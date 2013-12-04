Firewall & Iceberg Podcast, episode 213: ‘Arrow,’ ‘Kirstie’ & more

Happy Wednesday, boys and girls! Time for a new Firewall & Iceberg podcast, including some more discussion of “Arrow” after my column yesterday, a review of TV Land’s retro sitcom “Kirstie” and a bunch of listener mail question, including an expansion of “The Walking Dead” discussion from yesterday’s video show.
Next week is incredibly slow, premiere-wise, so we’re hoping for lots of good questions to firewalliceberg@hitfix.com.
The rundown:
“Arrow” (00:00:45 – 00:17:55)
“Kirstie” (00:18:00 – 00:24:50)
Listener Mail – “Person of Interest” (00:25:10 – 00:31:00)
Listener Mail – ABC’s scheduling of “Mixology” (00:31:00 – 00:39:45)
Listener Mail – Kalinda on “Good Wife” (00:39:50 – 00:45:10)
Listener Mail – “The Walking Dead” finale (00:46:00 – 00:59:30)
As always, you can subscribe to The Firewall & Iceberg Podcast over at the iTunes Store, where you can also rate us and comment on us. Or you can always follow our RSS Feed, download the MP3 file or stream it on Dan’s blog.
There’s also now a complete archive of all the podcasts to date.
I agreed with Alan’s original review of Person of Interest and couldn’t understand why that show was getting so popular with such a stiff, wooden, and dull lead in Caviezel. I decided to give the show a second chance when the Root storyline began and found I really liked Amy Acker’s character (o surprise) and the stories that address the issues of the Ai and it’s increasing independence and any plans/predictions of the future that it has. That said I only found a handful of episodes during the second season watchable. I welcomed the introduction of Sarh Shahi, mostly because I think she is a beter version of the Reese character because she can actually act. I’m still watching the show but mainly waiting for more of the Root storyline to develop. Any stories that focus on Reese really don’t interest me and while I really liked Carter, I felt the corrupt cops storyline made the show into a rather generic cop procedural when the real interesting part (IMO) is the AI. There really is some fun stuff when the show focuses on the Ai stuff, but I reallize that the producers of the show do not think that that is the main focus of the show. So for now I continue to screen episodes and only watch the ones that I thinksound interesting. I do NOT think the recent three-parter was the best the show has done, and frankly thought the kiss out of nowhere between Carter and Reese tried my suspension of disbelief.Pretty glad the Hr story seem s to have been wrapped upp and hope the show moves into something better now. Not expecting it to realize that though.