It’s a late-week Firewall & Iceberg Podcast, thanks to Dan’s international travels (which we discuss briefly at the start), in which we start looking ahead to next week’s premieres of “The New Normal,” “Parenthood” and “Sons of Anarchy” while also looking back to the “Breaking Bad” finale and to pilots that recast performers – not always for the better. As we warn you near the end, the next podcast may also not be on Monday, but we’ll get to “Boardwalk Empire” and friends eventually.

(Also, for those wondering, here’s this week’s theme song, which is damn catchy.)

The line-up: