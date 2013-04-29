The network TV season is almost over, but this week’s Firewall & Iceberg Podcast is a mix of finale and premiere talk, as we see how “The Good Wife” wrapped things up while looking at the debut of two new comedies, in addition to checking in on the midpoint of “Game of Thrones” season 3 and our usual “Mad Men” analysis.
The lineup:
“Family Tools” (00:01:25 – 00:16:25)
“Maron” (00:16:30 – 00:27:55)
Listener Mail – “Hannibal” & “The Following” (00:28:20 – 00:39:15)
“Good Wife” (00:39:20 – 00:54:45)
“Game of Thrones” (00:54:50 – 01:11:05)
“Mad Men” (01:11:10 – 01:33:25)
As always, you can subscribe to The Firewall & Iceberg Podcast over at the iTunes Store, where you can also rate us and comment on us. Or you can always follow our RSS Feed, download the MP3 file or stream it on Dan’s blog.
And as always, feel free to e-mail us questions for the podcast.
I think you meant White Van Man. White Man Van would be an entirely different, slightly racist sounding, show.
Man I wish things would have worked out at the start either experiencing Game of Thrones as virgins both or readers both… everywhere I’ve heard any sort of media podcasts where the discussion is between one commenter of one sort and one of the other it’s been suboptimal =P
Wish things had worked out with Game of Thrones being experienced either as two virgins or two indepth nerdy readers… every site/podcast I’ve seen that attempts to do one sort of commenter with the other sort ends up being suboptimal with the second-guessing and the walking on eggshells, etc.
As was explained to me many years ago, JIFF is a brand of peanut butter. GIF is a file format, and never the twain shall meet. Please stop referring to your animated image files like they should be paired with chocolate.
I’m a big Marc Maron fan and podcast listener in general. I watched the episode on the IFC site (#2 of what Dan/Alan saw) and was pretty happy with it. It did seem like you could see Marc acting a bit, but for someone with basically no experience that’s expected to a degree and should get better over time. I also think the format with a steady stream of great guest stars is promising for it’s long term hopes. Odd that Alan’s least favorite part of WTF is the Maron monologue when that’s the portion I was most looking forward to being converted/expanded on in the TV show.
As for the next podcast to get made into a TV show, sorry Alan and Dan, but my vote goes to Bill Burr (The Monday Morning podcast). As a comedian he’s putting out high quality material with impressive frequency – not quite at the Louis CK level, but close. I’m just not sure what the hook would be for a TV show yet.
Also – I’ve only watched two Legit episodes so far and have the rest stockpiled to run through over the summer, but shouldn’t Jim Jefferies be included in the conversation about people following the Louie lead?
Alan, I can’t believe you actually find Betty to be the least interesting on the show. I’m always shocked when people say that…
B – No, Alan doesn’t find her interesting. I do! Sorry…
-Daniel
Small correction to something Dan said — Don isn’t the only person we see reading a newspaper in Mad Men. Right before the Pete/Harry confrontation, we can see Bert in the background, sitting on a couch in his office reading the paper.
Dan was saying that The Ape was the only paper (of many being read throughout the episode) where you could clearly see the name of the paper.
Ahh. That makes more sense. That one just stuck out for me because Bert looking incredibly relaxed and not-busy in the background = always funny.
Apologies to Dan! I’m dumb.
Paul – I honestly no longer remember what I said or what I MEANT to say, so we can totally just assume that I screwed up in some way. I can live with that.
-Daniel
Can I just put it out there that Alan panicking about Dan spoiling things for him about Game of Thrones was kind of adorable?
Love the podcast, guys. :D
If anyone cares, the missed installment of Hannibal, “Ceuf,” just came through in full on my iTunes season pass unedited.
Whether you dislike it or not, the ending of ‘The Good Wife’ finale was written to imply a fairly specific reason for Alicia’s decision to finally go with Cary: she spotted someone she thought was Will at the party (an actor clearly hired because he looked like Will from behind), causing the same conflicted feelings in her as before. This prompted her to go in the bathroom and call Cary, etc. (although, of course, it was meant to be ambiguous who she was dialing). Clearly the stuff happening (yet again) with Will was intended to be the final straw.
At first I felt the same way about Alicia’s decision to join Cary that it was sort of out the blue because there was no real thread that lead back to her misgivings about staying where she was(as Dan has examples of from the podcast) but then it felt like this was the great lawyer Alicia who in the very same scene has that annoying client call her at 2 in the morning to tell her to join Cary for his own interests and the scene ends with her saying she did not see a way out of this mess with Will. I think when she sees the fellow who is not Will, she figures out the way out.
Precisely (on top of the stuff that Dan mentioned from previous episodes) ;)
I think The Wire had a good balance between the cops and the Barksdale gang, later with Marlo. With Levy to put his thumb on the scales for the Barksdales and the system itself as uninterested in solving big cases, Simon made sure they were evenly matched.
The Greek, however, always struck me as a bit of a supervillain. A character with connections everywhere, nearly impossible to track, and no real identity that the viewers ever knew.
Ack. In any case. I found the Greek – very sadly – as realistic as the other criminals on The Wire, knowing a few guys who’ve brushed up against FBI work in their careers. Few ties to the community they live in, living below the radar, and doing very little except accumulating money and pulling the strings of underling criminal networks. Harder to relate to than guys with more human “jobs” within their organizations, like Stringer and Avon (and much harder to catch), but that’s the world. I’m not sure how you’d do a character like that in the realistic way The Wire favored, since so much of how they operate is so benign and removed from any direct “action,” and they can just roll along for decades essentially unnoticed.
Two things:
1. Dan did not spoil anything for Alan. We have to remember that many characters have had subtle characterization changes which means that even book readers can’t expect to know exactly how they’ll react to any given situation. We may know the main plot points, but the characters routinely do things that aren’t necessarily consistent with how their characters are presented in the books. Dan’s “we don’t know what will happen” routine is pretty much the norm for anyone who is aware of spoilers when discussing it with someone else. I’ve yet to hear him actually spoil anything, implicit or otherwise.
2. Could not agree more with Dan about “Junior Soprano Judge.” It took just one episode for him to become my favorite judge on the show. I’m sorry, but him playing a tech-savvy octogenarian is hilarious. I thoroughly enjoy Johnny Sac judge as well, and I’m looking forward to more appearances from other Sopranos alums (agree that Paulie Walnuts would be great, but Tony himself would be my favorite).
The Hannibal episode was pulled because of Newtown, not Boston.
Hey guys – Tom and Lorenzo’s Mad Style blog has a still shot (gif) of Peggy smiling on the sofa. They also not Peggers is in slacks for the 1st time in the entire series.