It’s Upfront Week here at the Firewall & Iceberg Podcast, which means the first of what should be two installments. In this one, we discuss NBC, FOX and ABC, then get into the “Community” and “How I Met Your Mother” finales before breaking down the latest “Mad Men.” Speaking of which, here is the promised photo of a young Cloris Leachman that we discussed during the “Mad Men” segment:

The lineup:

NBC, FOX and ABC Upfronts (00:03:10 – 00:51:30)
“Community” finale (00:51:45 – 01:00:40)
“How I Met Your Mother” finale (01:00:45 – 01:16:20)
“Mad Men” (01:16:55 – 01:44:20)
In theory, we’ll be back with another one on Friday to talk about CBS, the CW, and some more finales (including “New Girl” and “The Office”).

As always, you can subscribe to The Firewall & Iceberg Podcast over at the iTunes Store, where you can also rate us and comment on us. Or you can always follow our RSS Feed, download the MP3 file or stream it on Dan’s blog.

And as always, feel free to e-mail us questions for the podcast.

