Firewall & Iceberg Podcast, episode 157: ‘Catfish,’ ‘Crossfire Hurricane,’ ‘Go On,’ ‘Dexter’ & more

11.12.12 6 years ago 2 Comments

It’s finally a happy Monday again on the Firewall & Iceberg Podcast, as Dan and I cover a lot of stuff before we take Thanksgiving week off, including MTV’s new docu-series “Catfish,” HBO’s Rolling Stones documentary “Crossfire Hurricane,” catch-up sessions with “Go On,” “Boardwalk Empire” and “Dexter,” plus some mail before the weekly “Homeland” discussion.

The line-up:

“Catfish: The TV Show” (00:02:35 – 00:14:50)
“Crossfire Hurricane” (00:14:50 – 00:24:20)
“Go On” (00:24:20 – 00:31:30)
“Boardwalk Empire” (00:31:30 – 00:42:20)
“Dexter” (00:42:25 – 00:52:40)
Listener Mail – “Mockingbird Lane” (00:52:55 – 00:58:20)
Listener Mail – TV stars in movie ensembles (00:58:20 – 01:03:40)
“Homeland” (01:03:40 – 01:23:15)

As always, you can subscribe to The Firewall & Iceberg Podcast over at the iTunes Store, where you can also rate us and comment on us. Or you can always follow our RSS Feed, download the MP3 file or stream it on Dan’s blog.

And as always, feel free to e-mail us questions for the podcast.

