It’s finally a happy Monday again on the Firewall & Iceberg Podcast, as Dan and I cover a lot of stuff before we take Thanksgiving week off, including MTV’s new docu-series “Catfish,” HBO’s Rolling Stones documentary “Crossfire Hurricane,” catch-up sessions with “Go On,” “Boardwalk Empire” and “Dexter,” plus some mail before the weekly “Homeland” discussion.
The line-up:
“Catfish: The TV Show” (00:02:35 – 00:14:50)
“Crossfire Hurricane” (00:14:50 – 00:24:20)
“Go On” (00:24:20 – 00:31:30)
“Boardwalk Empire” (00:31:30 – 00:42:20)
“Dexter” (00:42:25 – 00:52:40)
Listener Mail – “Mockingbird Lane” (00:52:55 – 00:58:20)
Listener Mail – TV stars in movie ensembles (00:58:20 – 01:03:40)
“Homeland” (01:03:40 – 01:23:15)
Dear Awall,
Missed you during your brief absence last week. I have recently discovered that two characters, from different sitcoms, on different networks, have been referenced as dumb enough to eat a candle. Your mission: Find those characters and report back immediately.
I really enjoy the hell out of your podcasts. Thanks for posting these, but a HUGE thank you for acknowledging the illogical govt reaction to the Cobra commando team on Homeland. I think we can all agree the show is so good we’re willing to overlook it, but I needed to hear it mentioned by a critic.
And I too desperately wish to hear Mandy sing on Homeland. Dan is not alone. That beard cannot be denied.