Firewall & Iceberg Podcast, episode 152: ‘Raising Hope,’ ’30 for 30,’ ‘Homeland’ premiere & more

#How I Met Your Mother #The Office #Homeland #Sons Of Anarchy
10.01.12 6 years ago

The

Week 2 of the TV season is a bit slower, with one of the bigger premieres (the final season of “30 Rock”) something we didn’t get a screener for. Still, we have two shows we’re happy to see the return of, and then we have lots of time to discuss other recent episodes, early ratings, and more.

The line-up:

“Raising Hope” (00:01:15 – 00:10:55)
“30 for 30” (00:10:55 – 00:23:45)
Oscar host Seth MacFarlane (00:23:45 – 00:31:40)
Early Ratings (00:31:40 – 00:40:30)
“Sons of Anarchy” (00:40:40 – 00:50:15)
“The Office” (00:50:15 – 00:54:05)
“How I Met Your Mother” (00:54:10 – 01:00:45)
Listener mail – Guest Appearances (01:01:10 – 01:04:15)
Listener mail – “Life” (01:04:15 – 01:07:15)
“Homeland” (01:07:15 – 01:14:00)
TOPICS#How I Met Your Mother#The Office#Homeland#Sons Of Anarchy
TAGS30 FOR 30ALAN SEPINWALLFirewall IcebergHOMELANDHOW I MET YOUR MOTHERRAISING HOPESONS OF ANARCHYTHE OFFICE

