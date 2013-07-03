Firewall & Iceberg Podcast, episode 190: ‘House of Cards,’ ‘Hill Street Blues,’ ‘The Shield’ & more

For a holiday week in which we didn’t review a single new show, Dan and I somehow cooked up 90-plus minutes of Firewall & Iceberg Podcast for your Independence Day enjoyment, including a dip into the mailbag, a belated discussion of “House of Cards” season 1, and a double-length pilot discussion of “Hill Street Blues” and “The Shield.” Next week’s homework: “The West Wing.”
The lineup:
Listener Mail – “Kitchen Confidential” (00:02:45 – 00:10:10)
Listener Mail – What “Under the Dome” means (00:10:10 – 00:15:20)
Listener Mail – Favorite Guest performances (00:15:25 – 00:33:30)
“House of Cards” (00:33:50 – 55:30)
Summer Pilot Rewatch: “Hill Street Blues”/”The Shield” (00:55:35 – 01:33:00)
I’d second most of the people you mentioned for the drama guest categories but a couple that I really liked that you guys didn’t mention would be Alison Brie (“The Collaborators” was a really great episode for her and she’s always excellent in the role), Mike O’Malley (who somehow missed the all-Justified ballot), and Derek Luke for The Americans.
As for comedy, a million times yes on Chloe Moretz, I just love that character and Moretz’s performance in it, and I’d just add to the discussion Henry Winkler for Arrested Development, as Barry was always my favorite non-main cast performer on AD and was still great this past season, Dean Winters (who will be denied in favor of Will Arnett…), and Dennis Farina doing Dennis Farina-y things as Nick’s father on New Girl.
I was 20 when Hill Street Blues premiered, and there had been nothing like it. I was surprised to rewatch and see how broadly Mick Belker was written in the pilot,as he became my favorite character and the heart and soul of the show (IMO). Always loved the Esterhaus role calls and still remember the gut punch when the character died (after Michael Conrad died). LaRue is annoying thru a lot of the show but his story,now a trope almost ( the alcoholic, disintergrating, cop) had not been done with this kind of raw honesty before. 30 years later I remember the episode where he goes to his first AA meeting and Furillo is there. “How ya doing JD” “sniff”,
Also, at least in my memory, Frank and Joyce were the first grown up sexual relationship I remember ever seeing on television
Alan, you mentioned that Reilly wanted Goggins fired from the Shield? But I was going through your interview with Shawn Ryan posted on the old blog and Ryan said this in the interview regarding hiring Walton:
“A lot of the times, the casting informed me of who they were. Shane did not have much to do in the pilot, and I give credit to Kevin Reilly at FX. I had initially put forward a different actor for Shane to be approved. He was more a straight ahead looking guy, since I thought Vic would be the Harrison Ford kinda guy, maybe we need that kind of guy but younger as Shane. But Kevin rightly said, “The character doesn’t have a lot to do in the pilot, we want someone who’ll be an instant character,” and we said, “We had this guy who was really good, but there was something a little off about him.” That was Walton.”
Am I missing something here. No criticism, just wanted to get clarity…
Reilly told me when I interviewed him for my book that he wanted Goggins fired, and that Ryan talked him out of it.
Per the interview on your old blog, Ryan said they had a different guy in mind for Shane and Reilly talked into taking someone who’s not just a Harrison Ford type.
Whoever it was absolutely made the right call. Goggins elevated that role.
Also, one other thing that struck me when I watched the pilot was the number of flashbacks within the episode (when Terry meets with Acevada, at the end of the pilot). Wonder who made Ryan insert the flashbacks as they clearly stand out as not being part of the style of the shield
Vic was the one who was originally written as a “Harrison Ford type.”
In the pilot of Hill Street Blues you can see a very young Andy Garcia, I think he does not speaks at all.
I can’t think of Trinidad Silva without watching this: [youtu.be]
Knew what the link would go to even before I plugged it in.
“Badgers? We don’t need no stinking badgers!”
Compare the racial stereotypes on display in the Hill Street Blues gangs with the other ’80s street gang trope; the Benneton gang, which always managed to have at least a token white guy or black guy in the gang, and sometimes gave you gangs with white, black, Hispanic and Asian thugs attacking our heroes in perfect harmony. I think I’ll take the Shamrocks over that.
I watched House of Cards slowly, about one episode a week. The more traditional viewing schedule didn’t help it. Overall, it seemed like they really carefully thought out Kevin Spacey’s original plan, threw in some obstacles, and worked through how his character would work over, under, or through the obstacles. They didn’t bother to figure out everyone else’s thought process through the show’s timeline or to make sure that the other characters made any sense. It was a good show, but not great.
Also, I don’t see what anyone sees in Kate Mara, I thought she was a horrible actress playing a badly written character. Her arcs were major flaws in the show. I kept hoping they’d find some way to get rid of her.
You anticipate me. If the show couldn’t persuasively demonstrate the character’s progress, that’s on the show, not the viewer’s schedule. Otherwise, how to justify movies like “Citizen Kane,” that cover decades in a couple of hours? Or, more currently, the 1995 “Pride and Prejudice” (Jennifer Ehle and Colin Firth), all six episodes of which I watched in the past four days. No problem watching those folks change over the year of the story.
Maybe not exactly what you had in mind in talking about shows that were canceled and then brought back, but Family Guy is pretty much the most successful example I can think of, canceled by Fox in 2002 and then brought back in 2005. Futurama was also canceled by Fox in 2003 and then brought back on Comedy Central in 2009.
Joshua – Not the same thing. We were talking about properties that failed and then were redeveloped successfully when either the time or execution was right. “Family Guy” and “Futurama” were both successful for several years and they were brought back in the exact form as when they left.
-Daniel
Dan, would “Battlestar Galattica” count?
Muneeb – Open to debate. The original “Battlestar” wasn’t a HIT, but it had a season and then it was rebooted a year or two later and scarcely a year went by after that when somebody wasn’t talking about bringing “Battlestar” back in some form. Richard Hatch made a career of going to conventions and telling fans the show might be coming back.
So it wasn’t a hit, but it also wasn’t a “Kitchen Confidential” or “Parenthood” (the first time around) level failure. But it was only slightly more successful than “Cupid,” which we counted.
So my answer would be that it would be worthy of discussion/conclusion, even if it isn’t exactly what we were talking about…
-Daniel
How about The Paper Chase? Its pay cable seasons certainly benefited from the change…
I think I asked before – but will try again: did I miss some commentary a few weeks back and you guys already mentioned (in one form or another) the Netflix release ‘The Fall’? Or are you still planning to get to it? I know it got overlooked being released at the same time as ‘Arrested Development’, but it’s certainly better then than many other shows you’ve spent time on.
Madmeme – We haven’t watched and we’re probably not getting to it at this point. But sorry you feel we’re wasting our time on other stuff.
-Daniel
Dan – I wasn’t implying that I thought you were wasting your time on other stuff; I was just implying that I thought you and Alan might enjoy it. I only found out about it because I heard Ryan McGee and Mo Ryan raving about it on their podcast.
MadMeme – Someday, I’d love to get to it… I just wish I knew when. I’m barely keeping my head above water on my screener pile/streaming haul as is… #TVCriticProblems
-Daniel
For a property that was retired and brought back, how can you not mentioned the greatest thing on television last season? The Joe Schmo Show.
EJF – You’re also taking a slightly more expansive view of the question than we did. “Joe Schmo” wasn’t retired due to lack of interest or success. It was retired because producers didn’t think they could pull it off again and then it was resurrected when they thought they could.
So could we count it? Sure… Kinda! The way we were interpreting the question, for better or worse, was “Shows that bombed and were redeveloped/reconceived/resurrected.”
-Daniel
I watched Hill Street Blues for the first time for this podcast. I absolutely loved the pilot. I really did feel like I was watching The Shield at times. The cast is sprawling and huge, and I love it. I will be watching the full series on Hulu eventually.
That said, in addition to what was mentioned on the show, some of it did feel data. Two cops walk in and confirm that a man committed statutory rape on a teenager in his own house… and basically say ‘so what.’ That was pretty shocking to me, and the sentiment has definitely changed on TV.
I also don’t know of many neighborhoods in the US where two cops would feel so desperate and scared without their squad car today. It was a weird feeling to watch it. My first reaction was pretty much, “So, casually walk three blocks to the nearest safe-ish place. Or pull out your cell phone.” Times have definitely changed.
Super excited for The West Wing next week. I’m 26 years old, and I know a lot of people in my age cohort whose political worldview was shaped by that show.
Alan and Dan – Would Parenthood count as an example of a television show that was cancelled and then brought back? I know that it was originally a movie but there was a 12 episode attempt at a series 20 years before Katims’ version.
Glad to see Cheers is still on Netflix. You had me worried for a sec. Did it get pulled from another streaming service?
After watching the “Mary Tyler Moore Show” pilot for the blog a few weeks back, I bought and devoured Jennifer Keishin Armstrong’s “Mary and Lou and Rhoda and Ted.” There’s a ton to discuss in the book, which will probably be coming your way via Listener Questions, but the book also reminded me that “All in the Family” went through two failed pilot cycles at ABC before finally finding success on CBS.
Still different than the exact “Kitchen Confidential” scenario, but there are definitely more examples of shows the failed at the pilot stage and were eventually tweaked/retooled into success stories.
/Go Mulaney Go