feel free to e-mail us questions for the podcast.

