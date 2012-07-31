Firewall & Iceberg Podcast, episode 141: Press tour & ‘Breaking Bad’

07.31.12

The

Happy Tuesday, folks, and time for our second press tour-themed Firewall & Iceberg Podcast. Dan and I recorded the bulk of it on Sunday afternoon, but wanted to wait to post it until Dan had seen “Breaking Bad” and we could find a time in our schedules to discuss it. As I head home on Thursday, this will be our last (largely) in-person podcast for quite a while, so we hope you enjoy the different kind of bickering that happens when we’re in the same room.

The line-up:

TCA Press Tour (00:02:05 – 00:42:15)
“Buffy the Vampire Slayer” and a little mail (00:42:15 – 00:58:50)
“Breaking Bad” (00:59:15 – 01:26:45)
As always, you can subscribe to The Firewall & Iceberg Podcast over at the iTunes Store, where you can also rate us and comment on us. Or you can always follow our RSS Feed, download the MP3 file or stream it on Dan’s blog.

And as always, feel free to e-mail us questions for the podcast.

