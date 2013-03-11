Firewall & Iceberg Podcast, episode 172: ’30 for 30: Survive and Advance,’ ‘Justified,’ ‘SNL’ & more

#Justified
Senior Television Writer
03.11.13 5 Comments

The

Last week, we thought the Firewall & Iceberg Podcast would be short. Instead, it was our longest ever. This week, we also thought it would be short, and it was – but only by the absurd F&I standards, in that it still clocked in around an hour. Another slow week brought with it more check-ins, a review of the latest “30 for 30” documentary, some listener mail and even a few minutes of sports talk! The lineup:

30 For 30’s “Survive and Advance” (00:01:30 – 00:11:35)
“Justified” check-in (00:11:45 – 00:29:15)
“Saturday Night Live” check-in (00:29:15 – 00:39:30)
Listener Mail: Pilot casting (00:39:45 – 00:45:45)
Listener Mail: DVR impact on advertisers (00:45:50 – 00:50:20)
Listener Mail: Rotten Tomatoes for TV (00:50:40 – 00:53:35)
Listener Mail: “Walking Dead” and spoiler-y “Previously on” segments (00:53:35 – 00:59:40)
Sports Blather (00:59:50 – 01:04:50)
As always, you can subscribe to The Firewall & Iceberg Podcast over at the iTunes Store, where you can also rate us and comment on us. Or you can always follow our RSS Feed, download the MP3 file or stream it on Dan’s blog.

And as always, feel free to e-mail us questions for the podcast.

