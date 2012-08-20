On this week’s Firewall & Iceberg Podcast, Dan and I review MTV’s remake of “The Inbetweeners” and find it a bit more successful than “Skins” US, break down our feelings about the “Political Animals” finale and last night’s “Breaking Bad,” talk about the TV career of the late Tony Scott, and answer some of your mail, including what I thought was a good conversation about how a Sight & Sound poll for TV might go.
The line-up:
“The Inbetweeners” (00:00:55 – 00:12:15)
“Bunheads” finale preview (00:12:15 – 00:25:50)
Tony Scott (00:25:55 – 00:31:45)
Listener Mail – Sight & Sound rankings (00:32:00 – 43:00)
Listener Mail – Big-name producers (00:43:00 – 49:10)
“Political Animals” finale (00:49:10 – 01:03:00)
“Breaking Bad” (01:03:15 – 01:20:45)
Feinberg: ‘Why do we not know what Jesse wanted in that moment?’ – and – ‘…that was sort of a large part of what bothered me in the first half.’
Well, we actually do know, so no need to be bothered by it anymore.
Walt: ‘It seems to me we have three options, none of which is ideal. #1: we fire Todd.’
Jesse: Nods in agreement while saying ‘Yeah.’
Walt continuing: ‘I’m not a fan of this option…’
Jesse: Does a double-take while whispering ‘Huh?’
It seems logical – and clearly portrayed in the scene – that Jesse, who is not a fan of anyone being murdered, would just want to be rid of Todd and never see him again.
Exactly right. This couldn’t have been clearer without hammering you over the head with it. Jesse wanted to just fire Todd, but Walt correctly argues that Todd represents a danger to them if he leaves the fold, knowing what he knows, particularly under these circumstances. Once Walt argues that choice down, he presents the only two other options – kill him (Jesse’s face says it all, and we know he hates killing anyone unless absolutely forced to) or keep him on board and under their watch.
Left to his own devices Jesse would have cut Todd loose, but Walt presents it as if keeping him in the operation is the only good choice, and Jesse goes with it.
Regarding the zip tie – cops (and presumably an ex-cop like Mike) do use those all the time in place of “real” handcuffs. Vince Gilligan talks about them extensively in the new Breaking Bad Insider podcast. That doesn’t bother me. However, him restraining Walt’s one hand only is a writer’s contrivance to make the scene easier to resolve, which is a pity – they usually don’t need those types of shortcuts. I guess they actually cut down an actual zip cuff just to do this. I feel like the show, at its best, backs the characters into impossible corners (think Hank corning Walt and Jesse in their RV in the junkyard, many moons ago) and then finds a way out for them. In this case, it would have been nice if Mike had just cuffed both of Walt’s hands to the radiator, and Walt still found a way out.
I will say though that (Justified S3 spoilers ahoy!!!) this doesn’t compare to the contrived convenience of Boyd Crowder leaving Psycho McBabyhead handcuffed with an extra-long chain in a trailer with a couple of complete knuckleheads. That was a serious lapse in common sense. By comparison, Mike only cuffing one of Walt’s hands seems reasonable and smart.
Thanks for the podcast, Alan and Dan.
Thanks, for dedicating some time to Tony Scott. He will be missed. Hope he is at peace.
i dont know if it counts as a comedy, but i moderated a poll on a website of the top shows since 1980 and while the simpsons won easily, finishing in the top five was MST3K.
They should change the name of “The Inbetweeners” to “A REALLY crappy imitation of Freaks and Geeks “