Due to my erratic end-of-summer schedule, this week’s Firewall & Iceberg Podcast is both late and abbreviated, as we only had time to discuss the latest “Breaking Bad” and revisit the “Miami Vice” pilot. We’ll be back next Tuesday or Wednesday (depending on Labor Day holiday travel and whatnot) for more “Breaking Bad” talk, “Luther,” “Boardwalk Empire” and the launch of FXX, and on that show we’ll announce our final final pilot re-watch choice. (Comment here or click on the email link below if you have something you want to do, keeping in mind the caveats we mention in the podcast itself.)
The rundown:
As always, you can subscribe to The Firewall & Iceberg Podcast over at the iTunes Store, where you can also rate us and comment on us. Or you can always follow our RSS Feed, download the MP3 file or stream it on Dan’s blog.
Maybe ER pilot rewatch?
That’s a great idea. It really did change TV.
is the miami vice pilot in 16:9 hd? they played a remastered version of it on nbc when the movie came out.
I don’t think so. As we discuss, it’s a bad transfer, which strips away a lot of what’s cool about it, visually.
that’s too bad. the version of the pilot they played on nbc in 06 looked really great but doesn’t appear to be anywhere on the internets.
I have the pilot episode of Miami Vice in HD on my computer :) Add me on Skype if you want me to send it to you. Skype: Gramel123
Okay, I’m gonna toss this out there. The original pilot of Good Morning Miss Bliss, which is available on Youtube.
This is odd, but what about Better Off Ted? It hit its stride in minute 1 and was totally ahead of its time. Then you could talk about the sadness of great shows that don’t get the chance they deserve.
It was on Netflix a while back. I don’t have it right now, so I can’t check to see if it’s still there.
respectfully suggesting again: Mission: Impossible pilot.
“China Beach” should be done. But it is 2 hours, so maybe….
I’m currently watching the pilot of Star Trek: The Next Generation. I had previously only watched episodes here and there but found the Q character interesting so I wanted to watch every episode he was in.
This pilot is AWFUL. Terrible in every way imaginable. It’s also bizarre that a show about space would start a pilot w/ an alien that dresses from the past.
Probably not the pilot you want to end the series on, but seriously, WTF?
Or the very first Trek pilot — The Cage, not the longer Menagerie version. On Netflix, and still less familiar than the two-hour expansion.
Its a more recent one, but my vote is for the Chuck pilot. I haven’t watched it in years (come on Netflix, you were supposed to have it streaming in like January), but remember loving it right out of the gate. But the team definitely made some creative course corrections pretty quickly, which would make an interesting discussion. I’d also love to know a little bit about your opinions of the pilot, before Alan became the show’s #1 fan.
Its streaming on thewb.com
Would you guys consider a show that failed pretty miserably? I just watched the pilot for The Dana Carvey Show on Hulu. The pilot featured Steve Carell and Stephen Colbert. Louis CK was a writer. Dino Stamatopoulos, AKA Starburns, has a brief appearance and was another writer. It was vaguely familiar, I would have been 15 when it aired. I guess America wasn’t ready for Bill Clinton breast feeding puppies in 1996.
I know you said nothing that’s currently on the air, but I think a great choice would be the first episode of Saturday Night Live which has a valid exception as being completely devoid of the past cast. Watching it as it progressed from that episode, through dozens of permutations, to what it is today is downright amazing.
It’s available on Netflix, and seeing a young George Carlin launching a now decades old show would be a nice way to wrap up the summer rewatch.
Enjoyed listening to the podcast. Five points:
(1) Dan, it’s not just about people being confused or feeling superiour because they understood the ricin cigarette thing. I said this over at Alan’s review (and he acknowledged this a bit in his setup but I felt like you elided this part of the issue); but I was one who immediately understood what was going on with Jesse’s realisation. In fact, even before that, I said to my son who was watching with me that when Huell lifted the bag of weed, it was a little wink to the audience about his pickpocketing ability, although I expected that to be all it would amount to.
As soon as they showed Jesse freaking out looking at his pack of smokes, I knew exactly what they were doing (and was crestfallen). The problem is, while there are some people who are just plain confused, for those of us who know the plot well it can be even worse than having your hazy memory. Because Brock was not in fact poisoned with the ricin cigarette, and the ricin cigarette had apparently been found later in his Roomba.
So for him to connect dots that say “hello, I was right all along–except that must’ve been a fake ricin cigarette in the Roomba…but also, Brock was not poisoned by the ricin and yet I was still ‘right’ because Mr. White poisoned him with something else but tried to make me think that he was poisoned with ricin, so I would come over and try to kill him, which would give him a chance to talk to me and get me back on his side, so we could both go and somehow kill Gus together”…well, it takes what was, as Alan said, a Rube Goldberg plot and doubles down, complicating it even that much more.
Until that point the show had accomplished about two hours so far this summer of brilliance the like of which has never been seen before on TV. So it was very disappointing to see them go down that road again rather than leaving this narrative misstep back in a more hazy memory place that, as you acknowledged, it was for most viewers.
(2) You guys mentioned the reaction video with Miley Cyrus twerking, but what I thought was by far the funniest (albeit the one I saw first, which may have biased me somewhat), was this one of “Walt” (Hal) roller skating: [www.dailymail.co.uk]
(3) Alan, I really do not understand why Walt’s confession that his cancer came back was the worst thing he’s done or even in the top 1000. You are far from the only one who seems to feel that way, but I find it puzzling.
I have four kids, and as Dan said, pretty much all parents manipulate their children. In this case, though, Walt wasn’t manipulating his son to do anything morally wrong; nor was it really wrong, in my opinion, to tell him that his cancer has come back. You could even argue it was wrong for him NOT to say anything. Now, sure: the timing of his telling Junior/Flynn this was very purposeful and manipulative.
But I would argue the way to evaluate it morally is to ask this: What if Walter White were simply what his son believes him to be? Namely, a former schoolteacher who runs a car wash and has been fighting cancer for a year and change. Would we consider it unethical for him to say the same thing to his son? If not, then I fail to see how his having ulterior motives makes it so malicious and despicable. He said the right thing for the wrong reasons, said reasons only known to himself. Big whoop.
(4) I agree with Alan that the Nazis might not have liked this boy being killed, especially considering he was a white boy. Though all of us find their conversation in the bathroom loathsome, it bespeaks a certain code of honour, even if a twisted one. I’m not at all sure that killing kids is part of that. Don’t hardened criminals tend to target child killers for violence in prison? Or is it just child rapists?
(5) Does Dan talk to everyone like he can barely contain his annoyance with the banality of what they are saying to them? Does he just do it to Alan? Is it kind of a schtick like it was with Siskel and Ebert? Inquiring minds want to know.
Dan, you responded to one of my comments one time, and your tone in writing came across in writing as very courteous and tolerant. Friendly, even. So I’m thinking either you don’t do it to everyone, or it only comes through in audio.
jesse didn’t need to work out *every* detail. he just needed for a single lie to snap. i found it believable
@KEITH: Yes. It’s emotional rather than logical, and he is basically viewing the same information he had “back then” in a new context and that gives him “the jump”. It’s not far-fetched at all.
do Columbo. the changes they made after the pilot made him more sympathetic and cunning, he started as quite a hardass
Some of NBC’s must see comedies would be good although most notably Seinfeld and Friends aren’t easily streamed.
I think that the reason for Todd’s omission of Drew Sharps murder from the tale of the great train heist may be simpler than speculated in the podcast; I would assume that the fewer people know about any murder the better and Todd was trying to wow his Nazi compatriots with Heisenberg’s flawless planning and execution of this complicated robbery-leaving out the murder simply makes it appear as though the only complication was the Good Samaritan with the large truck, and also limits the number of people who.know about what I can only assume is a capital offense (is NM a death penalty state? I would think so).
The center of the episode was a ‘confession’ that spun the facts to paint Walt in a better light, rather than acknowledged the confessor’s own sins. Todd’s retelling of the train job was the same. I’m not sure there’s more to it than that.
I’ll add my vote to discuss Mission: Impossible. I think it could form a great discussion beyond just discussing the quality of the episode itself
– you can discuss the way the series changed and developed quite significantly, particularly with cast changes and the changing focus in later seasons away from international incidents
– you can discuss the 80s series
– you can discuss the way the movies reinvent the show, in what ways those are true to the show and in what way they deviate from the show.
How about the Wiseguy pilot to make up of our lack of the great Jonathan Banks this summer?
Or alternatively, perhaps you could do this with Dan next summer? The first season (both the Ray Sharkey and Kevin Spacey arcs are some of the best TV in history IMO)