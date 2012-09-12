Time for a mid-week Firewall & Iceberg Podcast in which Dan and I start paddling into the waters of the fall TV season, with reviews of a mix of new and returning shows that are premiering a few weeks ahead of the real deluge.
As mentioned on the show, next week’s podcast will be Tuesday or Wednesday at the earliest due to Rosh Hashanah.
The line-up:
Second episodes of “Go On” and “New Normal” (00:01:10 – 00:02:45)
“Guys With Kids” (00:02:50 – 00:11:30)
“Glee” (00:11:30 – 00:22:35)
“Boardwalk Empire” (00:22:35 – 00:35:40)
“The Mob Doctor” (00:35:40 – 00:45:25)
“Revolution” (00:45:30 – 00:56:50)
Listener Mail – Worst Characters, Best Shows (00:57:40 – 01:13:20)
Thanks for the podcast, Alan and Dan. Look forward to the next and your take on more new shows.
I spent the last fifteen minutes of the podcast yelling Chang! at my stereo. With increasing volume and vehemence.
You guys would complain your water wasn’t wet enough. Both of you, but especially Alan, criticize Boardwalk Empire for the most asinine reasons. I find it to be a far more engrossing and well written show than the much heralded Breaking Bad or Mad Men. I watched the most recent 8 episodes of BB in an attempt to see if I’ve been missing anything. Other then enjoying seeing Bryant Cranston on television, I was underwhelmed. If this is the best drama on TV, the I will stick with Terrence Winter and continue to enjoy a very well-written show following the plight of Nucky Thompson, Chalky White and Atlantic City.