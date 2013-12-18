Firewall & Iceberg Podcast, episode 214: Best TV of 2013

12.18.13 15 Comments

Last week, Firewall & Iceberg only appeared in video form due to a scheduling issue. This week, you only get us in podcast form due to technical difficulties torpedoing this week’s video show. Win some, lose some. But it’s a good podcast this week, as Dan and I go back and forth on our lists of the best shows of the year. And if everyone’s lucky, we’ll follow next week with the always-popular Worst-Of podcast. The very simple rundown:

Best of 2013 – 00:00:00 – 01:14:45

As always, send questions to firewalliceberg@hitfix.com. As always, you can subscribe to The Firewall & Iceberg Podcast over at the iTunes Store, where you can also rate us and comment on us. Or you can always follow our RSS Feed, download the MP3 file, subscribe on IHeartRadio or stream it on Dan’s blog.

There’s also now a complete archive of all the podcasts to date.

