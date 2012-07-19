Time for a mid-week, Emmy heavy edition of the Firewall & Iceberg Podcast, in which Dan and I discuss the nominations, try to review TBS’ “Sullivan & Sons” as quickly as possible before moving on to the “Breaking Bad” premiere and a strange “Buffy” season 1 episode. Also, for those of you who didn’t already see it on Twitter, here’s the Emmy Rossum photo being discussed.
As mentioned on the show, our next podcast will be sometime next week, but not necessarily on Monday, as I’ll have just arrived in LA for the TV critics press tour.
The line-up:
Emmy Nominations (00:01:40 – 00:38:20)
“Sullivan and Son” (00:38:25 – 00:45:15)
“Breaking Bad” premiere (00:45:25 – 01:04:40)
“Buffy the Vampire Slayer” (01:04:45 – 01:15:45)
As always, you can subscribe to The Firewall & Iceberg Podcast over at the iTunes Store, where you can also rate us and comment on us. Or you can always follow our RSS Feed, download the MP3 file or stream it on Dan’s blog.
And as always, feel free to e-mail us questions for the podcast.
Ah, “The Puppet Show,” the episode that convinced me Buffy was appointment tv. The way the plot turned the expected hero-villain framework on its head, and that fantastic ending at curtain’s rise. Great, great stuff.
About the Breaking Bad/Gus’s laptop stuff – I posted about this on the episode itself, but I thought it’s worth re-stating since you guys are still debating this. Few points:
1. We don’t know (even in this episode) if Gus was actually taping anything. Mike knows Gus had a laptop that received the feed, but he didn’t really confirm knowledge that things were being taped, and it would be weird for Gus to confide that information in him (since he has no need to, probably).
2. If it was recording, it’s quite possible Gus has scheduled tasks that run automatically that periodically erase the recordings.
3. It’s also possible he has security (beyond simple encryption and password) that would delete the video if anyone other than him tried to access the laptop.
There’s a lot we don’t know about that laptop – the important thing is that Walt has to assume it’s incriminating, even though it may not be for one of the above reasons.
I don’t know if they’re really shown Gus to be such a master planner. A master planner would probably set Jesse and Walt up with some dummy jobs in a dummy corporation that would give them tax records and what not so he wouldn’t be giving them millions of dollars in cash to do whatever they like with.