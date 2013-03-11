Last week, we thought the Firewall & Iceberg Podcast would be short. Instead, it was our longest ever. This week, we also thought it would be short, and it was – but only by the absurd F&I standards, in that it still clocked in around an hour. Another slow week brought with it more check-ins, a review of the latest “30 for 30” documentary, some listener mail and even a few minutes of sports talk! The lineup:

30 For 30’s “Survive and Advance” (00:01:30 – 00:11:35)

“Justified” check-in (00:11:45 – 00:29:15)

“Saturday Night Live” check-in (00:29:15 – 00:39:30)

Listener Mail: Pilot casting (00:39:45 – 00:45:45)

Listener Mail: DVR impact on advertisers (00:45:50 – 00:50:20)

Listener Mail: Rotten Tomatoes for TV (00:50:40 – 00:53:35)

Listener Mail: “Walking Dead” and spoiler-y “Previously on” segments (00:53:35 – 00:59:40)

Sports Blather (00:59:50 – 01:04:50)

And as always, feel free to e-mail us questions for the podcast.