Firewall & Iceberg Podcast, episode 156: ‘Witness,’ ‘Wedding Band,’ ‘The Walking Dead,’ ‘Homeland’ & more

11.06.12 6 years ago 6 Comments

A hurricane can postpone the Firewall & Iceberg Podcast, but Sandy couldn’t stop it forever. After I spent the last week either powerless or as a nomad in the wilds of Connecticut, I was finally able to return home last night. In fact, the podcast was supposed to be finished yesterday, but midway through recording it, I got the call that our power was back on, and had to hastily pack up the family truckster for the drive home to Jersey, so we’re technically reviewing HBO’s excellent “Witness” a day late. That’s what On Demand and HBO multiplex channels are for. In addition, Dan and I review TBS’ “Wedding Band,” discuss NBC’s mid-season schedule, the “Up All Night” format change, how we feel about “Nahville” and “Last Resort” these days, and the latest episodes of “The Walking Dead” and “Homeland.”

The line-up:

“Witness” (00:01:55 – 00:11:05)
“The Wedding Band” (00:11:05 – 00:23:25)
NBC’s Midseason Schedule (00:23:25 – 00:37:30)
“Nashville” (00:37:30 – 00:44:15)
“Last Resort” (00:44:20 – 00:52:05)
“The Walking Dead” (00:52:20 – 01:10:30)
“Homeland” (01:10:30 – 01:31:30)

As always, you can subscribe to The Firewall & Iceberg Podcast over at the iTunes Store, where you can also rate us and comment on us. Or you can always follow our RSS Feed, download the MP3 file or stream it on Dan’s blog.

And as always, feel free to e-mail us questions for the podcast.

