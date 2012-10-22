Firewall & Iceberg Podcast, episode 155: ‘Happy Endings,’ ‘Don’t Trust the B,’ ‘Mockingbird Lane’ & more

#Homeland #Happy Endings
10.22.12 6 years ago 4 Comments

The

After some recent scheduling weirdness, it’s back to Monday for the Firewall & Iceberg Podcast, as Dan and I talk about ABC’s returning comedies, NBC’s busted pilot theater, reality TV, “Homeland,” and more.

The line-up:

“Happy Endings” (00:01:45 – 00:12:00)
“Don’t Trust the B—- in Apartment 23” (00:12:00 – 00:24:25)
“Mockingbird Lane” (00:24:30 – 00:39:15)
Dan’s Reality Roundup (00:39:20 – 00:52:30)
Listener Mail – Token Diversity (00:52: 48 – 00:59:20)
Listener Mail – Girls vs. Boys (00:59:25 – 01:04:20)
“Homeland” (01:05:00 – 01:20:45)

As always, you can subscribe to The Firewall & Iceberg Podcast over at the iTunes Store, where you can also rate us and comment on us. Or you can always follow our RSS Feed, download the MP3 file or stream it on Dan’s blog.

And as always, feel free to e-mail us questions for the podcast.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Homeland#Happy Endings
TAGSALAN SEPINWALLDON'T TRUST THE B---- IN APT. 23Firewall IcebergHAPPY ENDINGSHOMELANDMOCKINGBIRD LANE

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 7 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP