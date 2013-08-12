Firewall & Iceberg Podcast, episode 195: ‘Breaking Bad,’ ‘Orange is the New Black,’ ‘The Killing’ & more

After last week’s advance review-heavy edition of the Firewall & Iceberg Podcast, this week had no major premieres of note, so Dan and I instead looked back: on the “Breaking Bad” season premiere, on last week’s “The Killing” season finale, on the entire first season of “Orange is the New Black,” and way back to the ’80s (and then the ’60s) as our pilot rewatch stops on “The Wonder Years.” Next week: A J.J. Abrams double bill with “Felicity” & “Alias.”

The rundown:

Listener Mail – TV recruiting Twitter writers (00:01:20 – 00:12:05)
Listener Mail – “The Good Wife” flaws (00:12:10 – 00:22:35)
“The Killing” (00:23:25 – 00:40:25)
“Orange Is The New Black” (00:40:30 – 00:58:00)
“Breaking Bad” (00:58:05 – 01:24:10)
Summer Pilot Rewatch – “The Wonder Years” (01:24:30 – 01:39:00)

