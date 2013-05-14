It’s Upfront Week here at the Firewall & Iceberg Podcast, which means the first of what should be two installments. In this one, we discuss NBC, FOX and ABC, then get into the “Community” and “How I Met Your Mother” finales before breaking down the latest “Mad Men.” Speaking of which, here is the promised photo of a young Cloris Leachman that we discussed during the “Mad Men” segment:

The lineup:

NBC, FOX and ABC Upfronts (00:03:10 – 00:51:30) “Community” finale (00:51:45 – 01:00:40) “How I Met Your Mother” finale (01:00:45 – 01:16:20) “Mad Men” (01:16:55 – 01:44:20) In theory, we’ll be back with another one on Friday to talk about CBS, the CW, and some more finales (including “New Girl” and “The Office”).

