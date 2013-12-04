Firewall & Iceberg Podcast, episode 213: ‘Arrow,’ ‘Kirstie’ & more

Happy Wednesday, boys and girls! Time for a new Firewall & Iceberg podcast, including some more discussion of “Arrow” after my column yesterday, a review of TV Land’s retro sitcom “Kirstie” and a bunch of listener mail question, including an expansion of “The Walking Dead” discussion from yesterday’s video show.

The rundown:

“Arrow” (00:00:45 – 00:17:55)

“Kirstie” (00:18:00 – 00:24:50)

Listener Mail – “Person of Interest” (00:25:10 – 00:31:00)

Listener Mail – ABC’s scheduling of “Mixology” (00:31:00 – 00:39:45)

Listener Mail – Kalinda on “Good Wife” (00:39:50 – 00:45:10)

Listener Mail – “The Walking Dead” finale (00:46:00 – 00:59:30)

