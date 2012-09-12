Firewall & Iceberg Podcast, episode 148: ‘Boardwalk Empire,’ ‘Revolution,’ ‘Mob Doctor’ & more

#Boardwalk Empire
09.12.12

The

Time for a mid-week Firewall & Iceberg Podcast in which Dan and I start paddling into the waters of the fall TV season, with reviews of a mix of new and returning shows that are premiering a few weeks ahead of the real deluge.

As mentioned on the show, next week’s podcast will be Tuesday or Wednesday at the earliest due to Rosh Hashanah.

The line-up:

Second episodes of “Go On” and “New Normal” (00:01:10 – 00:02:45)
“Guys With Kids” (00:02:50 – 00:11:30)
“Glee” (00:11:30 – 00:22:35)
“Boardwalk Empire” (00:22:35 – 00:35:40)
“The Mob Doctor” (00:35:40 – 00:45:25)
“Revolution” (00:45:30 – 00:56:50)
Listener Mail – Worst Characters, Best Shows (00:57:40 – 01:13:20)
As always, you can subscribe to The Firewall & Iceberg Podcast over at the iTunes Store, where you can also rate us and comment on us. Or you can always follow our RSS Feed, download the MP3 file or stream it on Dan’s blog.

And as always, feel free to e-mail us questions for the podcast.

