Firewall & Iceberg Podcast, episode 180: ‘Family Tree,’ Upfronts, ‘Mad Men’ & more

Better late and long than never? Outside concerns delayed this week’s Firewall & Iceberg Podcast until today, but we’re pretty sure it’s it’s one of the longest we’ve ever done, and previews what should be a two-podcast week next week. We review HBO’s “Family Tree,” preview the network upfronts, break down some recent finales and do our usual “Mad Men” analysis. WARNING: Dan drops a cuss word in the middle of the “Mad Men” segment, while we’re discussing good ol’ Bob Benson.

The lineup:

“Family Tree” (00:01:00 – 00:14:35) Upfronts Preview (00:14:35 – 00:47:00) “Parks and Recreation” (00:47:00 – 01:02:20) “Happy Endings” (01:02:25 – 01:10:45) “The Americans” (01:10:50 – 01:26:00) “Mad Men” (01:26:25 – 01:48:30)

As always, you can subscribe to The Firewall & Iceberg Podcast over at the iTunes Store, where you can also rate us and comment on us. Or you can always follow our RSS Feed, download the MP3 file or stream it on Dan’s blog.

And as always, feel free to e-mail us questions for the podcast.