Firewall & Iceberg podcast, episode 17: Upfronts, ‘Good Guys’ and ‘Lost’

Senior Television Writer
05.19.10 21 Comments

The

Though we talked about doing a podcast yesterday, and/or one on Friday, Dan and I wound up sticking to the regular Wednesday schedule for this week’s extra-long Firewall & Iceberg podcast episode.

Upfronts consume a large chunk of the show this week, but we also stopped to discuss Bradley Whitford’s mustache as it relates to “The Good Guys,” and to talk about last night’s “Lost.” The breakdown:

Network Upfronts — NBC, FOX, ABC and then CBS (with some intermingling throughout) — 01:45 – 43:45
FOX’s “The Good Guys” — 43:45 – 49:40
ABC’s “Lost” — 49:40 – 01:01:45
As always, you can subscribe to The Firewall & Iceberg Podcast over at the iTunes Store, where you can also rate us and comment on us. [Or you can always follow our RSS Feed.] You can download the podcast file here, or stream it on Dan’s blog.

TAGSALAN SEPINWALLFirewall IcebergLostTHE GOOD GUYSUPFRONTS

