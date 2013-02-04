Firewall & Iceberg Podcast, episode 168: ‘Community,’ ‘Smash,’ ‘The Walking Dead’ & more

Another long Firewall & Iceberg Podcast this week, as Dan and I discuss various Super Bowl-related entertainment (or the lack thereof), the revamped returns of “Smash” And “Community,” discuss TNT’s “Monday Mornings,” check in on the return of “The Walking Dead,” and spend even more time extolling the virtues of “30 Rock.” Oh, and we get to discuss Kareem Abdul-Jabar, TV critic. Always fun. The lineup:

Super Bowl XLVII (00:00:55 – 23:20)
“Monday Mornings” (00:23:20 – 00:35:10)
“Smash” (00:35:10 – 00:46:40)
“Community” (00:46:40 – 00:56:15)
“The Walking Dead” (00:56:20 – 01:03:10)
Listener Mail – Kareem’s Thoughts on “Girls” (01:03:30 – 01:09:45)
“30 Rock” finale (01:09:45 – 01:37:10)
As always, you can subscribe to The Firewall & Iceberg Podcast over at the iTunes Store, where you can also rate us and comment on us. Or you can always follow our RSS Feed, download the MP3 file or stream it on Dan’s blog.

And as always, feel free to e-mail us questions for the podcast.

TOPICS#30 Rock#Community#The Walking Dead
TAGS30 ROCKCommunityFirewall IcebergMonday MorningsSMASHThe Walking Dead

