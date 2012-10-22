After some recent scheduling weirdness, it’s back to Monday for the Firewall & Iceberg Podcast, as Dan and I talk about ABC’s returning comedies, NBC’s busted pilot theater, reality TV, “Homeland,” and more.
The line-up:
“Happy Endings” (00:01:45 – 00:12:00)
“Don’t Trust the B—- in Apartment 23” (00:12:00 – 00:24:25)
“Mockingbird Lane” (00:24:30 – 00:39:15)
Dan’s Reality Roundup (00:39:20 – 00:52:30)
Listener Mail – Token Diversity (00:52: 48 – 00:59:20)
Listener Mail – Girls vs. Boys (00:59:25 – 01:04:20)
“Homeland” (01:05:00 – 01:20:45)
As always, you can subscribe to The Firewall & Iceberg Podcast over at the iTunes Store, where you can also rate us and comment on us. Or you can always follow our RSS Feed, download the MP3 file or stream it on Dan’s blog.
And as always, feel free to e-mail us questions for the podcast.
That looks suspiciously like the line-up from last week’s podcast…
Or its that, i just skipped to homeland.
Forgot to update the rundown. It’s correct now.
The times are off i think by 5 minutes.
Also, lol, i agree with Dan that its easy to say yes to being Mike in the Jessica scenario than it is with being Dana in the two adolescent boys & doing drugs scenario…..