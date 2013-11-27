Firewall & Iceberg Podcast, episode 212: ‘Breaking Bad’

Yesterday saw the premiere of the first Firewall & Iceberg video show. As promised, though, the podcast isn’t going away. And, as promised, this week’s is the long-awaited all-“Breaking Bad” show. It ran a little shorter than planned, due to massive technical difficulties during the segment with our special guest, but it’s nearly an hour of your questions and our answers, plus discussion of the overall greatness of the series and where it might fit into the Pantheon now that it’s done.
And as mentioned on the video show yesterday, we have a new email address for questions for both versions: firewalliceberg@hitfix.com. So fire away, folks, as I suspect we’ll need a bunch of good questions next week, as we shift into the dog days at the end of the calendar year.
The very simple rundown:
“Breaking Bad” (00:00:00 – 00:54:00)
As always, you can subscribe to The Firewall & Iceberg Podcast over at the iTunes Store, where you can also rate us and comment on us. Or you can always follow our RSS Feed, download the MP3 file or stream it on Dan’s blog.
There’s also now a complete archive of all the podcasts to date.
I think it’s pretty clear that Firewall and Iceberg Podcast is throwing a temper tantrum about being neglected for its new baby sibling.
D-does that mean we’re done with BrBa indefinitely after this? I’m not ready, I’m still clinging hard.
Mike said something interesting. About how Breaking Bad pulled a fantastic switch on the viewer by presenting WW as a good guy with problems and slowly showing the audience that he was, in fact, a monster.
I agree with him, but would like to point out that The Sopranos did the same thing with Tony. I know that sounds crazy given Tony’s occupation, but watch Season 1 and you’ll see a guy presented as dealing with a host of problems without looking like a selfish monster. By the end of Season 6, he had bottomed out and was more dangerous to society than any of the big bads.
I don’t agree with that summation, although I can see the observation that Tony is initially presented as being far more sympathetic than he becomes over time. However, Tony never shows a single qualm about killing people, screwing over his friends and associates, or cheating on his wife. In fact, right from the get-go Tony is completely satisfied and happy with being a violent criminal. It’s the pressures of his business dealings and his family that become the crux of his narrative.
Walter White on the other hand is initially repulsed and terrified of the violence involved in the drug world, and has serious reservations about resorting to it himself. The only area where there’s a strong similarity for me is that Walt never once questions or ponders the efficacy of manufacturing and dealing drugs. He seems oblivious to the harm his blue meth could be causing.
To American fans who are jonesing after the end of BrBa:
The Irish TV series “Love/Hate” (recently sold to an American cable channel to create an undoubtedly terrible US version of the show) is a little bit “Breaking Bad”, a little bit “Sopranos”, and a little bit “The Wire” all rolled into a stylish package. A grim, but darkly humorous look at a gang that runs the drug trade in Dublin, the series just ended their fourth season (with a final fifth season planned) – a total of 28 episodes so far.
Although I’d never say that the series is in the pantheon of great shows (mainly because it doesn’t advance or expand the canon of TV ‘language’), creator and writer Stuart Carolan and director David Caffrey are smart enough to extract and re-use many of the best ideas of the greats – and to do so in clever and inventive ways.
Top-notch writing, acting, and directing all around – with, among others, Aidan Gillan (Tommy Carcetti from ‘The Wire’) as the excellently menacing drug kingpin – finally (Thank God!) allowed to act in his native Dublin accent.
I can’t speak to the availability of this series in the US (perhaps it’s on Netflix?) – but if you loved any of the US shows mentioned above, I can almost guarantee you’ll enjoy this. So get your hands on it if you can.
Joel, I think we are mostly in agreement. Yes, Tony is shown doing some bad things in Season 1, but the show depicts every killing as being necessary to his survival. It’s the same trick that was done in the Godfather. When the audience is shown the organized crime world from the inside with very little information about the impact the world has on the outside (I would argue that the first time the audience is shown how Tony’s life destroys people on the outside is with Dave Scatino in the Happy Wanderers in Season 2 – I remember being shocked by that episode), the dark side of that life doesn’t seem so dark. From that perspective, Tony killing his enemies is just self-defense.
I agree that he has plenty of warts in season 1, but like you said, he is still depicted in very sympathetic terms. By the end of the series, he was revealed to be a full-on monster.
On another note, I think you could have a whole podcast dedicated to deconstructing the Norm MacDonald theory of the last episode. I happen to find the theory to be full of holes (and I’ll tell you all day long how Tony died at the end of Made in America – so I’m not against cool interpretations if I think they’re warranted), but it would be an interesting discussion.
To that topic, Alan, you said that you would be fine if Vince said the ending was in fact WW’s dying dream, but I wouldn’t. Not because I couldn’t handle it or don’t like it. But because it doesn’t make any sense. Having read Norm’s defense of his theory, there are simply too many ad hoc explanations required to deal with all of the parts that don’t fit.
I don’t think it’s a dream (and yes, I’m quite confident Tony dies at the end of Sopranos), but how could a dream sequence have plot holes? If the theory is that EVERYTHING after the frozen car is a dream, how could anything after that moment be debunked?
I’m sincerely curious as to what you mean.
This is going to be long and rambling. Sorry.
First off, I wouldn’t say that a dream sequence has plot holes (because, as you state, it can’t). I would say that the reasons for concluding it’s a dream sequence have holes.
As mentioned by Alan, the big one is how could Walter know that Jesse was being held hostage and forced to make meth by Uncle Jack’s crew?
I guess a person could respond with: OK, sure, details from the dream are a perfect match to the reality we know from other episodes. But that doesn’t mean it’s not a dream.
To which I respond with: Then what makes you think it is a dream? By that rationale, I could go back to Walt’s cat scan from season one and say that everything since then has been a fantasy in his head. My point: If this is how a person processes information, then anything he or she advocates is non-disprovable. Basic philosophy of science is that any explanation that is non-disprovable is no explanation at all (e.g., an early sunrise will lead to a day that is unseasonably warm, or it won’t).
By the way, Norm Mac’s answer to the issue of how Walt could have known about Jesse is that he pieced it together for himself when he heard about the blue meth on Charlie Rose. It goes like this: blue meth exists, Todd can’t make it, Jesse must be still alive and making it, Jesse must be Todd’s prisoner and is being forced to make it. A minor stretch in the big picture sense, but still a stretch. But the details kill it. How would Walter’s dream version of this perfectly match the details of the reality? Jesse’s physical condition and treatment. Todd’s lab. Jack’s compound. Convoluted explanations can be presented with information like, “he visited the lab before”, “Robert Forster’s character could have told him”, but these are ad hoc explanations needed to prop up a theory with poor supporting evidence.
Then there are other issues with this “it’s all a dream” theory. One of the reasons cited in support for it being a dream is that it all went too perfectly. Really? Walt Junior still hates his dad. That’s part of the fantasy? And the money from Gretchen won’t undo that.
Sorry this was so long.
Best show of all time for me. Yes, even better than The Wire.
I listen to you all faithfully every week and think you do a bang up job. That said, I was hoping your special guest would be Mike Schure because I love hearing him talk about TV. Still remember your Wire/Sopranos podcast, and his epic article for another site on why Cheers is the best sitcom of all time. Please bring him back again to talk about another great show whenever your schedules align.