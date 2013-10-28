Firewall & Iceberg Podcast, episode 208

Happy Monday, boys and girls! For two weeks in a row! It’s an eclectic Firewall & Iceberg Podcast this week, as Dan and I discuss a documentary (with some fictional elements) on HBO, a French zombie miniseries (if that’s the right way to describe it) on Sundance, and check in on the great season of “The Good Wife” and an uneven but mostly good start to “Scandal” season 3.
Next week’s gonna be either the long-promised all-“Breaking Bad” podcast, or it’s going to be an hour heavily dependent on reader questions. Either way, the email link is below. Use it. Please.
The rundown:
“Seduced and Abandoned” (00:00:45 – 00:12:35)
“The Returned” (00:12:35 – 00:28:30)
Listener Mail: Screeners with unfinished FX (00:29:05 – 00:38:15)
“Scandal” (00:38:40 – 00:54:50)
“The Good Wife” (00:54:50 – 01:21:20)
Zombie miniseries definitely NOT the right way to describe Les Revenants.
I’m a French listener! And I love this podcast
Seen several episodes of THE RETURNED and it. is. fantastic. Highly recommend everyone check it out and hope to hear more recaps on this podcast!