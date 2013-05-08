Firewall & Iceberg Podcast, episode 180: ‘Family Tree,’ Upfronts, ‘Mad Men’ & more

Better late and long than never? Outside concerns delayed this week’s Firewall & Iceberg Podcast until today, but
we’re pretty sure it’s it’s one of the longest we’ve ever done, and previews what should be a two-podcast week next week. We review HBO’s “Family Tree,” preview the network upfronts, break down some recent finales and do our usual “Mad Men” analysis. WARNING: Dan drops a cuss word in the middle of the “Mad Men” segment, while we’re discussing good ol’ Bob Benson.
The lineup:
As always, you can subscribe to The Firewall & Iceberg Podcast over at the iTunes Store, where you can also rate us and comment on us. Or you can always follow our RSS Feed, download the MP3 file or stream it on Dan’s blog.
And as always, feel free to e-mail us questions for the podcast.
Alan + Dan! Two bits of Nina Conte. BBC pilot that didn’t get picked up: [www.youtube.com] and, if you can find it, her amazing documentary: [www.imdb.com]
you 2 are very sexy
Is that a NJ accent you guys have? Whenever you’re discussing Mad Men and talk about Don, I get confused because I think you’re talking about Dawn.
Don and Dawn are pronounced exactly the same way.
Don is generally pronounced more like “Dahn”
Alan,
The audio quality seems much improved lately. Were you and Dan in the same room, or did you record each part as separate audio tracks and combine them with garageband or some such program?
Same method we’ve been using for the last several years. Sometimes, it’s great. Sometimes, it’s awful. Only the Skype gods get to decide what it’s going to be.
You’re wrong. Alan. As pointed out by many of us viewers already, Roger AGAIN mispronounces Chaough’s name when he reads the list, calling him either ‘Chaff’ or ‘Chag’ (depending on your preference) – both of which work as jokes.
But he does *not* say Chow-guh-guh.
That’s true; he does not. Neither does he call them, “Cutler Gleason and Chaough”.
I actually find it more amusing if he’s making up a new way to make fun the name every time he uses it.
The latest podcast is not showing up in the Apple Podcast app. WTF??
Mike – iTunes is weird. None of it has anything to do with us. Sorry!
-Daniel
I have only seen the pilot of “Family Tree”, but based on it I am with Alan in believing the “mockumentary” filming style is here only intended to be just that: a cinematic style (similar to “Modern Family”). I don’t believe it is like “Spinal Tap” or “The Office” in terms of representing to the audience that we are supposed to envision that there is actually some Michael Apted style documentary being made.