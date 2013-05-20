The Firewall & Iceberg Podcast is actually on a Monday for once this week, though we’ll be back to an irregular schedule next week thanks to both the Memorial Day holiday and Netflix’s release of “Arrested Development.” (Dan and I want to have enough time to watch it all.) In the meantime, we had an awfully busy podcast today, including reviews of three summer series, the best HBO movie in forever, analysis of two finales and debate about an especially wacky episode of “Mad Men.”
The lineup:
“The Goodwin Games” (00:01:30 – 00:13:19)
“Motive” (00:13:20 – 00:22:35)
“Save Me” (00:22:37 – 00:34:20)
“Behind the Candelabra” (00:34:25 – 00:46:00)
“New Girl” (00:46:00 – 00:56:30)
“Saturday Night Live” (00:56:35 – 01:13:25)
“Mad Men” (01:15:45 – 01:44:00)
As always, you can subscribe to The Firewall & Iceberg Podcast over at the iTunes Store, where you can also rate us and comment on us. Or you can always follow our RSS Feed, download the MP3 file or stream it on Dan’s blog.
And as always, feel free to e-mail us questions for the podcast.
Why did Alan use nappy to describe Don’s grandma’s hair? Mad men always casts African Americans as thieves?
*why
For your summer re-watch consideration: The Prisoner.
The magnificent original, of course.
Mark – If it were streaming on Amazon/Hulu, I would be ALL for it. But we like to make it easier for everybody to watch…
-Daniel
Thanks for replying, Dan. I wasn’t aware of the show’s availability, or even profile, in the US.
Hopefully your endorsement will lead the uninitiated to seek it out.
I don’t know if you can encourage people watching on youtube, but I think all the episodes of the Prisoner are on there.
My suggestion for podcast rewatch: with the end of the US Office how about the Gervais/Merchant Office? Only 12 episodes and the Xmas episode.
For the Summer Rewatch, I suggest Angel season 1. I believe last year’s show was Buffy.
As much as I enjoyed Stefon’s perfect exit from Weekend Update, I loved it a little more after getting the screenshot analysis of Who Was at Stefon’s wedding.
[splitsider.com]