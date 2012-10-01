Week 2 of the TV season is a bit slower, with one of the bigger premieres (the final season of “30 Rock”) something we didn’t get a screener for. Still, we have two shows we’re happy to see the return of, and then we have lots of time to discuss other recent episodes, early ratings, and more.
The line-up:
“Raising Hope” (00:01:15 – 00:10:55)
“30 for 30” (00:10:55 – 00:23:45)
Oscar host Seth MacFarlane (00:23:45 – 00:31:40)
Early Ratings (00:31:40 – 00:40:30)
“Sons of Anarchy” (00:40:40 – 00:50:15)
“The Office” (00:50:15 – 00:54:05)
“How I Met Your Mother” (00:54:10 – 01:00:45)
Listener mail – Guest Appearances (01:01:10 – 01:04:15)
Listener mail – “Life” (01:04:15 – 01:07:15)
“Homeland” (01:07:15 – 01:14:00)
As always, you can subscribe to The Firewall & Iceberg Podcast over at the iTunes Store, where you can also rate us and comment on us. Or you can always follow our RSS Feed, download the MP3 file or stream it on Dan’s blog.
And as always, feel free to e-mail us questions for the podcast.
Join The Discussion: Log In With