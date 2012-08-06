Firewall & Iceberg Podcast, episode 141: Press tour, ‘Breaking Bad’ & ‘The Dark Knight Rises’

08.06.12 30 Comments

It’s a conclusion-themed Firewall & Iceberg Podcast – the first of two this week – as Dan and I wrap up our discussion of press tour, conclude our review of “Buffy the Vampire Slayer” season 1 (and table the idea of moving straight onto season 2) and review the final chapter of Christopher Nolan’s Batman trilogy with some “The Dark Knight Rises” commentary. Oh, and we also talk about the best “Breaking Bad” of the season to date.

The line-up:

TCA Press Tour (00:01:00 – 00:34:25)
“Breaking Bad” (00:34:35 – 00:57:40)
“Buffy the Vampire Slayer” (00:57:40 – 01:15:15)
“The Dark Knight Rises” (01:15:20 – 01:33:00)
As always, you can subscribe to The Firewall & Iceberg Podcast over at the iTunes Store, where you can also rate us and comment on us. Or you can always follow our RSS Feed, download the MP3 file or stream it on Dan’s blog.

And as always, feel free to e-mail us questions for the podcast.

