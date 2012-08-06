It’s a conclusion-themed Firewall & Iceberg Podcast – the first of two this week – as Dan and I wrap up our discussion of press tour, conclude our review of “Buffy the Vampire Slayer” season 1 (and table the idea of moving straight onto season 2) and review the final chapter of Christopher Nolan’s Batman trilogy with some “The Dark Knight Rises” commentary. Oh, and we also talk about the best “Breaking Bad” of the season to date.

The line-up: