Firewall & Iceberg podcast, episode 19: ‘Undeclared,’ ‘Burn Notice,’ ‘Royal Pains’ and more

Senior Television Writer
06.02.10 23 Comments

The

The start of summer TV brought with it a surprisingly long (and, at the end, contentious) edition of the Firewall & Iceberg podcast, in which Dan and I discussed the following:  
“Are We Done Yet?” — 02:19 – 9:25
“Burn Notice” — 9:25 – 13:30
“Royal Pains” — 13:30 – 19:10
Listener Mail! — 19:20 – 39:00
“Undeclared” — 39:00 – 49:50
As always, you can subscribe to The Firewall & Iceberg Podcast over at the iTunes Store, where you can also rate us and comment on us. [Or you can always follow our RSS Feed.] You can also download the MP3 file, or you can stream it at Dan’s blog.

Around The Web

TAGSALAN SEPINWALLARE WE THERE YET?BURN NOTICEFirewall IcebergROYAL PAINSUNDECLARED

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 7 hours ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 4 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP