Firewall & Iceberg Podcast, episode 174: ‘Game of Thrones,’ ‘Revolution,’ ‘Orphan Black’ & more

03.25.13 7 Comments

The

It’s a mono-coastal installment of the Firewall & Iceberg Podcast, as Dan is back home for Passover. You tell us if you notice any appreciable difference in sound quality from us being only a few hundred miles apart rather than close to 3000 30000. It’s a busy show, with talk about “Game of Thrones,” “Revolution,” BBC America’s “Orphan Black,” and a lot more. The lineup:

“Revolution” (00:01:10 – 00:13:55)
“Orphan Black” (00:14:00 – 00:23:10)
“Game of Thrones” (00:24:00 – 00:37:45)
“Mr. Selfridge” (00:37:45 – 43:50)
A few words on “Happy Endings” on Friday and Jaypocalypse 2.0 (00:44:00 – 01:01:20)
Listener Mail – Marketing versus Creative (01:01:35 – 01:05:55)
Listener Mail – The future of “Law & Order” (01:06:00 – 01:12:05)
Listener Mail – Showrunners on multiple shows (01:12:10 – 01:18:20)
Listener Mail – Live+3 versus C3 ratings (01:18:25 – 01:20:20)
As always, you can subscribe to The Firewall & Iceberg Podcast over at the iTunes Store, where you can also rate us and comment on us. Or you can always follow our RSS Feed, download the MP3 file or stream it on Dan’s blog.

And as always, feel free to e-mail us questions for the podcast.

