Firewall & Iceberg Podcast, episode 139: Emmy nominations, ‘Sullivan & Son’ and more

#Emmys #Breaking Bad
Senior Television Writer
07.19.12 3 Comments

The

Time for a mid-week, Emmy heavy edition of the Firewall & Iceberg Podcast, in which Dan and I discuss the nominations, try to review TBS’ “Sullivan & Sons” as quickly as possible before moving on to the “Breaking Bad” premiere and a strange “Buffy” season 1 episode. Also, for those of you who didn’t already see it on Twitter, here’s the Emmy Rossum photo being discussed.

As mentioned on the show, our next podcast will be sometime next week, but not necessarily on Monday, as I’ll have just arrived in LA for the TV critics press tour.

The line-up:

Emmy Nominations (00:01:40 – 00:38:20)
“Sullivan and Son” (00:38:25 – 00:45:15)
“Breaking Bad” premiere (00:45:25 – 01:04:40)
“Buffy the Vampire Slayer” (01:04:45 – 01:15:45)
As always, you can subscribe to The Firewall & Iceberg Podcast over at the iTunes Store, where you can also rate us and comment on us. Or you can always follow our RSS Feed, download the MP3 file or stream it on Dan’s blog.

And as always, feel free to e-mail us questions for the podcast.

TOPICS#Emmys#Breaking Bad
TAGSALAN SEPINWALLBREAKING BADBUFFY THE VAMPIRE SLAYEREMMYSEmmys 12Emmys 2012Firewall IcebergSULLIVAN & SON

