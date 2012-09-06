It’s a late-week Firewall & Iceberg Podcast, thanks to Dan’s international travels (which we discuss briefly at the start), in which we start looking ahead to next week’s premieres of “The New Normal,” “Parenthood” and “Sons of Anarchy” while also looking back to the “Breaking Bad” finale and to pilots that recast performers – not always for the better. As we warn you near the end, the next podcast may also not be on Monday, but we’ll get to “Boardwalk Empire” and friends eventually.
(Also, for those wondering, here’s this week’s theme song, which is damn catchy.)
The line-up:
“The New Normal” (00:03:40 – 00:22:10)
“Parenthood” (00:22:15 – 00:34:30)
“Sons of Anarchy” (00:34:30 – 45:50)
Listener Mail on pilot changes (00:45:55 – 00:56:25)
“Breaking Bad” (00:57:15 – 01:22:45)
no Who, as expected. :(
Name Redacted – Well, at least you expected it. Otherwise your emoticon might have been crying…
Sorry.
-Daniel
How can you bring up Mae Whitman in your recasting discussion, and not mention Arrested Development?! (I know that was between seasons. But still.)
It’s interesting how opinions differ. I watched four pilots last night (New Normal, Mindy Project, Revolution, Ben and Kate) and The New Normal was the only one that I rewatched. It made me laugh at all the right places and I smiled through the whole thing.
Regarding your question about what will Hank do immediately after hygiene, I think that would be a good time for another callback: have him go back and re-examine old evidence and look for connections to Walt. Stuff from season 1 and such.
As to how the series should end, I see Walt in a small remote Central American town, living a life alone on the run and hiding and forced to make a living teaching chemistry to bored local students who have no respect for him.
I must say, “The New Normal” looks insufferable (I wrote that while I listened to the podcast, just before Dan talked about one of the characters as being just insufferable) to me, really smug and preachy. I managed to stomach about 5 minutes of an episode of “Glee” once, and it was exactly the same way. I’ll say, I had turned against the show before it even got here (Sweden) when I read about Murphy’s little tiff with Kings of Leon. He came across as a real douche, and I decided then that I would not watch that show. As Jeff in “Community” so pointedly remarked: “Not liking glee club does not make me a bully, and implying that it does is reverse bullying”.
I think there’s a good show somewhere in “The New Normal,” but the lead is indeed insufferable in the pilot. I wouldn’t want to be anywhere around him, much less seeing him in charge of a child. But his boyfriend played by Justin Bartha is a neat character, realistic and down-to-earth. I didn’t buy all the interactions with the mom and daugther, but I could see where maybe they could get some funny material out of it.
Basically, I think the show has the right elements to become good. But when I realize how frustratingly uneven Murphy’s shows remain…
@Dryden: There may very well be a good show in there, and I have absolutely nothing against Bartha. I’m quite happy to hear he has a good character to work with and that he’s good in the role. It’s basically a problem I have with Murphy, and hearing stuff like “it’s just as uneven as his other shows” doesn’t really make me want to try it.
I’m going into this season of SOA with absolutely zero expectataions, as opposed to the preveious few when they were sky high, and therefore ill probably enjoy it alot more. I went into season 4 with so much anticipation, followed all of sutters self indulgent podcasts, etc, but after what they pulled in that finale with that CIA shit basically making most of what occured during the season not matter, not to mention how Kurt himself views his show, i believe Soap was one of the words he used to describe it, this show has gone way down on my list, it used to be my favorite show after breaking bad and mad men, but its slipped way down now. And im sure the season premiere will be awesome, his season premieres always kill it, but then theyll go into pointless plots and motor cycle chases and drag it out till we get to whatever were gonna get to.
Absolutely agree, Opie steals the show. More Opie please, hes just so good.
And i also disagree about a comment made about Benito Martinez. I thought he was excellent when i thought he was just a ruthless cartel killer, but once the CIA reveal happened i just hadda shake my head.
Bottom line, no expectataions, so ill prob like it alot more.
What SOA pulled off in the finale did more than lower my expectations. It ended my viewing of the series.
When a show sets a bar and shimmies under it, it’s time to move on.
A soap opera about a motorcycle gang is still a soap opera.
That is what the S4 finale did for SOA – turned it into a soap opera.
And soap operas are not my thing.
Eh, you’ll still watch it , what the hell else u gonna do tuesday nights at 10? I mean if youve stuck with it for 4 seasons may as well see how it turns out, just go into it with no expectations like me and maybe ull enjoy it more.
Believe me i got pissed when one of the words Kurt used to describe this show was “Soapy”, not after the greatness i witnessed in the first 2 seasons, everyone always raves about season 2, but for my money season 1, especially the second half, is the high point of the series, those episodes are just incredible. Anyway, Sutter just talks too much, sometimes says shit he doesnt mean or doesnt really apply , but no doubt the show fell off a hell of alot but im not gonna quit on it after investing this much time into it, and with all the great moments it has given us.
No expectations for season 5 of SOA either, that CIA stuff at the end of season 4 was absolutelyn terrible, they did it in season 3 as well. it’s a good show, just not a great show, so I have adjusted my expectations accordingly.
There were alot of problems with season 3, but most people had alot more problems with that season than i did. I thought all the Ireland episodes were awesome, i thought the opening to “Lochan Mar” with them riding the irish countryside with that sick irish rock song playing was phenominal, got me so pumped. And obviously the finale, particularly the final 10 minutes was some of the best work id ever seen, i stood up and cheered during the opie stahl scene, so thats why i was so pumped up going into season 4, only to be let down bigtime. And it wasnt just the CIA, the season went bad when Juice’s branch snapped, they took an extremlely powerful moment, with a beautiful song, sung by Katey Sagal playing, and made a joke out of it. And from that point on the season was just cop out after cop out. I was so dissapointed because up until the Juice thing, for me those were the best first 7 episodes to a season Sutter had ever done. Usually its the other way around the sesaons start taking off around episode 7 or 8. This season , with the exception of “Hands” it all went downhill in the second half.
And it was a Great Show at one time, for me seasons 1 and 2 were GREAT seasons of tv, thats what makes it hurt all the more. And making it pretty clear that Sutter didnt have a legit 7 season arc, hes forcing 7 seasons to keep it on as long as possible.
Good podcast, guys. Thoroughly enjoyed it.
Can´t wait for the Parenthood to be back. I agree with everything you said about the show:) Two days to go:)
You made me curious about Breaking Bad and you made me afraid to watch it at the same time. I´m from Czech Republic, are we described as a big meth country or what?lol Not sure if I should watch it now.
Thanks for the podcast, Alan and Dan
I am very disappointed that Alan let Dan get away with the comment that he reads fantasy football magazines. Why would anyone waste money on outdated information?