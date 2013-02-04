Another long Firewall & Iceberg Podcast this week, as Dan and I discuss various Super Bowl-related entertainment (or the lack thereof), the revamped returns of “Smash” And “Community,” discuss TNT’s “Monday Mornings,” check in on the return of “The Walking Dead,” and spend even more time extolling the virtues of “30 Rock.” Oh, and we get to discuss Kareem Abdul-Jabar, TV critic. Always fun. The lineup:

Super Bowl XLVII (00:00:55 – 23:20)

“Monday Mornings” (00:23:20 – 00:35:10)

“Smash” (00:35:10 – 00:46:40)

“Community” (00:46:40 – 00:56:15)

“The Walking Dead” (00:56:20 – 01:03:10)

Listener Mail – Kareem’s Thoughts on “Girls” (01:03:30 – 01:09:45)

“30 Rock” finale (01:09:45 – 01:37:10)

