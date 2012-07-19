Listen: Firewall & Iceberg Podcast No. 139

Happy Thursday, Boys & Girls.
It’s time for a special Emmy-heavy installment of The Firewall & Iceberg Podcast.
Just in case you haven’t read my Winners & Losers gallery or read Sepinwall’s reactions, we chatter for more than 35 minutes in celebration of Kathy Bates, random “Downton Abbey” supporting players and the absurd notion that “American Horror Story” is a movie or miniseries.
We also spend a few minutes tearing into TBS’ dismal “Sullivan and Son” and then we do our usual “Breaking Bad” and “Buffy the Vampire Slayer” chatter.
Here’s the breakdown:
Emmy Nominations (00:01:40 – 00:38:20)
“Sullivan and Son” (00:38:25 – 00:45:15)
“Breaking Bad” premiere (00:45:25 – 01:04:40)
“Buffy the Vampire Slayer” (01:04:45 – 01:15:45)
As always, you can subscribe to The Firewall & Iceberg Podcast over at the iTunes Store, where you can also rate us and comment on us. [Or you can always follow our RSS Feed.]
And as always, feel free to e-mail us questions for the podcast.
“the absurd notion that “American Horror Story” is a movie or miniseries.”
or in dan’s case, abzurd.
#canadianpronounciationhumour
Gracious! The podcast has been up for two minutes! How have you had time to already make fun of my Canadian accent?!?!
-Daniel
Missing ended with Ashley Judd finding her son…and then going missing herself. It was definitely setting things up for a second season.
If Luck wasn’t eligible as a mini-series for having filmed a second season then how were Luther and Sherlock eligible?
M – Limited episode count. And stupid Emmy rules.
-Daniel
I thought there’d be commentary on comic con.
If Matthew Fox got a nomination Jensen Ackles (Supernatural) could have perfectly earned one back in the day.
Now networks are whining and saying that 22 episodes show aren’t considered quality shows. Ey NBC remember that time you cancelled Southland?. They should stop whining and do something good.
Aw you had to talk about Emmy Rossum cuteness at the end, making me feel all sad again that she wasn’t nominated for an emmy. =(
I wish you had done a rewatch of season 2 of Buffy, like, this season has nothing meaningful to discuss, at all. If it was S2, I might actually do a rewatch along with the podcasts.
Dan, I completely agree about BB, the first episode was not that great at all, probably the least intense episode of the show ever. I hope it builds tension a little quicker now, since we only have 8 episodes, and this one was kind of wasted. Also, no mention of Brock or Andrea, surely Andrea should be uneasy about Jesse weird behaviour in the hosapital, but Jesse seemed to be all good, and just totally on Walt’s side again, it was like the confrontation in which Jesse almost killed Walt never happened, I expected at least a conversation between them.
I thought AHS was going to keep being considered a Miniseries because it was going to continue changing its cast and story?
B – Yes. Except for the majority of Season 1 regulars who are returning in the second season, albeit in different roles.
-Daniel
So technically they could submit Awake as a miniseries, or in retrospect, Terriers?
Shall try to do this without Breaking Bad spoilers ..,… Surely it doesn’t matter if Gus had actually recorded that stuff, but whether those guys are in a paranoid enough place to think he might. Maybe there was nothing on the laptop. (though contra me I suppose Hanks interest in the camera foreshadows it being important later)
Re the photo info. I take the point it’s indiscreet but the JOY involved in seeing super genius Walt’s awesome complicated genius mastermind plan come unstuck via unintended consequences was enough to let me give it a pass.
I am not a devoted Community watcher but I think Chaos Theory was the best half hour of comedy this year. At the very least, the most original and well executed comedy show of the season.
No mention of the total snub for every Game of Thrones actor not named Peter Dinklage? Maisie Williams and Charles Dance were better than Dinklage last season.
And what about the biggest snub this year, Emmy Rossum?
i just caught up on watching all of the episodes of SULLIVAN AND SON and although it is very dismal yes but i’m guiltily just liking seeing these comics working. is that sad? yes…. (i also liked Margaret Cho’s first sitcom too.)
the Christine Ebersole thing is a trainwreck, and it’s very odd how much Steve Byrne is overshadowed by everyone else. this seems very TBS bad. but i’m so bored right now by summer tv — and love the 30 minute sitcom so much — i’m watching this show. a shonda i know…. oy.