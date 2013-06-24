Firewall & Iceberg Podcast, episode 188: ‘Mad Men,’ ‘Under the Dome,’ ‘Hannibal’ & more

Even before the tragic deaths of James Gandolfini and Gary David Goldberg, Dan and I were looking at splitting this week’s Firewall & Iceberg Podcast into two installments. Once we lost those two TV giants, the decision to split was easy. So you get tribute talk, an “Under the Dome” review and finale discussion of “Mad Men” and “Hannibal” today, and later in the week you’ll get “Dexter,” “Ray Donovan” and our pilot rewatch of “The Dick Van Dyke Show” and “The Mary Tyler Moore Show.”
The lineup:
James Gandolfini & Gary David Goldberg (00:2:10 – 00:20:30)
“Under the Dome” (00:20:40 – 00:27:05)
“Hannibal” (00:27:10 – 00:47:50)
“Mad Men” (00:47:50 – 01:39:25)
Put me down as thinking the finale was great. Almost the strongest emotional response in the series I had though was in one of the earlier episodes where they used a bit of a Mitch Ryder song and I was like seriously indignant that after dropping 500k on that Beatles dirge they went and got a cheapo Dylan knock off not the real thing. But I guess with all the doubles, and history repeating and mirror images in this season perhaps the pale imitation was deliberate.
That Beatles ‘dirge’ (as you put it), although being less famous than many of their songs, spawned an entire genre of music – and many child genres from that. Pretty groundbreaking stuff – which, I assumed, why it was chosen.
I just finished a second watch of the mad men finale. Wow, this was just great tv. I can see next season, don working his way back to something… Maybe working with or for Peggy (too obvious?) and being called Dick. As I type this, it seems unlikely.
That last scene and that song…. So good. That will stick with me forever.
I think if the series doesn’t end with Dick leaving behind both his false persona and the empty job of buffing, polishing, and selling fictional representations of commodities, I will be sad.