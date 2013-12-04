Firewall & Iceberg Podcast, episode 213: ‘Arrow,’ ‘Kirstie’ & more

12.04.13 5 years ago

Happy Wednesday, boys and girls! Time for a new Firewall & Iceberg podcast, including some more discussion of “Arrow” after my column yesterday, a review of TV Land’s retro sitcom “Kirstie” and a bunch of listener mail question, including an expansion of “The Walking Dead” discussion from yesterday’s video show.

Next week is incredibly slow, premiere-wise, so we’re hoping for lots of good questions to firewalliceberg@hitfix.com.

The rundown:

“Arrow” (00:00:45 – 00:17:55)
“Kirstie” (00:18:00 – 00:24:50)
Listener Mail – “Person of Interest” (00:25:10 – 00:31:00)
Listener Mail – ABC’s scheduling of “Mixology” (00:31:00 – 00:39:45)
Listener Mail – Kalinda on “Good Wife” (00:39:50 – 00:45:10)
Listener Mail – “The Walking Dead” finale (00:46:00 – 00:59:30)

As always, you can subscribe to The Firewall & Iceberg Podcast over at the iTunes Store, where you can also rate us and comment on us. Or you can always follow our RSS Feed, download the MP3 file or stream it on Dan’s blog.

There’s also now a complete archive of all the podcasts to date.

