Firewall & Iceberg Podcast, episode 179: 'Family Tools,' 'Maron,' 'Game of Thrones' & more

04.29.13

The network TV season is almost over, but this week’s Firewall & Iceberg Podcast is a mix of finale and premiere talk, as we see how “The Good Wife” wrapped things up while looking at the debut of two new comedies, in addition to checking in on the midpoint of “Game of Thrones” season 3 and our usual “Mad Men” analysis.

The lineup:

“Family Tools” (00:01:25 – 00:16:25)
“Maron” (00:16:30 – 00:27:55)
Listener Mail – “Hannibal” & “The Following” (00:28:20 – 00:39:15)
“Good Wife” (00:39:20 – 00:54:45)
“Game of Thrones” (00:54:50 – 01:11:05)
“Mad Men” (01:11:10 – 01:33:25)

As always, you can subscribe to The Firewall & Iceberg Podcast over at the iTunes Store, where you can also rate us and comment on us. Or you can always follow our RSS Feed, download the MP3 file or stream it on Dan’s blog.

And as always, feel free to e-mail us questions for the podcast.

