It’s a mono-coastal installment of the Firewall & Iceberg Podcast, as Dan is back home for Passover. You tell us if you notice any appreciable difference in sound quality from us being only a few hundred miles apart rather than close to 3000 30000. It’s a busy show, with talk about “Game of Thrones,” “Revolution,” BBC America’s “Orphan Black,” and a lot more. The lineup:
“Revolution” (00:01:10 – 00:13:55)
“Orphan Black” (00:14:00 – 00:23:10)
“Game of Thrones” (00:24:00 – 00:37:45)
“Mr. Selfridge” (00:37:45 – 43:50)
A few words on “Happy Endings” on Friday and Jaypocalypse 2.0 (00:44:00 – 01:01:20)
Listener Mail – Marketing versus Creative (01:01:35 – 01:05:55)
Listener Mail – The future of “Law & Order” (01:06:00 – 01:12:05)
Listener Mail – Showrunners on multiple shows (01:12:10 – 01:18:20)
Listener Mail – Live+3 versus C3 ratings (01:18:25 – 01:20:20)
30,000 miles??? Does Dan live in a spaceship that broke down part way to the moon?
I’d be curious to know where in NJ and CA you guys are recording from if it means you’re 30,000 miles apart.
Regarding Game of Thrones – I have to disagree pointedly with Dan’s assessment of the second book. Personally, I think it’s the most cohesive and internally satisfying of the series, although it’s true that the third book probably has more big, memorable moments. But it’s very odd to suggest that “nothing happens” in a book where (to take one example) the protagonist family’s stronghold is burned to the ground by an ostensible ally. I’ll note in passing that the second book is higher rated than the first on Goodreads and Amazon, so I don’t think I’m alone in my opinion.
No, if the second season of GoT was not as satisfying as the first (and I agree it wasn’t), that is the showrunners’ fault. I thought S2 got off to a gloriously dark start, and was generally better shot, directed, and acted than the first season. But they screwed up the climaxes, and the character development, for most of the storylines other than Tyrion’s. And for Alan – I think much of the character development you were missing is present in the book. For instance, to mention some very minor book spoilers: Jon’s relationship with Qhorin Halfhand is much more developed in the book, so the final sacrifice he makes has a lot more history behind it. Similarly, Arya’s relationship with Jaqen H’gar takes her to some darker places in the book, and she ends up taking on a level of responsibility for things that happen that is pretty heavy for someone her age.
I don’t say all this to trash the show, which I like quite a lot, and I’m grateful it exists. But I think they made some very basic writing errors in S2, almost all of which played out in the last few episodes. I’m hoping this season will improve on that significantly.
Finally: for Alan, I want to agree with Dan that your critique of GoT’s structure seems very half-baked to me. It’s unfair to call it a soap opera structure when most of the big ensemble shows in recent years use a very similar approach – including not only Boardwalk Empire but also The Wire.
Indeed, unless I’m forgetting something, I don’t think the Wire ever had a “bottle episode” like Blackwater that focused on only one group of characters. The cast was of a similar size, which meant each storyline was advanced just about five minutes per episode.
The difference is that in The Wire, five minutes was enough – even when a character didn’t do much of anything, they were able to make it seem dramatic, funny, relevant. I don’t think GoT has been able to _consistently_ pass that test, and that’s your core problem with it. It’s the difference between good writing, and great.
I disagree that that is the core problem. The difference between The Wire and GoT, and their treatment of the ensemble casts, is that for the most part the storylines and characters in The Wire were much more closely woven together than they are in GoT. In GoT, yes the different story threads have grand repercussions that affect the world as a whole but on a closer, short-term scale, nothing that Jon does directly affects the characters outside of his storyline, the same with Bran, Arya, and especially Dany, seeing as she is on a different continent, etc. On The Wire, it was all focused on a single city, and the large cast intermingled far more thoroughly than it does on GoT. When your storylines aren’t even close geographically, it is hard to get a sense of focus and cohesion (other than thematically). That is the core problem, in my opinion.
That being said, I don’t have near as much of a problem with it as Alan seems to (I think it might be something that bothers the non book readers more).
About the second book, I am one of those who thought it was weaker, particularly than the third (I’m not sure how I would compare it to the first) but I do agree with you about them mishandling certain storylines- particularly Jon’s, the added material in Dany’s (I underestand why they needed to expand it but I would have preferred if they’d just stuck to the more slight story from the books rather that what they ended up with) and the anticlimactic ending of Arya’s. And as much as I liked Theon’s arc throughout most of the season, the way they handled the sack of Winterfell was just flat out bad storytelling, in my opinion. There was no need for them to withhold the amount of information that they did, when it wasn’t withheld at all, from what I can remember, in the book. It was just needlessly, pointlessly confusing. It also made no sense that when they saw Maester Luwin against that tree, one of their first questions wasn’t “what the fuck happened here?”
I’m not surprised at all that Theon’s storyline at the start of season 3 doesn’t seem like it makes sense.
Even so, I still love the show and I’m so amped for its return. If they nail this season it should be spectacular.
Good podcast as usual though I think the actor who plays Winston on New Girl doesn’t get enough credit. I find him more talented and his character more interesting than Wayans and Coach.
Thanks for the podcast, guys – but I want to express my disagreement with Alan’s point about spoilers. I care much more about hearing spoilers for shows that I enjoy intensely (and am heavily invested in), such as Mad Men – then shows which I don’t, such as The Walking Dead. Would I still enjoy Mad Men much more than TWD if I had heard spoilers for both? Of course, but that doesn’t negate the first point.
Theon doesn’t appear in the 3rd book. So that probably explains why his story is confusing.