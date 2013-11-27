Firewall & Iceberg Podcast, episode 212: ‘Breaking Bad’

Yesterday saw the premiere of the first Firewall & Iceberg video show. As promised, though, the podcast isn’t going away. And, as promised, this week’s is the long-awaited all-“Breaking Bad” show. It ran a little shorter than planned, due to massive technical difficulties during the segment with our special guest, but it’s nearly an hour of your questions and our answers, plus discussion of the overall greatness of the series and where it might fit into the Pantheon now that it’s done.

And as mentioned on the video show yesterday, we have a new email address for questions for both versions: firewalliceberg@hitfix.com. So fire away, folks, as I suspect we’ll need a bunch of good questions next week, as we shift into the dog days at the end of the calendar year.

The very simple rundown:

“Breaking Bad” (00:00:00 – 00:54:00)

