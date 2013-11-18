Firewall & Iceberg Podcast, episode 211

Happy Monday, boys and girls – for the last time. No, the Firewall & Iceberg Podcast isn’t going away, but it is moving to later in the week, as a logistical piece of next week’s launch of the Firewall & Iceberg video show. Dan and I explain how things will work at the top of an eclectic show that includes a review of a new HBO show, a look at the “Doctor Who” 50th anniversary, Dan’s Reality Round-Up and more.
The rundown:
Explanation of Things To Come (00:01:00 – 00:05:40)
“Getting On” (00:05:40 – 00:17:55)
“An Adventure in Space and Time” (00:17:55 – 00:27:45)
Dan’s Reality Round-Up (00:27:45 – 00:45:15)
The resurrection of “The Killing” (00:45:15 – 00:54:05)
Listener Mail – “Walking Dead” (w/spoilers) (00:54:25 – 01:07:30)
Listener Mail – FXX (01:07:35 – 01:16:45)
Listener Mail – “Orange Is The New Black” awards classification (01:16:50 – 01:23:05)
I think you forgot to change the opening paragraph in this post from last week. Or at least I hope you’re not reviewing Mike Tyson one-man show twice.
Plus, voting has closed on the Podcast Awards.
Somehow, the post reverted to some old text in between updates. Not sure how that happened, but it’s fixed now.
I know you want people watching the video, but please consider also releasing an audio-only podcast. I’m rarely going to have the time to watch a half-hour web video, while a second podcast will definitely make it into my rotation.
If you read the second sentence of this post, or listened to the podcast you would know that the “audio-only podcast” is going to continue as always, just on a different day.
I know the current audio podcast is continuing. What I’m asking for is the audio track of the video feature to be released as a podcast. A number of video podcasts do this, as does to use an apparently relevant example, Pardon The Interruption.
Ah. Thanks for clarification. I wonder if something will be “lost in translation” with an audio only track of a video show. I suppose it will depend on how visually oriented the show is. I confess I’m not expecting much from the video show based on what we’ve already seen. I thought it was totally unnessecary as a visual format. If that persists, I’ll count my vote as also wanting an audio only podcast release of the video show.
Eric J – The current plan is “No.” There are many ways that one can strip the audio from a video or just cover the screen, but our goal is to have the podcast and the video show be different-but-complementary creatures. That may change at some point, though…
-Daniel
I’m looking forward to the video shows, but is there any chance they could be made available for download. My mobile data cap doesn’t really allow for watching online videos, and it would be much more convenient if I could download the videos at home and to save on my phone for viewing the next day.
(Or even better, if the videos could be uploaded to the podcast feed, that would be really great.)
Looking forward to it.
I was assuming this was going to be a video podcast on iTunes. I hope that is the case, because having to remember to go to a website and watch is not very convenient and I will probably forget. I would love to just have it pop up on my iTouch every week.
I’m in the exact same boat – I’m not going to stream it from the website, but I’d love to download it through iTunes through the current feed or a new one.
I am excited for the video show; but it’s Spurs me to make a technical point I have been meaning to do for quite some time. Alan’s audio always sounds quite good, but Dan’s sounds distorted and overmodulated, especially at the beginning when he does his trademark “boys and girls” line. Dan, please find out what Alan is doing differently and emulate it. Alan, please help Dan.
Ugh, the perils of using voice recognition on an iPad to comment. That should read “it spurs me”, not “it’s Spurs me”. No NBA reference intended there.
SlackerInc – While I know we like to think that Alan does things right because he’s awesome and I don’t because… whatever… the recording is done from Skype Call Recorder on Alan’s side. So yes, his recording is going to be pure and through the mic and mine is not. That’s just how *this* piece of tech happens to work.
-Daniel
I have no bias against you, Dan! Just observing what I hear. I don’t get it though: why can’t you do the same thing on your side?
SlackerInc – Skype Recorder records both sides of the conversation and is, therefore, much easier. We certainly *could* record both audio tracks individually and layer them and then Alan’s track would be recorded off the mic on his end and mine would be recorded off the mic on my end and that would be better, I’m sure. Theoretically. It would also be harder. And… we’re either lazy or busy, sadly…
-Daniel
So, the podcast is FX and the video is FXX?
When they said the FXX was a network of inconvenience to watch Always Sunny I felt like this video format was going to be exactly the same thing.
I love Alan and Dan and want to hear them discuss the events and news in the TV world but it is so much easier to consume that in a purely audio format.