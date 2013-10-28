Firewall & Iceberg Podcast, episode 208

#The Good Wife #Scandal
Senior Television Writer
10.28.13 3 Comments

The

Happy Monday, boys and girls! For two weeks in a row! It’s an eclectic Firewall & Iceberg Podcast this week, as Dan and I discuss a documentary (with some fictional elements) on HBO, a French zombie miniseries (if that’s the right way to describe it) on Sundance, and check in on the great season of “The Good Wife” and an uneven but mostly good start to “Scandal” season 3.

Next week’s gonna be either the long-promised all-“Breaking Bad” podcast, or it’s going to be an hour heavily dependent on reader questions. Either way, the email link is below. Use it. Please.

The rundown:

“Seduced and Abandoned” (00:00:45 – 00:12:35)
“The Returned” (00:12:35 – 00:28:30)
Listener Mail: Screeners with unfinished FX (00:29:05 – 00:38:15)
“Scandal” (00:38:40 – 00:54:50)
“The Good Wife” (00:54:50 – 01:21:20)
As always, you can subscribe to The Firewall & Iceberg Podcast over at the iTunes Store, where you can also rate us and comment on us. Or you can always follow our RSS Feed, download the MP3 file or stream it on Dan’s blog.
There’s also now a complete archive of all the podcasts to date.
And as always, feel free to e-mail us questions for the podcast.

Around The Web

TOPICS#The Good Wife#Scandal
TAGSFirewall IcebergSCANDALSEDUCED AND ABANDONEDTHE GOOD WIFETHE RETURNED

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 19 hours ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 2 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 5 days ago 2 Comments
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP