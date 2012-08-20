On this week’s Firewall & Iceberg Podcast, Dan and I review MTV’s remake of “The Inbetweeners” and find it a bit more successful than “Skins” US, break down our feelings about the “Political Animals” finale and last night’s “Breaking Bad,” talk about the TV career of the late Tony Scott, and answer some of your mail, including what I thought was a good conversation about how a Sight & Sound poll for TV might go.

