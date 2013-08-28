Firewall & Iceberg Podcast, episode 198: ‘Breaking Bad’ & ‘Miami Vice’

#Breaking Bad
08.28.13 5 years ago 24 Comments

The

Due to my erratic end-of-summer schedule, this week’s Firewall & Iceberg Podcast is both late and abbreviated, as we only had time to discuss the latest “Breaking Bad” and revisit the “Miami Vice” pilot. We’ll be back next Tuesday or Wednesday (depending on Labor Day holiday travel and whatnot) for more “Breaking Bad” talk, “Luther,” “Boardwalk Empire” and the launch of FXX, and on that show we’ll announce our final final pilot re-watch choice. (Comment here or click on the email link below if you have something you want to do, keeping in mind the caveats we mention in the podcast itself.)

The rundown:

“Breaking Bad” (00:01:20 – 00:30:45)
“Miami Vice” (00:30:50 – 00:53:00)

As always, you can subscribe to The Firewall & Iceberg Podcast over at the iTunes Store, where you can also rate us and comment on us. Or you can always follow our RSS Feed, download the MP3 file or stream it on Dan’s blog.

There’s also now a complete archive of all the podcasts to date.
And as always, feel free to e-mail us questions for the podcast.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Breaking Bad
TAGSBREAKING BADFirewall IcebergMIAMI VICE

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 7 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP