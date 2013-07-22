Firewall & Iceberg Podcast, episode 193: Comic-Con 2013 road trip!

Happy Monday, boys and girls! With any luck, I’ve caught up on my sleep after taking a redeye home from Comic-Con. But before I got to lovely John Wayne Airport, Dan and I recorded our annual Comic-Con roadtrip podcast, discussing the highlights and lowlights of the last four-plus days in San Diego. No need for a rundown, as we largely just go through the notable events of each day, pause for a patented Dan rant or two, complain about traffic and noisy trucks, and somehow wrapped up before we crossed the Orange County line and launched into a horribly off-key duet of Phantom Planet’s “California.” Sorry. We have failed you. Don’t know if we’ll be resuming the pilot rewatch for the next podcast, which will be recorded at some point while we’re together at press tour, starting on Wednesday for Dan and Thursday for me, but your homework remains “My So-Called Life,”
Yeah, the Got panel was really dull. I’m sure the enthusiasm was there but was just squashed by Elvis Mitchell’s moderating style. Just the wrong person for this venue. Dissapointing to hear such overused questions as “Which actors have read the books?”
Who cares about fracking Comic-Con?! Bunheads was cancelled!
Bummed to hear Almost Human’s not very good. It looked sorta promising from the trailer.
The one mild surprise coming out of Comic-Con that I feel has some potential based on the clips is Harmon’s AS show, Rick and Morty. Feels a bit like Archer tone crossed with an American Dad dysfunctional family crossed with Futurama style extended sci-fi references. It probably won’t get huge due to showing on AS but I expect it to be fairly internet popular.
Is this Talking Bad podcast in addition to or replacement for the AMC podcast they have been doing after every ep the last couple of season? That podcast was GREAT so I hope either they are doing both or this new one will be as good.
Where can I find this podcast?
I was under the impression that Talking Bad was going to a post-show, like The Talking Dead.
At AMC Breaking Bad website under Extras -> Podcasts.
Yes post show but I wonder if they will do two.
I refuse to refer to the Hannibal deer as anything other than “Dire Ravenstag“.
Any opinion/info on the Legend of Korra panel Dan? The trailer they showed for Book 2 looks insane.
Jonas – I’ve only seen around half of “Avatar” and I’ve watched none of “Korra,” so it was hard for me to glean much information. They showed the premiere of the new season, which I enjoyed as well as one might enjoy such a thing while being generally clueless. The crowd seemed VERY excited and very pleased, but I’d be hard-pressed to give you anything more tangible than that…
-Daniel
Thank you so much Dan for the information I’m so jealous even though you were clueless. I highly recommend if you have the time to continue with Avatar; beginning with the latter half of it’s second season the show get’s surprisingly mature , complex, and at times quite dark. Once again thanks for the reply glad you enjoyed the premiere. I’ve enjoyed the con coverage from both of you.
Tonight’s “Under the Dome” was actually pretty decent, Alan. Probably not worth a recap, but you might want to check it out.
@Lee Harvey — totally shocked at how much better it was. closer to the pilot in terms of being interesting and suspenseful. though that whole waste of Britt Robertson is seriously annoying…. still. i’ll keep watching. i guess.
Oh Alan, Alan, Alan.
You really bit the bait on Himyimm. Next season you’ll feel the barb, no question about it.
Carter & Bays are the least likely showrunners to course correct ever. They’re just far too smug & self-satisfied. Like I said in Dan’s thread, the inverse ratings to quality ratio over the years has given them all the wrong ideas.
Oh, I really enjoyed the podcast though. Always love the roadtrip eppy.
Yeah, Alan definitely got hooked, glad to see Dan mock him about it. I was talking to a friend yesterday about the most problematic characters on shows that we still watch (obviously in discussion of one, Maggie Jordan, who has to be number 1 with a bullet) but you know a show is struggling when at least four of the top 10 (Robin, Barney, Lily, and Ted) are in one show.
I actually don’t know who Maggie Jordan is (I think.) Newsroom?
Well, if I’ve dodged some Himyimm-level charactercrapzation, I guess I must be livin clean & walking tall.
Next year, can we do a kickstarter to get Alan a car charger for his computer?
OdessaSteps – We’d then have to do a kickstarter to get my cigarette lighter/adaptor fixed… So many kickstarters!
-Daniel