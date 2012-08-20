Firewall & Iceberg Podcast, episode 145: ‘The Inbetweeners,’ ‘Political Animals,’ ‘Breaking Bad’ & more

08.20.12 7 Comments

On this week’s Firewall & Iceberg Podcast, Dan and I review MTV’s remake of “The Inbetweeners” and find it a bit more successful than “Skins” US, break down our feelings about the “Political Animals” finale and last night’s “Breaking Bad,” talk about the TV career of the late Tony Scott, and answer some of your mail, including what I thought was a good conversation about how a Sight & Sound poll for TV might go.

The line-up:

“The Inbetweeners” (00:00:55 – 00:12:15)
“Bunheads” finale preview (00:12:15 – 00:25:50)
Tony Scott (00:25:55 – 00:31:45)
Listener Mail – Sight & Sound rankings (00:32:00 – 43:00)
Listener Mail – Big-name producers (00:43:00 – 49:10)
“Political Animals” finale (00:49:10 – 01:03:00)
“Breaking Bad” (01:03:15 – 01:20:45)
As always, you can subscribe to The Firewall & Iceberg Podcast over at the iTunes Store, where you can also rate us and comment on us. Or you can always follow our RSS Feed, download the MP3 file or stream it on Dan’s blog.

And as always, feel free to e-mail us questions for the podcast.

