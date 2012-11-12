“Catfish: The TV Show” (00:02:35 – 00:14:50)

“Crossfire Hurricane” (00:14:50 – 00:24:20)

“Go On” (00:24:20 – 00:31:30)

“Boardwalk Empire” (00:31:30 – 00:42:20)

“Dexter” (00:42:25 – 00:52:40)

Listener Mail – “Mockingbird Lane” (00:52:55 – 00:58:20)

Listener Mail – TV stars in movie ensembles (00:58:20 – 01:03:40)

“Homeland” (01:03:40 – 01:23:15)

As always, you can subscribe to The Firewall & Iceberg Podcast over at the iTunes Store, where you can also rate us and comment on us. Or you can always follow our RSS Feed, download the MP3 file or stream it on Dan’s blog.