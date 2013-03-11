Last week, we thought the Firewall & Iceberg Podcast would be short. Instead, it was our longest ever. This week, we also thought it would be short, and it was – but only by the absurd F&I standards, in that it still clocked in around an hour. Another slow week brought with it more check-ins, a review of the latest “30 for 30” documentary, some listener mail and even a few minutes of sports talk! The lineup:
30 For 30’s “Survive and Advance” (00:01:30 – 00:11:35)
“Justified” check-in (00:11:45 – 00:29:15)
“Saturday Night Live” check-in (00:29:15 – 00:39:30)
Listener Mail: Pilot casting (00:39:45 – 00:45:45)
Listener Mail: DVR impact on advertisers (00:45:50 – 00:50:20)
Listener Mail: Rotten Tomatoes for TV (00:50:40 – 00:53:35)
Listener Mail: “Walking Dead” and spoiler-y “Previously on” segments (00:53:35 – 00:59:40)
Sports Blather (00:59:50 – 01:04:50)
that was not a very good episode of snl. Don’t fool yourself. and how is it that the over-reliance of Kristen Wiig and her characters is a bad thing yet you liked the show full of overdone sketches and premises
agree. SNL is awful, and the trotting out of the old, actually talented folks, and then the way they didn’t even use them all that much, was ridiculous. bad.
justin timberlake is such a geek. and not a very original or interesting person or performer. he lacks any appeal. i don’t get it.
the song with Jay-Z was PAINFUL.
No extra mention of Patton Oswalt in the Justified guest star discussion (or did I miss it?). He’s a very good addition to the cast and his role as Constable Bob is very funny (as is watching him with guns).
On Justified, I agree the body count is too high this season and last. They seem to think that all that matters is Raylan’s body count and they can go wild with other characters but it is just too gruesome.
Also, I still think they made a big structural error for the series in killing off Aunt Helen in season 2. And another one last season when they killed off the pawn broker who could have been used interestingly later.
Big fan of the podcast and think you guys make it interesting and entertaining even when I don’t care much about the show or subject you are talking about. One show that I think does the “previously on” thing really well is Supernatural prior to their season finales. I’m not a huge Supernatural fan (you guys aren’t either as you’ve mentioned) or Kansas fan but the “Road So Far” intros prior to the season finales are really well done imo.