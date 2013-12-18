Firewall & Iceberg Podcast, episode 214: Best TV of 2013

Last week, Firewall & Iceberg only appeared in video form due to a scheduling issue. This week, you only get us in podcast form due to technical difficulties torpedoing this week’s video show. Win some, lose some. But it’s a good podcast this week, as Dan and I go back and forth on our lists of the best shows of the year. And if everyone’s lucky, we’ll follow next week with the always-popular Worst-Of podcast. The very simple rundown:
Best of 2013 – 00:00:00 – 01:14:45
Sepinwall’s book finally made it to our local library. Patience paid off.
Always look forward to this podcast every year. I hope hope hope you guys manage to do a worst of episode. It’s my favorite episode you do every year. Relistening to old worst ofs as I do keeps the memory of Gravity alive.
The Eric Schaeffer-Krysten Ritter show about a support group for suicide attempters? I liked that a lot! Was bummed to be left hanging forever on the cliffhanger. Oh well, de gustibus.
I second Will`s comment, Worst of is definitely a very interesting and hilarious listen! Loved the year H8r came out lol
Today I will be playing the role of Firewall & Iceberg Australian Accent Police. Elizabeth Moss’s “Australian” accent was awful. It sounded vaguely English if anything to me, and confused me thoroughly as to the character’s backstory despite the vague references to the fiancé or whatever in Sydney. I however sucked it up as proper karma for all the bad yank accents our Australian pretty boys have put you through.
(PS as an aside casting Moss in the role instead of an Aussie actually caused our public broadcaster ABC to pull out of co-funding it)
YOU ROTTEN BUMS!!!
Is there a chance we get episode by episode reviews of Orange is the New Black next year?
It’s certainly a show that deserves and would benefit from that treatment, even though it would be kind of difficult to mobilize because of the “All-episodes-dropping-at-once” thing.
I just don’t imagine that being realistic based on my scheduling and the scheduling of the show. For the time being, I’m gonna stick o the approach I took with Netflix this year: an advance review based on however many episodes I’ve seen (or none at all, if they’re not screened like Arrested), then a concluding review whenever I finish and have the time.
I missed the part where you acknowledged that it was a listener/commenter who first came up with the “Dads was number one” joke. I’d go find his/her name myself, but I keep getting an error when trying to load the second page on this mobile site.
Dan made the joke shine, but I still think it warranted at least a passing acknowledgment.
Otherwise excellent excellent podcast. Only been listening for several months, but I’ve gone backwards and your best of /worst of are the cherry on top of yearly TV viewing. Just great.
Was it? [But otherwise, thanks!]
-Daniel
To the Accent Police, I thought Moss did a pretty decent job of an accent of a Kiwi who has lived in Australia for a long time. I am Kiwi and lived in Australia for a few years and my accent now sounds like the one she did. The woman who plays Anita (chimp woman) has a very strong Kiwi accent. Interested in what you thought of her American accent. To me it sounded reasonable but I can`t judge, though I noticed the Kiwi did come out in some words. Cheers
I know I’m falling into the trap here, but no Justified on either Top 10? That’s pretty silly. We get plenty of
obscure stuff, 4-episode foreign web series, something that you can only watch on odd Thursdays, a film documentary shoe-horned into a list of TV shows, but not a single mention of Justified?
It makes you look like you’re trying to hard.
The “Up” series has always been produced for British TV and this installment aired on PBS and nowhere else (other, that is, than Netflix, where it also would have been eligible). It took MUCH less effort for me to include “56 Up” than it took for you to attempt to devalue our list because you like “Justified” more than we do.
“Justified” made Alan’s Second 10 and — Spoiler for a post from next week — it made my Second 10 as well.
-Daniel
According to this, 56 Up aired in movie theaters for seven months.
[www.imdb.com]
It’s nominated for an Online Film Critics Association award. I don’t know what that is, but I assume they have entry criteria. Roger Ebert always reviewed the films (presumably as films), and included the series in his Great Movies series.
I don’t see it as much different than including the 2013 season of the long-running CBS series “The Iron Bowl.” It had one of its best seasons this year, and co-star Verne Lundquist did some great work.
Snide remarks aside, I greatly appreciate that you guys review “anything that can be seen on a screen.” The TV landscape is evolving, and it would be silly to get hung up on definitions. If I can watch it, I’d like to hear about it.
But when the topic is “best TV shows of 2013,” I don’t think I’m unreasonable to expect that the entries on that list would meet each of those criteria. The list – and the discussion – felt heavy on esoterica, and on watchable shows — not simply on shows that I watched, but on the stuff that you guys talked about for 51 weeks of the year.
And you owe Darren Rovell $.25 for using “devalue.”
Made and produced for British TV. Always slated for and intended to air on PBS. That fits my definition. If, however, you were making your own list and wanted to include the Iron Bowl? And if you defended that preference? I wouldn’t begrudge you at all. Certainly I put NBC’s Olympics coverage on my “Worst” list two years ago.
Different strokes, etc!
-Daniel