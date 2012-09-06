Firewall & Iceberg Podcast, episode 147: ‘Breaking Bad’ finale, ‘The New Normal,’ ‘Sons of Anarchy’ & more

09.06.12 6 years ago 21 Comments

The

It’s a late-week Firewall & Iceberg Podcast, thanks to Dan’s international travels (which we discuss briefly at the start), in which we start looking ahead to next week’s premieres of “The New Normal,” “Parenthood” and “Sons of Anarchy” while also looking back to the “Breaking Bad” finale and to pilots that recast performers – not always for the better. As we warn you near the end, the next podcast may also not be on Monday, but we’ll get to “Boardwalk Empire” and friends eventually.

(Also, for those wondering, here’s this week’s theme song, which is damn catchy.)

The line-up:

“The New Normal” (00:03:40 – 00:22:10)
“Parenthood” (00:22:15 – 00:34:30)
“Sons of Anarchy” (00:34:30 – 45:50)
Listener Mail on pilot changes (00:45:55 – 00:56:25)
“Breaking Bad” (00:57:15 – 01:22:45)
As always, you can subscribe to The Firewall & Iceberg Podcast over at the iTunes Store, where you can also rate us and comment on us. Or you can always follow our RSS Feed, download the MP3 file or stream it on Dan’s blog.

And as always, feel free to e-mail us questions for the podcast.

