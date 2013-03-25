It’s a mono-coastal installment of the Firewall & Iceberg Podcast, as Dan is back home for Passover. You tell us if you notice any appreciable difference in sound quality from us being only a few hundred miles apart rather than close to 3000 30000. It’s a busy show, with talk about “Game of Thrones,” “Revolution,” BBC America’s “Orphan Black,” and a lot more. The lineup:

“Revolution” (00:01:10 – 00:13:55)

“Orphan Black” (00:14:00 – 00:23:10)

“Game of Thrones” (00:24:00 – 00:37:45)

“Mr. Selfridge” (00:37:45 – 43:50)

A few words on “Happy Endings” on Friday and Jaypocalypse 2.0 (00:44:00 – 01:01:20)

Listener Mail – Marketing versus Creative (01:01:35 – 01:05:55)

Listener Mail – The future of “Law & Order” (01:06:00 – 01:12:05)

Listener Mail – Showrunners on multiple shows (01:12:10 – 01:18:20)

Listener Mail – Live+3 versus C3 ratings (01:18:25 – 01:20:20)

And as always, feel free to e-mail us questions for the podcast.