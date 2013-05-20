Firewall & Iceberg Podcast, episode 183: ‘Behind the Candelabra,’ ‘The Goodwin Games,’ ‘Motive’ & more

The Firewall & Iceberg Podcast is actually on a Monday for once this week, though we’ll be back to an irregular schedule next week thanks to both the Memorial Day holiday and Netflix’s release of “Arrested Development.” (Dan and I want to have enough time to watch it all.) In the meantime, we had an awfully busy podcast today, including reviews of three summer series, the best HBO movie in forever, analysis of two finales and debate about an especially wacky episode of “Mad Men.”

The lineup:

“The Goodwin Games” (00:01:30 – 00:13:19)
“Motive” (00:13:20 – 00:22:35)
“Save Me” (00:22:37 – 00:34:20)
“Behind the Candelabra” (00:34:25 – 00:46:00)
“New Girl” (00:46:00 – 00:56:30)
Saturday Night Live” (00:56:35 – 01:13:25)
“Mad Men” (01:15:45 – 01:44:00)
As always, you can subscribe to The Firewall & Iceberg Podcast over at the iTunes Store, where you can also rate us and comment on us. Or you can always follow our RSS Feed, download the MP3 file or stream it on Dan’s blog.
And as always, feel free to e-mail us questions for the podcast.

