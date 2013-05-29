Firewall & Iceberg Podcast, episode 184: ‘The Killing,’ ‘Arrested Development’ & ‘Mad Men’

05.29.13 5 years ago 31 Comments

The

Thanks to the holiday weekend and the release of “Arrested Development” on Netflix, the Firewall & Iceberg Podcast was delayed until today – and then thanks to a bunch of wrinkles in my own schedule, it wound up being one of our shorter podcasts in a while, including a “Mad Men” segment we had to interrupt for several hours. Still, we had a whole lot to say about the new season of “Arrested Development,” and we announced our plans for the summer rewatch.

The lineup:

“The Killing” (00:01:15 – 00:12:55)
“Arrested Development” (00:13:00 – 00:47:55)
“Mad Men” (00:48:00 – 01:09:25)
Summer Rewatch Announcement (01:09:30 – 01:14:05)
As always, you can subscribe to The Firewall & Iceberg Podcast over at the iTunes Store, where you can also rate us and comment on us. Or you can always follow our RSS Feed, download the MP3 file or stream it on Dan’s blog.
And as always, feel free to e-mail us questions for the podcast.

TOPICS#Mad Men#Arrested Development
TAGSarrested developmentFirewall IcebergMad Menthe killing

