After last week’s advance review-heavy edition of the Firewall & Iceberg Podcast, this week had no major premieres of note, so Dan and I instead looked back: on the “Breaking Bad” season premiere, on last week’s “The Killing” season finale, on the entire first season of “Orange is the New Black,” and way back to the ’80s (and then the ’60s) as our pilot rewatch stops on “The Wonder Years.” Next week: A J.J. Abrams double bill with “Felicity” & “Alias.”
The rundown:
Listener Mail – TV recruiting Twitter writers (00:01:20 – 00:12:05)
Listener Mail – “The Good Wife” flaws (00:12:10 – 00:22:35)
“The Killing” (00:23:25 – 00:40:25)
“Orange Is The New Black” (00:40:30 – 00:58:00)
“Breaking Bad” (00:58:05 – 01:24:10)
Summer Pilot Rewatch – “The Wonder Years” (01:24:30 – 01:39:00)
There’s another possibility for why Walt went back for the ricin. That he’s cooperating with authorities. Why would he? Maybe the people who Lydia works for got angry and kidnapped Skyler. Walt flips and gives himself up to authorities in exchange for them helping him rescue her.
So in this theory he’s on a mission to get her back, for which he wants a gun and the ricin – not knowing for sure which he’ll need. In this case he might have been being watched by authorities when he returned to the house, with their approval.
Regardless, enjoyed hearing you two discuss it.
As a matter of fact, I did watch all four and a half seasons of Breaking Bad in a run last month. Never saw five minutes before then.
“Gaping Placeholder” is my nominee for best ever podcast term.
Dan, I support your opinion of Jewel Staite’s rples in Firefly and the L.A. Complex.
After watching almost all of AMC’s mini marathon yesterday, my brain was particularly wired for “Breaking Bad” and I happened to notice that in “The Wonder Years” pilot as Kevin and Paul were reading “Our Bodies, Ourselves,” “Crystal Blue Persuasion” was playing on the radio. It was hard to hear though given how quiet the Netflix version of the episode was.
I noticed it as well. I had seen the Breaking Bad ep the day before and couldn’t help thinking of crystal meth while watching The Wonder Years. Never thought that could happen.
Ya know, if you guys were watching Whodunnit? last night you would have known that the reason Walt had to retrieve the ricin was so he could lace Ronnie’s tea with it and get him out of commission for when his hot tub full of liquid nitrogen explodes. I mean, obviously.
Apparently you would have Arye Gross if you had watched in January 1988…but if you had seen the pilot anytime since then, your ears were not playing tricks on you, it was Daniel Stern. From his biography, Arye Gross also played the adult voice of the character Kevin Arnold on the pilot episode of The Wonder Years when it first aired after Super Bowl XXII. However, the narration was re-recorded using Daniel Stern’s voice for the pilot when it subsequently re-aired, and Stern remained the narrator through the entire run of the series.
Bags of Oranges are the new black. I love Dan’s sarcasm.
Just wanted to observe (and I say this without even a smidge of irony) that Alan’s line readings of “Hello, Carol” and “I need you to believe me” where strangely, eerily,, dead on perfect.
Particularly “Hello, Carol”, which Cranston had delivered so enigmatically that commenters debated his intentions at length. Alan somehow nailed every nuance.
Can we get a podcast where Alan recreates more classic lines? Perhaps reads the “I am the apdanger” soliloquy?
*danger*
I love Alan’s work on this site but I hate the site’s comment section. In the beginning after a popular episode, it’s too crowded to comment, esp. with the read-first rule. Then apparently when traffic dies down one can comment, but it appears that threads get closed to new comment without notification–it’s all double-posts and no-replies. Is there a way to make comment site searchable and more workable? Thanks in advance.
Alan (or Dan or anyone),
Maybe you can settle a mystery for me. I’ve always wondered how the Wonder Years was filmed (and filmed may not be the right word). I tend to notice 24 frames per second motion judder, and on the Wonder Years, I don’t see it. Just nice, smooth motion. 60 frames per second video smooth. Do you know how it was filmed? Because it’s clearly not shot on film at 24 fps.
My guess is that it was shot with video and post processed to look like film (a popular cost saving measure in the 1980s), but it could also be shot on film at 30 fps – which would have been the most expensive option (I think Friends did this).
I know this question has zero importance in the big picture, but it gnaws at me every time I watch an episode. (By the way, I haven’t watched the pilot in some time, and given that pilot budgets may not match regular episode budgets, the pilot may not represent this issue.)
-R
OK, watched a few more episodes and this show was definitely shot on video a given some post processing to avoid looking too much like video. It seems such a strange choice for a period piece. The worst part is that because there is no film to go back to and rescan, the picture quality will never be any better than it is now. Just like a Cosby Show episode.
Reagan, I’m confused. In your original post you seem to prefer the 60 FPS look by saying “nice smooth motion”; but then in your reply you say it’s a shame. I tend to go for the 24 FPS myself, but I was just curious.
I think it can be easy to succumb to a temptation to overrate Fred Savage’s acting ability. The Daniel Stern narration is so skillfully interwoven into the show, it can seem like Savage is doing all this emoting, articulating, etc. when he is really just kind of staring blankly.
I would bet that if you could watch a version of the show with no narration, Savage would not be that impressive. Now, admittedly this would be a little unfair, because the script is designed with the narration. I guess the fairest way to go about it would be to find scenes where Kevin talks and interacts so much with other characters, there’s no time for narration. I still think in such a case, he would come across as mediocre, without much range.
I’m pretty sure there were some videos on Youtube with the narration stripped out because it was funny to see Kevin just being silent while other people were waiting for him to say something.
Here you go, “The Silent Wonder Years”
[www.youtube.com]