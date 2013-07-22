Firewall & Iceberg Podcast, episode 193: Comic-Con 2013 road trip!

The

Happy Monday, boys and girls! With any luck, I’ve caught up on my sleep after taking a redeye home from Comic-Con. But before I got to lovely John Wayne Airport, Dan and I recorded our annual Comic-Con roadtrip podcast, discussing the highlights and lowlights of the last four-plus days in San Diego. No need for a rundown, as we largely just go through the notable events of each day, pause for a patented Dan rant or two, complain about traffic and noisy trucks, and somehow wrapped up before we crossed the Orange County line and launched into a horribly off-key duet of Phantom Planet’s “California.” Sorry. We have failed you. Don’t know if we’ll be resuming the pilot rewatch for the next podcast, which will be recorded at some point while we’re together at press tour, starting on Wednesday for Dan and Thursday for me, but your homework remains “My So-Called Life,”

