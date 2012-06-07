Firewall & Iceberg Podcast, episode 133: ‘True Blood,’ ‘Comedy Bang! Bang!,’ ‘Bunk’ & ‘Saving Hope’

We promised a two-podcast week for the Firewall & Iceberg Podcast, and we delivered, dammit. With “Mad Men” and “Game of Thrones” out of the way, we had plenty of time for reviewing, awards discussion, letter answering and our discussion of a “Buffy” episode that was a step down from the pilot.
The line-up:
“Saving Hope” (00:00:50 – 00:10:15)
“Comedy Bang Bang!” and “Bunk” (00:10:20 – 00:19:00)
“True Blood” (00:19:00 – 00:32:00)
TCA Award Nominations (00:32:00 – 00:42:25)
Alan’s Kids’ TV Roundup (00:42:35 – 00:49:25)
“Buffy the Vampire Slayer” Rewatch (00:49:30 – 01:03:45)
Gotta disagree about the Comedy Bang! Bang! pilot. I watched the Poehler episode twice and both viewings induced gut-busting laughs throughout the entire show. I don’t know if I can explain why, but it did.
Shouldn’t have said “pilot,” but ya, the Poehler episode had me in stitches.
I’m just glad they were talking about it, seemed like it would be below their radar. I’ve been listening to the podcast pretty much since the beginning, and while I still prefer that to what I’ve seen on the show, I’m definitely impressed by how well they translated it for tv. I think Bunk is definitely the funnier of the two, but Comedy Bang! Bang! Has more potential to evolve to Mr. Show (which Hot Saucerman also had a hand in) levels of greatness.
Ahh, Stalag 17. Somewhere in Greendale, Leonard is smiling.
Three William Holden-related thoughts:
1) You gotta include Sunset Boulevard!
2) Colonel Bogey March is, in fact, featured in Bridge on the River Kwai and not The Great Escape.
3) Best William Holden line from Network: “Don’t impugn my cocksmanship!”
I always liked Amy on Buffy and wondered about the actress who played her. Turns out she was born in 1970, like Charisma Carpenter. Anyway, she hasn’t done that much.
You’ve made note of Angel’s velvet jacket, but I wonder if you two notice the girls’ clothing much. There are a whole lot of outfits on Buffy and Cordelia that would send most people to the principal’s office. But Buffy seems to know she should probably wear pants at night, in case she needs to fight. Willow’s already gotten a little less conservative/Sears-y from the pilot.
Hey Alan, after your Kids’ TV Roundup I’m wondering if you (or Dan) have seen either Avatar: The Last Airbender, or The Legend of Korra? I’m a big fan of the original series (not caught up on Korra yet) and I’m curious if you have an opinion on it.
haven’t listened yet, but glad to see the “kids TV segment.” I’ve been hoping to see something on the various superhero cartoons on the air.
I have enjoyed the Avatar spin-off so far, although I wonder about some of the character designs.
I think Dan is overstating how straight-foward the Comedy Bang Bang podcast is, given how many episodes that they’ve done where it’s all characters, or all comedians doing bits, or whatever. Occasionally, when Jon Hamm or Nick Offerman shows up the interview is pretty straightforward; but when the “regular guest” is Harris Wittels or Tim Heidecker or whatever, then there’s nothing like a standard interview at any point.
Also, as a CBB fan I feel like the biggest problem with the show is that they’re trying to do the same characters as on the podcast, but they can’t devote more than a couple of minutes and hence can’t do more than just get out the basic central joke of the character. What makes a CBB character work is rarely the basic concept, but more the accumulation of bizarre detail over an hour long podcast (and sometimes over repeat performances). Paul F. Tompkins’ Cake Boss is hilarious because he’s had enough time to develop multiple cake-related magic powers, so now an episode can revolve around Andy Richter using Cake Boss to contact Chewbacca in fictional wookee heaven to ask about orgies with Rowan & Martin.
I feel as if the show is going to have to find another way to integrate the characters, or find different characters that work better for the short amount of time given to them on the show.
S. Tarzan – Gotta confess: I listen to the podcast when I like the main guest, so it’s entirely possible my experience with the podcast isn’t entirely typical…
-Daniel
I was going to make a similar comment, in that I’ve listened to the show for years and would be hard pressed to think of a straight forward interview. I guess if you’re cherry picking episodes based on high profile guests, you would have a different perception of the show than the more regular listener.
My concern is that presenting the show in a visual format will ruin the “theater of the mind” aspect the material depends on. I can’t imagine Seth Morris in a wacky outfit will come close to matching the sad, schlubby image of Bob Ducca I have in my head. I’m assuming Huell Howser won’t be morphing into a giant hell demon at the end of every interview. Can guests with real world counterparts like John C. Reilly, Ice T, or Paul Giamatti appear?
I’m excited for the show, and optimistic my concerns are unfounded, but I still can’t help having reservations.
PanicBomb – We may also have a different definition of “straight-forward,” since my cherry picking is based on guests I LIKE, not their profile. Yes, there’s always humor, but there’s also often — again, going with my partial experience — a kernel of legit discussion that flows into the absurdity. On the TV show, there’s no kernel of anything, only absurdity. Which isn’t a criticism, but I could go through and point out a least a dozen main interviews from the podcast that fit my moderate definition of “straight forward” (including the two S Tarzan listed).
-Daniel
Upon rereading my comment, I notice that first paragraph sounds far douchier than it did in my head. In particular, “cherry picking episodes based on high profile guests” sounds presumptuous and totally condescending.
I apologize, Dan, for any unintended rudeness.
PanicBomb – No worries! On the podcast (mine) I should have made clear that my experience with the podcast (Comedy Bang Bang) was only partial…
-Daniel
I never would’ve thought I’d get to hear your opinion on Phineas and Ferb. I was so glad I’m not the only adult who thinks it’s a terrific show. We sometimes watch it without our son, too.
I’m really going to have to pay more attention to Phineas and Ferb. My niece and nephew love it, but I usually only sit down to watch Yo Gabba Gabba which I think is terrific. Mickey Mouse Clubhouse, by contrast, is just awful.
Yeah, Mickey Mouse Clubhouse has a very catchy theme song, but it’s pretty horrible beyond that.
I’d just like to point out that the episode of Phineas & Ferb that has an “The Aristocats” joke in it also had a Kodos and Kang allusion.
I’m a fan of SpongeBob, too. And Max and Ruby is awful in four different ways.
Alan, if you haven’t seen it yet, you should watch the Mighty B with your kids. It stars Amy Phoeler and is fantastic. It’s about an overly enthusiastic young girl who is a bit too sincere and ambitious for the people around here. I don’t think they intended this way, but the character comes off as a young Leslie Knoppe.
SPOILERS for Buffy, I guess.
Xander’s crush on Buffy pays off wonderfully in the season finale.
Oh, Alan, here is a quote from a review for True Blood in one of my local papers. I will not name the reviewer but it won’t be hard to figure out who it is-I’ve always considered the man to be a hack critic, personally. But what he says in this review is just flat out blasphemy I think:
“If you want to find a cable drama running neck and neck in terms of quality with the lofty likes of “Mad Men,” “Breaking Bad” and “Justified,” check out Sunday’s fifth season premiere of HBO’s “True Blood”.”
Equating TB to not just Mad Men but Breaking Bad AND Justified, and calling it just as good? Gimme some of what this guy is smoking, please, and keep up the actual valuable reviews that you and Dan both do.
Thanks for not sucking as critics, guys, I truly appreciate it!
For a relatively important character played by an actress who wasn’t in demand or a star, I always thought it was weird that Amy appeared so sporadically (8 episodes throughout the series) on Buffy. I know he was technically an extra or glorified extra at first, but Jonathan was in 10 episodes before the one that made him a fleshed out character.
The show was never really good about having recurring non-Scooby Gang students but it always felt like a “Why not?” type of thing to me.
Buffy always has some some super-strength, so I don’t really get those complaints.