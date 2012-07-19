Listen: Firewall & Iceberg Podcast No. 139

Happy Thursday, Boys & Girls.

It’s time for a special Emmy-heavy installment of The Firewall & Iceberg Podcast.

Winners & Losers gallery or read Sepinwall's reactions, we chatter for more than 35 minutes in celebration of Kathy Bates, random "Downton Abbey" supporting players and the absurd notion that "American Horror Story" is a movie or miniseries.

We also spend a few minutes tearing into TBS’ dismal “Sullivan and Son” and then we do our usual “Breaking Bad” and “Buffy the Vampire Slayer” chatter.

Here’s the breakdown:

Emmy Nominations (00:01:40 – 00:38:20)

“Sullivan and Son” (00:38:25 – 00:45:15)

“Breaking Bad” premiere (00:45:25 – 01:04:40)

“Buffy the Vampire Slayer” (01:04:45 – 01:15:45)

And as always, feel free to e-mail us questions for the podcast.