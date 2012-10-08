Firewall & Iceberg Podcast, episode 153: ‘The Walking Dead,’ ‘Nashville,’ ‘Arrow,’ ‘Chicago Fire’ & more

Week 2 of the TV season was slow. Week 3 is crazy, with many more new shows and returning shows premiering, which means it’s a busy Firewall & Iceberg Podcast, as Dan and I talk about “Arrow,” “Chicago Fire,” “Nashville,” “Beauty and the Beast,” “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia,” “The League,” “The Walking Dead” and “Homeland.”

The line-up:

“Arrow” (00:01:10 – 00:15:00)

“Chicago Fire” (00:15:00 – 00:27:00)

“Nashville” (00:27:05 – 00:39:40)

“Beauty and the Beast” (00:39:45 – 47:40)

“It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia” (00:47:45 – 00:52:45)

“The League” (00:53:00 – 00:56:45)

“The Walking Dead” (00:56:50 – 01:07:00)

“Homeland” (01:07:45 – 01:20:45)

