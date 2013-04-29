The network TV season is almost over, but this week’s Firewall & Iceberg Podcast is a mix of finale and premiere talk, as we see how “The Good Wife” wrapped things up while looking at the debut of two new comedies, in addition to checking in on the midpoint of “Game of Thrones” season 3 and our usual “Mad Men” analysis.

The lineup:

“Family Tools” (00:01:25 – 00:16:25) “Maron” (00:16:30 – 00:27:55) Listener Mail – “Hannibal” & “The Following” (00:28:20 – 00:39:15) “Good Wife” (00:39:20 – 00:54:45) “Game of Thrones” (00:54:50 – 01:11:05) “Mad Men” (01:11:10 – 01:33:25)

