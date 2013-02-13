Firewall & Iceberg Podcast, episode 169: ‘Zero Hour,’ ‘Cult,’ ‘Scandal’ & more

Travel has impacted the Firewall & Iceberg Podcast schedule of late. Dan was in London earlier this week, so you get a Wednesday show, and I’ll be on vacation next week, which means no show at all. But in this one, we discuss “Zero Hour,” “Cult,” Beyonce, “Scandal,” Super Bowl showcases and more. The lineup: 

“Zero Hour” (00:01:10 – 00:13:40)
“Cult” (00:13:40 – 00:28:30)
“Beyonce: Life Is But a Dream” (00:28:30 – 00:36:25)
NBC’s return to suckage (00:36:25 – 00:53:50)
Listener Mail – The Rise of “Scandal” (00:55:05 – 01:11:30)
Listener Mail – Who gets to end shows? (01:11:30 – 01:18:20)
Listener Mail – post-Super Bowl “Elementary” (01:18:25 – 01:24:30)
