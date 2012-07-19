Listen: Firewall & Iceberg Podcast No. 139

#Breaking Bad
07.19.12 6 years ago 14 Comments

Happy Thursday, Boys & Girls. 
It’s time for a special Emmy-heavy installment of The Firewall & Iceberg Podcast.
Just in case you haven’t read my Winners & Losers gallery or read Sepinwall’s reactions, we chatter for more than 35 minutes in celebration of Kathy Bates, random “Downton Abbey” supporting players and the absurd notion that “American Horror Story” is a movie or miniseries.
We also spend a few minutes tearing into TBS’ dismal “Sullivan and Son” and then we do our usual “Breaking Bad” and “Buffy the Vampire Slayer” chatter.
Here’s the breakdown:
Emmy Nominations (00:01:40 – 00:38:20)
“Sullivan and Son” (00:38:25 – 00:45:15)
“Breaking Bad” premiere (00:45:25 – 01:04:40)
“Buffy the Vampire Slayer” (01:04:45 – 01:15:45)

As always, you can subscribe to The Firewall & Iceberg Podcast over at the iTunes Store, where you can also rate us and comment on us. [Or you can always follow our RSS Feed.] 

And as always, feel free to e-mail us questions for the podcast.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Breaking Bad
TAGSALAN SEPINWALLBREAKING BADBUFFY THE VAMPIRE SLAYERdaniel fienbergEmmys 2012Firewall IcebergPODCAST

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 21 hours ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 2 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 5 days ago 2 Comments
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP