A hurricane can postpone the Firewall & Iceberg Podcast, but Sandy couldn’t stop it forever. After I spent the last week either powerless or as a nomad in the wilds of Connecticut, I was finally able to return home last night. In fact, the podcast was supposed to be finished yesterday, but midway through recording it, I got the call that our power was back on, and had to hastily pack up the family truckster for the drive home to Jersey, so we’re technically reviewing HBO’s excellent “Witness” a day late. That’s what On Demand and HBO multiplex channels are for. In addition, Dan and I review TBS’ “Wedding Band,” discuss NBC’s mid-season schedule, the “Up All Night” format change, how we feel about “Nahville” and “Last Resort” these days, and the latest episodes of “The Walking Dead” and “Homeland.”
The line-up:
As always, you can subscribe to The Firewall & Iceberg Podcast over at the iTunes Store, where you can also rate us and comment on us. Or you can always follow our RSS Feed, download the MP3 file or stream it on Dan’s blog.
And as always, feel free to e-mail us questions for the podcast.
Alan, Are you caught up on Dexter? I think the season is in a rebound. Yvonne S and Micheal C Hall have great TV. And if thought that Chuck has shown all of Yvonne Strahovski that can be shown on TV,Boy did last night of Dexter prove you wrong.
I was going to ask this as well. It’s been much better than the last 2 season but it could all fall apart really fast if they don’t stick the landing to this.
Why do people insist that this Carver person’s supposed to mean anything? I have no idea who the actor is.
Alan, it feels sometimes like your opinion of an episode changes markedly between your review and your discussion of that episode during the podcast. Based on your latest Homeland review, I wouldn’t have guessed that you had any major issues with the episode, but when you got together with Dan to discuss, the two of you rightly brought up your disappointment at the boring family subplots and the ridiculous ninja strike team. Do you intentionally hold some thoughts back in your reviews, or does talking to Dan/reading comments/thinking on things a bit longer sometimes cause you to feel differently about an episode you’ve already written up?
In all candor, I watched Homeland on Monday, hours before the storm hit, and wrote the review very quickly right after, because I wasn’t sure if/when I would lose power and how long I would be without it. And then, once I wound up with power in Connecticut, I had too many other things to do to take time going back over that review. Had I had a few days to sit on it, I think my objections to the ninja massacre scene would have come out much more strongly (as in, at all).
Glad you are back. Look forward to listening to the podcast.