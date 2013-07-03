Firewall & Iceberg Podcast, episode 190: ‘House of Cards,’ ‘Hill Street Blues,’ ‘The Shield’ & more

#House of Cards
07.03.13 5 years ago 27 Comments

The

For a holiday week in which we didn’t review a single new show, Dan and I somehow cooked up 90-plus minutes of Firewall & Iceberg Podcast for your Independence Day enjoyment, including a dip into the mailbag, a belated discussion of “House of Cards” season 1, and a double-length pilot discussion of “Hill Street Blues” and “The Shield.”  Next week’s homework: “The West Wing.” 

The lineup:

Listener Mail – “Kitchen Confidential” (00:02:45 – 00:10:10)
Listener Mail – What “Under the Dome” means (00:10:10 – 00:15:20)
Listener Mail – Favorite Guest performances (00:15:25 – 00:33:30)
“House of Cards” (00:33:50 – 55:30)
Summer Pilot Rewatch: “Hill Street Blues”/”The Shield” (00:55:35 – 01:33:00)

 

As always, you can subscribe to The Firewall & Iceberg Podcast over at the iTunes Store, where you can also rate us and comment on us. Or you can always follow our RSS Feed, download the MP3 file or stream it on Dan’s blog.
And as always, feel free to e-mail us questions for the podcast.

