Firewall & Iceberg Podcast, episode 188: ‘Mad Men,’ ‘Under the Dome,’ ‘Hannibal’ & more

06.24.13 4 Comments

Even before the tragic deaths of James Gandolfini and Gary David Goldberg, Dan and I were looking at splitting this week’s Firewall & Iceberg Podcast into two installments. Once we lost those two TV giants, the decision to split was easy. So you get tribute talk, an “Under the Dome” review and finale discussion of “Mad Men” and “Hannibal” today, and later in the week you’ll get “Dexter,” “Ray Donovan” and our pilot rewatch of “The Dick Van Dyke Show” and “The Mary Tyler Moore Show.”

The lineup:

James Gandolfini & Gary David Goldberg (00:2:10 – 00:20:30)
“Under the Dome” (00:20:40 – 00:27:05)
“Hannibal” (00:27:10 – 00:47:50)
“Mad Men” (00:47:50 – 01:39:25)
