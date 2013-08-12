After last week’s advance review-heavy edition of the Firewall & Iceberg Podcast, this week had no major premieres of note, so Dan and I instead looked back: on the “Breaking Bad” season premiere, on last week’s “The Killing” season finale, on the entire first season of “Orange is the New Black,” and way back to the ’80s (and then the ’60s) as our pilot rewatch stops on “The Wonder Years.” Next week: A J.J. Abrams double bill with “Felicity” & “Alias.”

The rundown:

Listener Mail – TV recruiting Twitter writers (00:01:20 – 00:12:05) Listener Mail – “The Good Wife” flaws (00:12:10 – 00:22:35) “The Killing” (00:23:25 – 00:40:25) “Orange Is The New Black” (00:40:30 – 00:58:00) “Breaking Bad” (00:58:05 – 01:24:10) Summer Pilot Rewatch – “The Wonder Years” (01:24:30 – 01:39:00)

As always, you can subscribe to The Firewall & Iceberg Podcast over at the iTunes Store, where you can also rate us and comment on us. Or you can always follow our RSS Feed, download the MP3 file or stream it on Dan’s blog.