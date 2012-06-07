Firewall & Iceberg Podcast, episode 133: ‘True Blood,’ ‘Comedy Bang! Bang!,’ ‘Bunk’ & ‘Saving Hope’

We promised a two-podcast week for the Firewall & Iceberg Podcast, and we delivered, dammit. With “Mad Men” and “Game of Thrones” out of the way, we had plenty of time for reviewing, awards discussion, letter answering and our discussion of a “Buffy” episode that was a step down from the pilot.

The line-up: 

“Saving Hope” (00:00:50 – 00:10:15)
“Comedy Bang Bang!” and “Bunk” (00:10:20 – 00:19:00)
“True Blood” (00:19:00 – 00:32:00)
TCA Award Nominations (00:32:00 – 00:42:25)
Alan’s Kids’ TV Roundup (00:42:35 – 00:49:25)
“Buffy the Vampire Slayer” Rewatch (00:49:30 – 01:03:45)

 

As always, you can subscribe to The Firewall & Iceberg Podcast over at the iTunes Store, where you can also rate us and comment on us. Or you can always follow our RSS Feed, download the MP3 file or stream it on Dan’s blog.

And as always, feel free to e-mail us questions for the podcast.

