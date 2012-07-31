Firewall & Iceberg Podcast, episode 141: Press tour & ‘Breaking Bad’

Happy Tuesday, folks, and time for our second press tour-themed Firewall & Iceberg Podcast. Dan and I recorded the bulk of it on Sunday afternoon, but wanted to wait to post it until Dan had seen “Breaking Bad” and we could find a time in our schedules to discuss it. As I head home on Thursday, this will be our last (largely) in-person podcast for quite a while, so we hope you enjoy the different kind of bickering that happens when we’re in the same room.
The line-up:
TCA Press Tour (00:02:05 – 00:42:15)
“Buffy the Vampire Slayer” and a little mail (00:42:15 – 00:58:50)
“Breaking Bad” (00:59:15 – 01:26:45)
I like your podcast, but please stop with the endless banter about mispronouncing names. Yes, we know you’ll mess up. We’ll forgive you. I’m just tired of conversations like these that seem to derail the conversation:
Dan: This show stars, I hope I’m pronouncing it right, Deborah Tresculengtana.
Alan: I think you mean “Trersculentianna.” I don’t know who that other person is.
Dan: They might be a better show. I’d watch that show with that new actress.
Alan: We’re bad at names, etc.