It’s Upfront Week here at the Firewall & Iceberg Podcast, which means the first of what should be two installments. In this one, we discuss NBC, FOX and ABC, then get into the “Community” and “How I Met Your Mother” finales before breaking down the latest “Mad Men.” Speaking of which, here is the promised photo of a young Cloris Leachman that we discussed during the “Mad Men” segment:
The lineup:
NBC, FOX and ABC Upfronts (00:03:10 – 00:51:30)
“Community” finale (00:51:45 – 01:00:40)
“How I Met Your Mother” finale (01:00:45 – 01:16:20)
“Mad Men” (01:16:55 – 01:44:20)
In theory, we’ll be back with another one on Friday to talk about CBS, the CW, and some more finales (including “New Girl” and “The Office”).
I hope Dan Harmon comes back and Season 5 is even worse than Season 4 thus proving that he’s been a fraud the entire time.
Why would you hope for that? Why would that make him a fraud?
Even if he came back and it was horrible it wouldn’t make his good episdes bad.
Ditto Peter and Lisa, WTF?
MARK Wouldn’t it be satisfying to know he got paid lots and lots of money to make something you hated so much? Let’s keep our fingers crossed.
Sleepy Hollow looks ridiculous, but I am intrigued by the casting of that show and Almost Human. All things being equal, Nicole Beharie and Micheal Ealy ought to be movie stars at this point, and I’m sure FOX knows that. They’re good talent gets.
I already made a comment on Dan’s blog about the word “ridiculous” being applied to the Sleepy Hollow trailer, and now that I am seeing it repeated by someone here, I want to explore this a little more. Sleepy Hollow is a fantasy show, and as such it is not making any pretense of trying to conform to the principles of realism in fiction. Now a fantasy show can be terrible or excellent or something in between, and we will have to see Sleepy Hollow (not just a trailer) before we are in any position to make that kind of call for Sleepy Hollow, but unless someone is content taking the position that all fantasy is inherently ridiculous (and there are plenty of people who take such a position), I see no more reason to call Sleepy Hollow “ridiculous” than Game Of Thrones or Lost ridiculous (and I am willing to wager that the answers to questions like “What is going on and why?” will be more clearly and coherently communicated in Sleepy Hollow — if it lasts long enough — than they ever were in Lost).
You make a valid point that many fantasy premises sound absurd when you describe them. It really is all about the execution. The principles of realism can be applied to fantasy. Game of Thrones has lots of elements that could come off as ridiculous if the show didn’t do such a good job grounding it all with performances and production values that make it feel real. Lost on the other hand, introduced its fantasy and sci-fi elements so gradually that it kind of snuck up on viewers. The first season is all about survival on the island, with the others, Rousseau, and the hatch being introduced, but none of the truly weird things that dominated the second half of Lost’s run. Lost was also grounded by its character based approach. The characters felt real, so when they treated all the outlandish stuff they encountered as real we were invested in their point of view.
Sleppy Hollow’s trailer doesn’t do any of these things. It has a silly tone and packs in so much plot and over the top moments that it overwhelms with absurdity. That might be its intent. Maybe they’re trying for a shlocky B movie affair. It doesn’t look boring, and boring is the only unpardonable crime storytelling can commit. I can’t see myself watching it, but I can see the appeal.
Don Draper is the Harlem Globetrotters was comedy genius! 1,000 internets to you both!
Gotta say that I really appreciate when you distill the sausage-making of network television programming down to into a palatable meal, plus you make it funny and not so dry that I want to slit my wrists. Great podcast, and totally looking forward to the next installment.
Bonus points for the off-the-cuff Russian Ark reference.
Haven’t had a chance to listen to the pod yet, but here’s a much bigger picture of the one above, in case anyone’s interested:
Didn’t the ratings performance of Raising Hope on Thursdays have more to do with the fact that it was competing against The Office and Grey’s Anatomy than it was about than the lead-in value of American Idol?
NJMark – Why? “Raising Hope” was up against popular things on Tuesday night as well. What would be the point of pretending that the reason it got literally no bump from an actual lead-in was due to competition *there* rather than on the baseline?
-Daniel
To me, it’s always a little ridiculous to judge a show’s potential on a night when it only aired there once. Had Fox aired either RH or NG on Thursday for an entire season and it didn’t work, that’d be one thing, but that’s not what happened.
BJSSP – A) It’s not ridiculous. B) Nobody is/has judged “Raising Hope” or “New Girl” for their performances post-“Idol” on Thursday. The only judgement given on the podcast was for the ability of “Idol” to boost a scripted program as a lead-in.
-Daniel
@Dan:
Not sure if this is Daniel Feinberg or not, but either way, my comment wasn’t directed at any one person. I talk about the ratings a lot at zap2it.com, as well as many other places, and many people claim that shows can’t work on one night and/or won’t get a boost when they air in a particular spot for a brief period of time. It’s one thing to air it after the Superbowl, when for most shows a fifth of the 100+ million people tuning in might not normally tune in, but what did Fox expect with a one-off special episode on a night where New Girl has never aired?
As was discussed (I think) in the podcast, Fox left House (and 24, I believe) behind Idol for at least a few seasons before letting it stand on its own. The only way to judge the impact of something like Idol on New Girl, or any other show, is if it aired there for an entire season, or at least most of it.
BJSSP – The mogwai is always me.
And what FOX expected from a one-off special episode with a lead-in of 12+ million was for the numbers to not be lower than regular airings with no lead-ins.
And FOX has used “Idol” unsuccessfully to try to boost several shows in recent years. It did, however, give a noticeable bump to “SYTYCD” last night. So… It’s tough to figure.
-Daniel
-Daniel
@Dan:
Assuming spottedratings.com uses the same final numbers as zap2it.com, we can see that the April 4 New Girl episode wasn’t that different from its lows this season. It did a 2.0 in the demo and 4.77 million viewers overall, compared to a high of 2.6 to a low of 2.2 on February 5 to March 26. It hit a 1.9 in the demo on January 15, a 2.2 on January 22, and, from October 30 to January 8, ranged from 2.3 to 2.1. Plus, given the falling ratings from Idol, and the general problems with the rest of its prime time schedule (not awful, but not strong), it might have had a hard time advertising it.
Me? I look at this rating and see its got a core audience down pat. It might suffer as easily as it might rise if it were moved, especially considering the competition on Wednesday and Thursday at 9:00, but there’s no doubt TXF and Idol are stronger lead ins than anything else Fox has. I can understand why Fox left it where it was, but it would have been entirely appropriate to move it. Or any other show, for that matter. I mean, I get why Fox has two hours of reality on Wednesday, but it’s a short-sighted decision.
BJSSP – Again, though, nothing I said ever had anything to do with “New Girl.” It had to do with “Idol” as a lead-in. Back in the day, “Idol” used to be able to boost even shows that were dreadful elsewhere. It didn’t make “Arrested Development” a hit, but the “AD” episode that aired post “Idol” was one of the show’s top-rated episodes ever. Now, “Idol” can’t do that. That was *all* I was ever talking about.
-Daniel
Dan – I understood your point. I was just saying that the ways in which networks use hit shows (even ones in their weakened states) and the ways in which many people judge them are messed up. I was using New Girl as an example. Any other show would do, like Raising Hope or many different sitcoms from this past season on NBC.
Idol might not have number as big as it used to, but it’s still pretty popular. In theory, it could still deliver more viewers to a television show, because any show that would want to benefit from it would be rated far lower than it, even though Idol itself is down. Except that, the way networks use these shows and try to get their struggling shows help is, as I said before, just silly.
You two are both too young to remember the Cloris Leachman from The Mary Tyler Moore show, which scarily I started watching when I was very very young. Cloris was and is still a real stunner. It makes me sad that the caricature-y stuff she does now — and whatever egg crime she committed — impedes this understanding.
plus i knew one of her relations and the gene pool in that family is strong and amazing. such good looking folks.
another quibble, this time about Mad Men. couldn’t it possible that Don was not really all that concerned about the fight he was overhearing from the elevator, that he doesn’t care that much if the Rosens are fighting?
To me it seemed more like Don was thinking, hey, this is an opportunity to have Sylvia alone for a longer romp than the usual quickie. To me Don is all about opportunity and maximizing his own pleasure.
With Rosen gone for a long trip that meant Don could have Sylvia at his beck and call, literally, for an extended period of time.
Which is his fatal mistake. We all know Don and longevity / a deeper relationship with the opposite sex (especially in a sexual relationship) is doomed to fail.
Just wanted to posit this. I didn’t see Don getting upset for Sylvia or having strong emotions either way when the offscreen fight was happening. Maybe that’s me misreading what was shown, but wondered if anyone else thought this too….?
Dan Harmon discussed the rumors of him comings back on his own podcast this week. He said that Sony floated it as a rumor when they were trying to get NBC to pick up the show for a fifth season, but that they never actually approached him with a definitive question of “would you do this.” Now that Community has been picked up he does not expect to be asked for real.
