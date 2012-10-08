Week 2 of the TV season was slow. Week 3 is crazy, with many more new shows and returning shows premiering, which means it’s a busy Firewall & Iceberg Podcast, as Dan and I talk about “Arrow,” “Chicago Fire,” “Nashville,” “Beauty and the Beast,” “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia,” “The League,” “The Walking Dead” and “Homeland.”
The line-up:
“Arrow” (00:01:10 – 00:15:00)
“Chicago Fire” (00:15:00 – 00:27:00)
“Nashville” (00:27:05 – 00:39:40)
“Beauty and the Beast” (00:39:45 – 47:40)
“It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia” (00:47:45 – 00:52:45)
“The League” (00:53:00 – 00:56:45)
“The Walking Dead” (00:56:50 – 01:07:00)
“Homeland” (01:07:45 – 01:20:45)
As always, you can subscribe to The Firewall & Iceberg Podcast over at the iTunes Store, where you can also rate us and comment on us. Or you can always follow our RSS Feed, download the MP3 file or stream it on Dan’s blog.
And as always, feel free to e-mail us questions for the podcast.
Nashville pilot can be watched on ABC.com. Chicago Fire pilot can be watched on NBC.com. Just go to the shows’ pages and click on full episodes.
Alan, is Homeland going to be part of the regular podcast discussion, like Mad Men and Breaking Bad? Havent listened to the podcast but did a dance of joy on seeing Homeland in the outline.
Allan, how come you haven’t mentioned the new run of Good Wife either here or in review? seems odd, given your affection for the show.
Haven’t seen the second episode yet, and it was nearly a week after airing that I saw the first one. Right now, it’s a casualty of the Sunday night drama traffic jam.
The podcast episode is not up on iTunes yet. I hope it will be soon. I need to know if Beauty and the Beast is the best show of the season or the second best show of the season!
You can go to Dan’s page (link in the text above) and download the MP3. It’s still not on iTunes.
Alan and Dann, in the comments to your review for this Homeland episode people that know have explained that it’s simply not possible for Brody to have texted or phoned from within the Pentagon, let alone even had a cell phone in his possession. Your readers are smart.