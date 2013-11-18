Firewall & Iceberg Podcast, episode 211

#Survivor #Doctor Who #Orange Is The New Black #The Walking Dead
11.18.13 5 years ago 18 Comments

The

Happy Monday, boys and girls – for the last time. No, the Firewall & Iceberg Podcast isn’t going away, but it is moving to later in the week, as a logistical piece of next week’s launch of the Firewall & Iceberg video show. Dan and I explain how things will work at the top of an eclectic show that includes a review of a new HBO show, a look at the “Doctor Who” 50th anniversary, Dan’s Reality Round-Up and more.

The rundown:

Explanation of Things To Come (00:01:00 – 00:05:40)
“Getting On” (00:05:40 – 00:17:55)
“An Adventure in Space and Time” (00:17:55 – 00:27:45)
Dan’s Reality Round-Up (00:27:45 – 00:45:15)
The resurrection of “The Killing” (00:45:15 – 00:54:05)
Listener Mail – “Walking Dead” (w/spoilers) (00:54:25 – 01:07:30)
Listener Mail – FXX (01:07:35 – 01:16:45)
Listener Mail – “Orange Is The New Black” awards classification (01:16:50 – 01:23:05)

As always, you can subscribe to The Firewall & Iceberg Podcast over at the iTunes Store, where you can also rate us and comment on us. Or you can always follow our RSS Feed, download the MP3 file or stream it on Dan’s blog.

There’s also now a complete archive of all the podcasts to date.
And as always, feel free to e-mail us questions for the podcast.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Survivor#Doctor Who#Orange Is The New Black#The Walking Dead
TAGSDOCTOR WHOFirewall IcebergFXXGetting OnORANGE IS THE NEW BLACKsurvivorThe Walking Dead

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 7 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP