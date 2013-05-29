Thanks to the holiday weekend and the release of “Arrested Development” on Netflix, the Firewall & Iceberg Podcast was delayed until today – and then thanks to a bunch of wrinkles in my own schedule, it wound up being one of our shorter podcasts in a while, including a “Mad Men” segment we had to interrupt for several hours. Still, we had a whole lot to say about the new season of “Arrested Development,” and we announced our plans for the summer rewatch.
The lineup:
“The Killing” (00:01:15 – 00:12:55)
“Arrested Development” (00:13:00 – 00:47:55)
“Mad Men” (00:48:00 – 01:09:25)
Summer Rewatch Announcement (01:09:30 – 01:14:05)
A show that I was really not expecting to get anything out of, but was shocked at the quality of the pilot: Parenthood.
Another fun(?) one to revisit could be the Cougar Town pilot, and just see how far the show has come.
Cougar Town would be a great one. I didn’t start watching until season 2, so I just recently saw the pilot. Super weird to see a version of that show with a decent budget.
They talked about Cougar Town a thousand times already, come on. It starts as an awful show about a 40-year old chasing young guys, it begins to get good in the Thanksgiving episode from season 1, it becomes an ensemble show about friends hanging out and drinking wine. Just look for one of their podcasts or Alan’s reviews, they talk about this many times.
Northern Exposure; Six Feet Under
I second Six Feet Under. Larry Sanders Show maybe?
Great podcast guys I know it’s late but is it possible that you guys can express a brief opinion on season 1 of Elementary? After seeing the entire thing, I am very impressed (even if the procedural elements weren’t that great) — especially with episode 12 and the finale.
Outside of sitcoms, dramas, and reality shows, any possibility of doing some sketch show pilots (Kids in the Hall, Mr. Show, Monty Python, etc)?
Oh, The Sopranos has been so commented that I wished you guys could talk about something else. As you said in the podcast, everybody is familiar with it by now. Cheers too, for that matter, every now and then you guys talk about it.
Hill Street Blues and The Dick Van Dyke Show sounds great. From the shows Alan discusses in his book, I’m curious about Oz, which I’ve never seen (I know, I know).
A few other suggestions: Homicide, NYPD Blue, The Larry Sanders Show, All in the Family, The Cosby Show.
“The Wonder Years”
“King of the Hill”
Agreed. Please do the Wonder Years. One of my all time favorite pilots but not sure how well it holds up all these years later.
Make that a third for The Wonder Years. I’d also love to hear about Lost and Alias, though those two were already mentioned in the podcast.
And reality wouldn’t be bad either, though I know it’s much tougher to get hold of. Some of these long-running reality shows (Survivor, Amazing Race, American Idol, The Real World) have changed so much since their first seasons, it might be interesting to see how they did things 10-15 years ago.
Four for The Wonder Years.
Fifth for The Wonder Years. I liked the show but I was in college at the time so never got to see all the episodes. The show is notable for being one of the first dramedies (and without laugh track, right?) plus the pilot aired after the Superbowl, which I think was (and is) a rarity.
Forgot to add: was it novel for a scripted show to weave real events into the lives of its characters to the degree Wonder Years did? The way Mad Men does now?
If you plan to do pilots, you have to do Lost and Arrested Development…
Alan, you think Arrested Development S4 would have been better if it were constructed with Cinco de Quatro happening at the end. Personally, I felt Hurvitz went all-in with idea that audiences should be able to watch the show in any order whereas if he had planned it out traditionnaly you would have 12-13 episodes of setup and 1 episode set on Cinco de Quatro where all the threads come together. That would have made the draggy parts of the season better IMO
I agree with Dan about the George Sr. Episodes. Thankfully, Gob came to the rescue after the second George Sr, ep. But I actually liked the second Lindsey episode compared to the first one. The 37 minutes didn’t bother me in that case because the show was beginning to move in the right direction at that point.
You mention something about it being worth having AD come back for these episodes. As someone who was obsessed with the show when it was on (I never sent a banana to FOX though), I think it was worth having it come back. It wasn’t Season 4 Community, which felt like a sad zombie, or the last 15 or so seasons of The Simpsons, which has also turned into an empty shell of itself. It had some plotting and structure issues, but the characters felt like themselves, and there was still more attention to detail and layering than any other sitcom has ever even bothered to do. It wasn’t as good as the older seasons, perhaps, but it felt like a better season of TV than a lot of other comedies did this year.
I think this season is like the new season of community.
– Both try to imitate the show like it was earlier, doing the things people like about the show. But they forget to make it funny, much of the time.
– The main person (Jeff, Michael) has changed character.
– It’s both season 4, and in both cases season 1/2 was really good, and the show was already sliding slightly in season 3.
– Too much screentime for characters that are not funny. (Chang, Marky.)
I don’t expect you to consider this since I’m one of about 5 who watched it, but the example that always comes to mind for me of a great pilot that didn’t really go anywhere was “Jack and Bobby” on The WB. It was at times a pretty good show, but on the whole I don’t think it really became what it should have in those next 21 episodes. Too much focus on high school drama to cater to the teen audience, to the point that the documentary framing device was excised entirely when they didn’t have time for it. And far too much time was spent on Christine Lahti’s affair with future Academy Award nominee Bradley Cooper. I remember when the show premiered all these articles being written about how The WB was growing up with shows like this, but at the first sign of failure they just turned it into a CW show (probably one of the better CW shows, but still).
A more legitimate suggestion: Malcolm in the Middle. Does the innovative style and format hold up 13 years later? And why did that show get so bad in its later years?
Re Alan’s question about the Huey Lewis music of the late 1960’s, I’m voting for the Righteous Brothers.
The summer re-watch sounds like fun. I will be doing my Sopranos homework tonight. Thanks for the podcast guys. Great job as always.
I’d suggest ST:TNG. That pilot does an interesting job of setting up the series and introduces a classic character, but it also is different in numerous ways from the series as a whole. Data and Ryker are both played differently later in the series, and a couple early characters and power dynamics were either changed or dropped entirely.
Great point, Joel! Plus, the Ferengi were supposed to be the new villains. However, as a concept pilot I think ST:DS9 was far more novel.
Rewatching pilots is a great idea. I think the week you watch “The Dick Van Dyke Show” you should also rewatch “The Mary Tyler Moore Show” pilot. Thanks for the great podcast!
Exactly what I came here to say! MTM is on Hulu.
Recommended pilots:
Battlestar Galactica
Friday Night Lights
Breaking Bad
Saturday Night Live
Star Trek: TNG or DS9
Pilot Suggestions: Moonlighting, NewsRadio, Homicide, Oz
I rewatched the Moonlighting pilot (Youtube) this weekend – it’s 90 minutes!
I was hoping for Buffy season 2…
1966 Batman Pilot (available on Youtube)