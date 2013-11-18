Firewall & Iceberg Podcast, episode 211

Happy Monday, boys and girls – for the last time. No, the Firewall & Iceberg Podcast isn’t going away, but it is moving to later in the week, as a logistical piece of next week’s launch of the Firewall & Iceberg video show. Dan and I explain how things will work at the top of an eclectic show that includes a review of a new HBO show, a look at the “Doctor Who” 50th anniversary, Dan’s Reality Round-Up and more.

The rundown:

Explanation of Things To Come (00:01:00 – 00:05:40)

“Getting On” (00:05:40 – 00:17:55)

“An Adventure in Space and Time” (00:17:55 – 00:27:45)

Dan’s Reality Round-Up (00:27:45 – 00:45:15)

The resurrection of “The Killing” (00:45:15 – 00:54:05)

Listener Mail – “Walking Dead” (w/spoilers) (00:54:25 – 01:07:30)

Listener Mail – FXX (01:07:35 – 01:16:45)

Listener Mail – “Orange Is The New Black” awards classification (01:16:50 – 01:23:05)

As always, you can subscribe to The Firewall & Iceberg Podcast over at the iTunes Store, where you can also rate us and comment on us. Or you can always follow our RSS Feed, download the MP3 file or stream it on Dan’s blog.